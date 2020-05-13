14 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Ajax Analytics
15 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-13-2020
16 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule –There is a silver lining in North American Natural Gas, you just need to know where to look.
19 hours ago
Canadians want to seize opportunity in Critical Minerals
1 day ago
EarthRenew Announces Upgrades to the Power Production Capabilities of its On-Site 4.0 MW Turbine
2 days ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 05-12-2020

Black Hills Corp. Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings and Reaffirms Guidance

in Press Releases   by
 May 13, 2020 - 5:25 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Black Hills Corp. Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings and Reaffirms Guidance

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that members of its senior management team will visit with investors May 14 during the Credit Suisse 2020 Utilities, Power & Clean Tech Virtual Conference and May 18 and 19 during the virtually hosted American Gas Association Financial Forum.

Management reaffirms its guidance range most recently issued on May 5, and will be available to discuss guidance, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts on the company’s business.

The materials produced for these meetings will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section prior to the meetings.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
[email protected]

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (May 13, 2020 - 5:25 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice