Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Introduces Blue Energy Solutions to Address Healthcare Costs for Energy Customers

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to offer a comprehensive and unique approach to healthcare benefits for companies in the energy industry, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) today unveiled Blue Energy Solutions – a team dedicated to helping benefits administrators address one of their biggest concerns – healthcare costs.

Blue Energy Solutions (BES) builds on BCBSTX's committed work in the energy sector that began in 2016 with a strategic focus on helping energy industry employers provide health benefits to their employees and their families, while also controlling costs. Now, BCBSTX covers more than 800,000 energy workers across the country.

BES utilizes a holistic approach that features customized analytics, comprehensive communication and engagement, and unparalleled access for oil and gas companies and their employees.

"Energy companies face unique challenges calling for uncommon solutions," said Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX. "The Blue Energy Solutions team uses proprietary data and predictive modeling to collaborate with our energy customers in new ways. This helps us improve access to care while containing healthcare costs; we believe Blue Energy Solutions is a game-changer."

For instance, the BES team could use analytics to help a company identify health issues within its workforce like musculoskeletal conditions – which can be related to weight gain – and then recommend an enhanced care management program that would include weight loss and nutrition tools. These solutions lead to cost savings for employers, and increase engagement for employees and their families.

While BCBSTX networks provide coverage in all 254 Texas counties, other solutions are necessary to reach energy workers where they are – as in remote locations that aren't near any healthcare providers.

Technology – in the form of BCBSTX's Virtual Visits telemedicine solution – helps employees get care when and where they need it. The service, powered by MDLIVE, allows members on some health plans to have a live consultation with a board-certified doctor anytime, day or night, from the mobile app, online video chat or by phone.

BCBSTX is also using its distinct design-thinking program, the C1 Innovation Lab, to help the Permian Strategic Partnership's member employers solve for access to providers and to pharmacy services.

Additionally, BES holds regular Energy Client Council meetings allowing clients to share best practices and glean insights from BCBSTX data that is specific to customers in every segment of the industry, be it upstream, midstream or downstream.

"Understanding the energy industry and our clients is critical," said Heather Linton, who leads the Blue Energy Solutions team as a Divisional Vice President at BCBSTX. "Change is constant. Mergers and acquisitions continue to drive the energy sector. Workers live in man camps or on oil rigs for weeks at a time, making it difficult to communicate benefits information and to provide access care. Our goal is to help support the industry in a holistic way by addressing concerns in the heart of the communities they are in, oftentimes rural. We want to address their needs where they are and when they need us."

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

