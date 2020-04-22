April 22, 2020 - 7:55 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $62 million or $0.88 Per Share in the First Quarter TULSA, Okla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 of $62 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share. CEO Commentary "While this quarter showcased the momentum with which we entered 2020, I am most proud of the resiliency and flexibility of our employees as we navigate this difficult time," said Steven G. Bradshaw, president, and chief executive officer. "The extreme health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus have created a rapidly changing work environment for our 5,000 employees, and the continued health and safety for them and their families remains our top objective. We also embrace the responsibility we have to our many clients and the communities in which we serve to maintain our high standards of customer service and community engagement. The culture of collaboration and commitment our employees have worked hard to build for many years has really revealed itself during this turbulent period. I could not be more proud of the compassion our employees have shown for our customers and those in need. This is the sustaining core of our BOKF culture." Bradshaw continued, "While the second and third quarters of 2020 will certainly pose unprecedented economic challenges, we continue to be an organization focused on the long-term. We expect our business revenue diversity along with proven credit underwriting in all lending segments to serve as our foundation for continued shareholder value going forward." COVID-19 Pandemic Response We have implemented our cross-functional crisis management team led by our Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Risk Officer. This team has focused on ensuring employee and customer safety while continuing to meet customer needs. We have implemented social distancing measures within our internal and external operations. Employees are working from home as able, we have split remaining employees across multiple locations, and we have closed banking center lobbies and converted to drive-thru and by appointment only.





We have implemented programs to help our customers through this uncertain time. We are actively participating in programs initiated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), including the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that began on April 3, 2020 and Mortgage Forbearance program. As of April 17, 2020, we have processed approximately 4,700 PPP applications and currently have SBA approval for $1.8 billion. We have the ability to fund PPP loans through the Federal Reserve's PPP liquidity facility. We are also evaluating participating in the Main Street Lending Program. We are waiving fees on excessive savings and money market account withdrawals as well as overdraft protection transfer fees for automatic transfers between linked accounts at BOKF through May 31, 2020. Further, we are waiving loan payment late fees on consumer loan payments, mortgage accounts and small business loans in April 2020.





We have enhanced our benefits to support our employees as they navigate changes in their working environment. We are providing a temporary child care reimbursement program for those employees that need assistance because of school closures and have also added incremental paid time off hours for employees. We expanded our telemedicine options to deliver medical and behavioral health services at no cost. Further, we have enacted premium pay for certain non-exempt employees who must remain in the office.





We are closely monitoring our loan portfolio for effects related to COVID-19. Exposure to highly affected industries include, but are not limited to, oil and gas, entertainment and leisure, and senior housing. Energy loan balances comprise 18 percent of total loans, senior housing comprises 11 percent, and entertainment and leisure comprises approximately 8 percent. While our liquidity remains strong, we have enhanced daily monitoring of liquidity by tracking deposit inflows and outflows by customer, analyzing loan advances by segment, optimizing our borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, and increasing our collateral at the Federal Reserve Discount Window, among other things. First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net income was $62.1 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020 and $110.4 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $93.8 million compared to a pre-tax provision for incurred credit losses of $19.0 million in the prior quarter. The Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020.





Net interest revenue totaled $261.4 million, a decrease of $8.9 million. Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by 1.50 percent in two rate cuts in March 2020.





Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.7 million, an increase of $13.3 million. Falling mortgage interest rates increased mortgage banking revenue and related trading activity.





Operating expense decreased $20.2 million to $268.6 million. Personnel expense decreased $12.2 million, largely due to a decrease in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in employee benefits expense. Non-personnel expense decreased $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 led by decreases in business promotion and mortgage banking expenses.





The allowance for loan losses totaled $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $211 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans.





Average loans decreased $293 million to $21.9 billion. Period-end loans increased $713 million to $22.5 billion.





Average deposits increased $1.1 billion to $28.2 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.6 billion to $29.2 billion, primarily due to a combination of our continued focus on growing core customer deposits, inflows from external money funds, and seasonal inflows.





The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent at March 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.58 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.16 percent at March 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL. At December 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent.





