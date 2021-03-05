Blue Bear Capital makes strategic investment in Urbint to build infrastructure resilience and sustainability with AI

Urbint

New York – March 4, 2021 – Urbint, the leading AI platform preventing threats to infrastructure and workers in the field, received a strategic investment from Blue Bear Capital, which invests in high-growth technology companies across the energy, infrastructure, and climate sectors. Urbint will use the investment to meet rapidly growing demand for its technology.

Blue Bear Capital will accelerate Urbint’s expansion into new sectors of the infrastructure market. Blue Bear Capital’s limited partners include owners of some of the largest independent solar, wind, and battery storage businesses in the world, covering asset development, operations, and ongoing services. These represent multiple new markets for Urbint’s technology.

“As we are seeing in Texas and around the country, resilience is imperative as more frequent severe weather brought on by climate change collides with vulnerable infrastructure,” said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. “Blue Bear’s investment will bring our predictive AI to new operators as we work toward a more resilient and sustainable energy grid.”

“Urbint is bringing a new approach to an urgent problem: how do we protect the critical infrastructure and essential workers that our lives depend on every day?” said Carolin Funk, Investment Director at Blue Bear Capital. “As climate change and other threats intensify, AI will be vital in enabling society to target and address the highest risks. We’re excited to invest in Urbint’s first-of-its-kind technology to reduce risk in the field.”