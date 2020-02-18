Bloomberg’s Energy Policy makes sense for a billionaire. Does it make sense for you?

Forbes

As he rises in the polls and publicity, it is important to examine the implications of Michael Bloomberg’s energy and environment policy. Is it feasible? How would it impact the US economy? What would it mean for the bank accounts of Americans? What would it mean overall to our greenhouse gas emissions and the environment?

Since Bloomberg has not participated in any of the candidate debates or town halls, the best source of information about his position on these issues is his campaign website. Bloomberg’s campaign website includes a section about “Climate Change,” but no separate section about energy production or the energy industry. His climate change policy is couched in terms of opposition to President Trump, beginning, “Whether President Trump acknowledges it or not, climate change poses the greatest threat…” He also offers five policy proposals, including preventing wildfires, rejoining the Paris Agreement and cutting “economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030.” Glaringly absent from his platform are the actual steps necessary to accomplish these goals.

The Washington Post quoted Bloomberg and his campaign last month with a few more details and focus. According to this article, Bloomberg’s primary focus appears to be on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. “Buildings are a major source of pollution, said Antha N. Williams, the Bloomberg campaign’s senior adviser on climate, energy and environment.”

Bloomberg himself has put the cause of limiting pollution from buildings—yes, he means pollution from buildings—above the cause of limiting fracking and other oil and gas production. Although several of his competitors, including Senators Sanders and Warren, have vowed to ban fracking, Bloomberg’s priority is indeed cleaner buildings.