The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position. Net Interest Revenue Net interest revenue was $261.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an $8.9 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $5.8 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets increased $291 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Available for sale securities increased $331 million as we continue to position our balance sheet for the current rate environment. Fair value option securities, held as an economic hedge of the changes in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, increased $272 million. Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased $148 million. Average loan balances decreased $293 million. In addition, receivables from unsettled securities sales, primarily related to our U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed trading operations, increased $1.1 billion. Growth in average earning assets and non-interest bearing receivables was largely funded by a $1.5 billion increase in interest-bearing deposits. Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent in the previous quarter. While the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate in multiple rates cuts in the latter half of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, LIBOR has remained elevated relative to the rate cuts. This, combined with our ability to move deposit costs down, has preserved a large portion of our margin. The yield on average earning assets was 3.73 percent, a 20 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio yield was 4.50 percent, down 25 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 4 basis points to 2.48 percent while the yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased 29 basis points. Funding costs were 1.19 percent, down 21 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.98 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 36 basis points to 1.47 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 26 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 35 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fees and Commissions Revenue Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.3 million over the fourth quarter of 2019. Declining interest rates increased mortgage banking revenue and related trading activity. Mortgage banking revenue increased $11.8 million or 46 percent. Mortgage loan production volume increased 65 percent and the gain on sale margin increased 62 basis points to 2.06 percent. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $6.9 million to $50.8 million. Revenue from mortgage trading activity increased $15.0 million over the previous quarter. Mortgage trading revenue was partially offset by widening spreads that decreased the quarter-end fair value of asset-backed and municipal securities. Fiduciary and asset management revenue remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter, even given the current economic environment. Approximately a third of the assets are currently exposed to equities. This diversification, combined with strong sales efforts, has continued to produce strong results during this time. Other revenue decreased $3.0 million, primarily due to lower revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties. Other operating expense related to these properties decreased by a comparable amount. Operating Expense Total operating expense was $268.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $20.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Personnel expense decreased $12.2 million. Incentive compensation decreased $13.6 million, largely due to a decrease in deferred compensation, which is partially offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses). Cash based incentive compensation was down $4.7 million, primarily due to annual incentives incurred in the fourth quarter. Regular compensation decreased $2.2 million. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.0 million in severance costs due to realignment of personnel. Employee benefits increased $3.6 million as a seasonal increase in payroll taxes and retirement plan expenses was partially offset by a decrease in employee healthcare costs. Non-personnel expense decreased $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking costs decreased $3.7 million due to a reduction of mortgage servicing rights amortization. Business promotion expense decreased $2.6 million due to a seasonal decrease in advertising costs combined with reduced travel costs largely as a result of the current pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a $2.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation, which provides support to many nonprofit partners in our communities. Loans, Deposits and Capital Loans Outstanding loans were $22.5 billion at March 31, 2020, up $713 million over December 31, 2019.Loans Outstanding commercial loan balances grew by $764 million or 5 percent over December 31, 2019. Advances on existing commercial revolving lines of credit in the first quarter represented $751 million of this increase, due to both seasonal factors and customer responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets. General business loans increased $371 million to $3.6 billion or 16 percent of total loans. General business loans includes $2.0 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $698 million of manufacturing loans. Energy loan balances increased $138 million to $4.1 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Supporting the energy industry has been a hallmark of the Company for over a century. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Demand declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the OPEC Plus production conflict have led to price declines of current spot and future oil prices. Approximately 62 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 38 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas, which are not as significantly impacted by the recent downturn. As we have said in the past, the duration of the downturn is a more significant factor affecting performance than the level of prices. If drivers of this decline are short term, meaning less than twelve months, then our expected losses in the portfolio will not be overly impactful to the company. We also conduct quarterly stress tests of our energy borrowers with more than 50 percent funding on their lines of credit and all criticized loans using a price deck discounted at 20 percent. This stress test helps us identify potential issues, although the most recent test resulted in no surprises once hedging was taken into consideration. Of all the energy customers that we stress test, which makes up 92 percent of production loans outstanding, 95 percent of our customers have some level of hedging in the 12-month range and many of them carry into the 24-month range. We believe our disciplined underwriting approach and doing business with high-quality borrowers will work to weather this downturn as we have previous downturns. Healthcare sector loan balances increased $131 million to $3.2 billion or 14 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.4 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The remaining balance is composed of hospitals and other medical service providers impacted by a deferral of elective procedures to ensure adequate protective equipment and ventilators for those providing acute care to virus patients. The CARES Act does include multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus. Services loan balances increased $124 million to $4.0 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, consumer services and commercial services. Our services and general business loans include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents approximately 8 percent of our total portfolio. This risk may be further mitigated as some of these borrowers participate in the Paycheck Protection Program. