BLUE SKY ANNOUNCES TRANSFER TO NEX BOARD

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky Energy Inc. (TSXV: BSI) (“Blue Sky”), has received notice from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) that effective the opening of trading on March 17, 2020, Blue Sky's stock exchange listing will be transferred to the TSXV’s NEX board ("NEX") as a result of the Company's failure to meet the Continued Listing Requirements as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSXV. Blue Sky’s trading symbol shall also change from BSI to BSI.H and shall remain halted as per the TSXV’s bulletin dated November 10, 2017. There is no change in Blue Sky’s name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The NEX board has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of publicly listed companies while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of their reactivation as companies that will carry on an active business.



About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company.

For more information, contact:

Ahmed Said

President & CEO

Blue Sky Energy Inc.

[email protected]

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's growth and corporate strategy, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results, and may include statements or information regarding the transfer of the common shares of the Company to the NEX and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking-information is subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is currently expected. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company’s interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE