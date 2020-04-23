Blackburn Energy Secures Funding During Challenging Times

AMESBURY, Mass., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackburn Energy Inc. secured funding through a Series Seed Equity Round to fuel growth through sales of its flagship product, RelGen a patented battery charging solution that saves fuel, improves truck uptime, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. RelGen is an innovative charging solution that applies the principles of kinetic energy recovery systems (KERS), like those used in Formula One racing. RelGen captures energy that otherwise is lost while braking, converts it to electricity, then saves it into a battery array. The stored energy can be used in limitless ways, including to power electric APU's, like Bergstrom's NITE or eCoolPark that heat and cool the cabs of long-haul trucks. "In a very small package, Blackburn has eliminated the need to upgrade the alternators on engines," Bergstrom Managing Director and Principal Engineer Sean Connell said. "Their product keeps batteries charged better than anything we have seen before."

Blackburn's RelGen is also used to fully charge liftgate batteries. "Regardless of liftgate type or manufacturer, almost all liftgates occasionally encounter a performance issue. Of all the factors contributing to poor liftgate performance issues, even "stuck trucks" we see 80% of the issues liftgate customers deal with tie to low voltage," cautioned Anton Griessner Vice President Marketing and Business Development for Maxon Liftgates.

Both electric APU and liftgate customers benefit from RelGen. This clean tech product eliminates the dependency on the engine's alternator to create energy. RelGen's innovative approach to capturing energy is easy to install and has a short return on investment. Other benefits to using RelGen can include saving thousands of gallons of fuel through the elimination of engine idling and improved overall fuel efficiency, as well as lowering maintenance costs by reducing engine wear and saving on diesel particulate aftertreatment costs all by removing the electric load from the engine. RelGen improves liftgate uptime and keeps drivers rested and ready to drive.

Funds for Growth

Blackburn is expanding its sales and distribution capabilities. "We're thrilled that investors, like Geekdom Fund, and many of our prior investors believed so strongly in our company, that they would invest even during these extraordinarily difficult times brought on by the Coronavirus," said Andrew Amigo, CEO and Founder of Blackburn Energy. "These funds will help us expand our sales effort, meet customer needs, and build on our current success."

"We were impressed with Blackburn Energy's unique solution, traction in the marketplace, and how they are well positioned to address transportation electrification and greenhouse gas emission challenges," said Don Douglas, Managing Director of Geekdom Fund. "They have a good team and we're excited to be investors."

RelGen embodies Blackburn Energy's unwavering commitment to deliver innovative and agile products to market. RelGen is available for immediate delivery for more information email [email protected].

About Blackburn Energy

Blackburn Energy located in Amesbury, Mass, founded in 2014. Recognized and respected in the energy marketplace for numerous energy awards and accolades including, 2019 MassCEC Innovate Award, 2017 TechConnect National Innovation Award, 2016 White House, Office of Science & Tech Makers to Manufacturers Award and 2014 CleanTech Open Finalist. Learn more at www.blackburnenergy.com.

For more information contact:

Andrew Amigo

1(800)342-9194

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackburn-energy-secures-funding-during-challenging-times-301045990.html

SOURCE Blackburn Energy Inc.