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months. Commercial real estate loan balances were largely unchanged compared to December 31, 2019 and represent 20 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties increased $107 million to $564 million. Loans secured by office buildings increased $34 million to $962 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities decreased $128 million to $728 million. Multifamily residential loans are our largest exposure in commercial real estate loans totaling $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities were $774 million at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities are clearly the most vulnerable to the impacts of measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus, the extent of which is dependent upon the duration of various governmental orders and adjustments in consumer behavior after these orders are lifted. While office and multifamily may also be impacted, we believe our geographic footprint will help in the long term because of strong in-migration over time. Loans to individuals decreased $68 million, including a $38 million decrease in home equity loans and a $26 million decrease in personal loans. Loans to individuals represent 14 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020. Deposits Period-end deposits totaled $29.2 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.6 billion increase over December 31, 2019. Strong deposit growth was driven by a combination of our continued focus on growing core customer deposits, inflows from external money funds, and seasonal inflows. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.2 billion and demand deposit balances increased $360 million. Average deposits were $28.2 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion compared to December 31, 2019. Total interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.5 billion, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $380 million. Capital The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent at March 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.58 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.16 percent at March 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. At December 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent. The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.39 percent at March 31, 2020 and 8.98 percent at December 31, 2019. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules. The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position. Credit Quality The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 through a pre-tax cumulative-effect adjustment to equity of $61.4 million. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. The previous incurred loss model incorporated only known information as of the balance sheet date. CECL uses models to measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis. The provision for credit losses was $93.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, with $99.3 million related to lending activity. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price declines, and other assumptions, required a provision of $66.2 million. All other changes totaled $33.1 million, which included portfolio changes of $15.9 million and net charge-offs of $17.2 million. Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast includes a 20 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.3 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 4.6 percent decrease in GDP and a 6.5 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of March 2020, $25.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 and increasing to $34.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. Our downside reasonable and supportable forecast reflects a more severe and prolonged disruption in economic activity than the base case and includes a 30 percent decrease in GDP and a 9.5 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 10.9 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.0 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to range from $19.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 to $31.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans and 199 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans and 217 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 2.43 percent of outstanding energy loans at March 31. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $211 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans. Nonperforming assets totaled $292 million or 1.30 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $294 million or 1.35 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $195 million or 0.87 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $195 million or 0.90 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonaccruing loans were $163 million or 0.73 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $119 million or 0.80 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $8.5 million or 0.19 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $36 million or 1.12 percent of outstanding loans to individuals. Nonaccruing loans decreased $18 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $19 million decrease in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing energy loans increased $4.7 million. New nonaccruing loans identified in the first quarter totaled $30 million, offset by $8.9 million in payments received, $19 million in charge-offs and $18 million of foreclosures. Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $293 million at March 31, compared to $160 million at December 31. The increase largely resulted from energy and service sector loans. Net charge-offs were $17.2 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.5 million or 0.22 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.24 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Gross charge-offs were $18.9 million for the first quarter compared to $14.3 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Securities and Derivatives The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.7 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.4 billion increase compared to December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.4 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $436 million compared to $138 million at December 31, 2019. The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $605 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020. The net economic benefit of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2020. The magnitude of declines in mortgage rates resulted in an $88.5 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights. However, our securities and derivatives hedges held as the economic hedge offset that decrease by $86.8 million. We also had $4.3 million of related net interest revenue. Conference Call and Webcast The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13701466. About BOK Financial Corporation BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $76 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com. The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of March 31, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 670,500 $ 735,836 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 302,577 522,985 Trading securities 2,110,585 1,623,921 Investment securities, net of allowance 272,576 293,418 Available for sale securities 12,694,277 11,269,643 Fair value option securities 1,703,238 1,098,577 Restricted equity securities 390,042 460,552 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 204,720 182,271 Loans: Commercial 14,795,975 14,031,650 Commercial real estate 4,450,085 4,433,783 Loans to individuals 3,217,910 3,285,554 Total loans 22,463,970 21,750,987 Allowance for loan losses (315,311 ) (210,759 ) Loans, net of allowance 22,148,659 21,540,228 Premises and equipment, net 546,093 535,519 Receivables 207,341 231,811 Goodwill 1,048,091 1,048,091 Intangible assets, net 121,807 125,271 Mortgage servicing rights 110,828 201,886 Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 36,744 20,359 Derivative contracts, net 922,716 323,375 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 391,006 389,879 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 2,171,881 1,020,404 Other assets 1,065,481 547,995 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,119,162 $ 42,172,021 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,821,582 $ 9,461,291 Interest-bearing transaction 16,596,292 15,391,752 Savings 593,805 550,276 Time 2,232,473 2,217,849 Total deposits 29,244,152 27,621,168 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 4,583,768 3,818,350 Other borrowings 5,529,554 4,527,055 Subordinated debentures 275,942 275,923 Accrued interest, taxes and expense 309,236 259,701 Due on unsettled securities purchases 537,709 182,547 Derivative contracts, net 1,213,445 251,128 Other liabilities 391,196 372,230 TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,085,002 37,308,102 Shareholders' equity: Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,694,956 4,750,872 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 331,292 104,923 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,026,248 4,855,795 Non-controlling interests 7,912 8,124 TOTAL EQUITY 5,034,160 4,863,919 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 47,119,162 $ 42,172,021

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 721,659 $ 573,203 $ 500,823 $ 535,491 $ 537,903 Trading securities 1,690,104 1,672,426 1,696,568 1,757,335 1,968,399 Investment securities, net of allowance 282,265 298,567 308,090 328,482 343,282 Available for sale securities 11,664,521 11,333,524 10,747,439 9,435,668 8,883,054 Fair value option securities 1,793,480 1,521,528 1,553,879 898,772 594,349 Restricted equity securities 429,133 479,687 476,781 413,812 395,432 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 129,708 203,535 203,319 192,102 145,040 Loans: Commercial 14,452,851 14,344,534 14,507,185 14,175,057 13,966,521 Commercial real estate 4,346,886 4,532,649 4,652,534 4,656,861 4,602,149 Loans to individuals 3,143,286 3,358,817 3,253,199 3,172,487 3,197,395 Total loans 21,943,023 22,236,000 22,412,918 22,004,405 21,766,065 Allowance for loan losses (250,338 ) (205,417 ) (201,714 ) (205,532 ) (206,092 ) Loans, net of allowance 21,692,685 22,030,583 22,211,204 21,798,873 21,559,973 Total earning assets 38,403,555 38,113,053 37,698,103 35,360,535 34,427,432 Cash and due from banks 669,369 690,806 717,338 703,294 705,411 Derivative contracts, net 376,621 311,542 331,834 328,802 262,927 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 390,009 388,012 385,190 384,974 382,538 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 3,046,111 1,973,604 1,742,794 1,437,462 1,224,700 Other assets 2,834,953 2,736,337 2,705,089 2,629,710 2,669,673 TOTAL ASSETS $ 45,720,618 $ 44,213,354 $ 43,580,348 $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,232,859 $ 9,612,533 $ 9,759,710 $ 9,883,965 $ 9,988,088 Interest-bearing transaction 16,159,654 14,685,385 13,131,542 12,512,282 11,931,539 Savings 563,821 554,605 557,122 558,738 541,575 Time 2,239,234 2,247,717 2,251,800 2,207,391 2,153,277 Total deposits 28,195,568 27,100,240 25,700,174 25,162,376 24,614,479 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,815,941 4,120,610 3,106,163 2,066,950 2,033,036 Other borrowings 6,542,325 6,247,194 8,125,023 7,175,617 7,040,279 Subordinated debentures 275,932 275,916 275,900 275,887 275,882 Derivative contracts, net 379,342 276,078 300,051 283,484 273,786 Due on unsettled securities purchases 960,780 784,174 745,893 821,688 453,937 Other liabilities 642,764 561,654 547,144 460,732 501,788 TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,812,652 39,365,866 38,800,348 36,246,734 35,193,187 Total equity 4,907,966 4,847,488 4,780,000 4,598,043 4,479,494 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 45,720,618 $ 44,213,354 $ 43,580,348 $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest revenue $ 348,937 $ 376,074 Interest expense 87,577 97,972 Net interest revenue 261,360 278,102 Provision for credit losses 93,771 8,000 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 167,589 270,102 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 50,779 31,617 Transaction card revenue 21,881 20,738 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 44,458 43,358 Deposit service charges and fees 26,130 28,243 Mortgage banking revenue 37,167 23,834 Other revenue 12,309 12,762 Total fees and commissions 192,724 160,552 Other gains (losses), net (10,741 ) 2,976 Gain on derivatives, net 18,420 4,667 Gain on fair value option securities, net 68,393 9,665 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (88,480 ) (20,666 ) Gain on available for sale securities, net 3 76 Total other operating revenue 180,319 157,270 Other operating expense: Personnel 156,181 169,228 Business promotion 6,215 7,874 Professional fees and services 12,948 16,139 Net occupancy and equipment 26,061 29,521 Insurance 4,980 4,839 Data processing and communications 32,743 31,449 Printing, postage and supplies 4,272 4,885 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,531 1,996 Amortization of intangible assets 5,094 5,191 Mortgage banking costs 10,545 9,906 Other expense 8,054 6,129 Total other operating expense 268,624 287,157 Net income before taxes 79,284 140,215 Federal and state income taxes 17,300 29,950 Net income 61,984 110,265 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (95 ) (347 ) Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 62,079 $ 110,612 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,123,685 71,387,070 Diluted 70,130,166 71,404,388 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.54

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Capital: Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,026,248 $ 4,855,795 $ 4,829,016 $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 Risk weighted assets $ 32,973,242 $ 31,673,425 $ 32,159,139 $ 32,040,741 $ 31,601,558 Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 10.98 % 11.39 % 11.06 % 10.84 % 10.71 % Tier 1 10.98 % 11.39 % 11.06 % 10.84 % 10.71 % Total capital 12.58 % 12.94 % 12.56 % 12.34 % 12.24 % Leverage ratio 8.16 % 8.40 % 8.41 % 8.75 % 8.76 % Tangible common equity ratio1 8.39 % 8.98 % 8.72 % 8.69 % 8.64 % Common stock: Book value per share $ 71.49 $ 68.80 $ 68.15 $ 66.15 $ 63.30 Tangible book value per share 54.85 52.17 51.60 49.68 46.82 Market value per share: High $ 87.40 $ 88.28 $ 84.35 $ 88.17 $ 93.72 Low $ 34.57 $ 71.85 $ 72.96 $ 72.60 $ 72.11 Cash dividends paid $ 35,949 $ 36,011 $ 35,472 $ 35,631 $ 35,885 Dividend payout ratio 57.91 % 32.63 % 24.94 % 25.90 % 32.44 % Shares outstanding, net 70,308,532 70,579,598 70,858,010 71,193,770 71,449,982 Stock buy-back program: Shares repurchased 442,000 280,000 336,713 250,000 705,609 Amount $ 33,380 $ 22,844 $ 25,937 $ 20,125 $ 60,577 Average price per share $ 75.52 $ 81.59 $ 77.03 $ 80.50 $ 85.85 Performance ratios (quarter annualized): Return on average assets 0.55 % 0.99 % 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 5.10 % 9.05 % 11.83 % 12.02 % 10.04 % Net interest margin 2.80 % 2.88 % 3.01 % 3.30 % 3.30 % Efficiency ratio 58.62 % 63.65 % 59.31 % 59.51 % 64.80 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: 1 Tangible common equity ratio: Total shareholders' equity $ 5,026,248 $ 4,855,795 $ 4,829,016 $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,169,898 1,173,362 1,172,411 1,172,564 1,177,573 Tangible common equity $ 3,856,350 $ 3,682,433 $ 3,656,605 $ 3,536,874 $ 3,345,300 Total assets $ 47,119,162 $ 42,172,021 $ 43,127,205 $ 41,893,073 $ 39,882,962 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,169,898 1,173,362 1,172,411 1,172,564 1,177,573 Tangible assets $ 45,949,264 $ 40,998,659 $ 41,954,794 $ 40,720,509 $ 38,705,389 Tangible common equity ratio 8.39 % 8.98 % 8.72 % 8.69 % 8.64 % Other data: Tax equivalent interest $ 2,715 $ 2,726 $ 2,936 $ 3,481 $ 2,529 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities $ 435,989 $ 138,149 $ 178,060 $ 131,780 $ (2,609 ) Mortgage banking: Mortgage production revenue $ 21,570 $ 9,169 $ 13,814 $ 11,869 $ 7,868 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 548,956 $ 855,643 $ 877,280 $ 729,841 $ 510,527 Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 657,570 158,460 379,377 344,087 263,434 Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 158,460 379,377 344,087 263,434 160,848 Total mortgage production volume $ 1,048,066 $ 634,726 $ 912,570 $ 810,494 $ 613,113 Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 57 % 57 % 56 % 31 % 30 % Gain on sale margin 2.06 % 1.44 % 1.51 % 1.46 % 1.28 % Mortgage servicing revenue $ 15,597 $ 16,227 $ 16,366 $ 16,262 $ 15,966 Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 20,416,546 20,856,446 21,172,874 21,418,690 21,581,835 Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge: Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 18,371 $ (4,714 ) $ 3,742 $ 11,128 $ 4,432 Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68,393 (8,328 ) 4,597 9,853 9,665 Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 86,764 (13,042 ) 8,339 20,981 14,097 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (88,480 ) 9,297 (12,593 ) (29,555 ) (20,666 ) Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue (1,716 ) (3,745 ) (4,254 ) (8,574 ) (6,569 ) Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 4,268 1,544 1,245 1,296 1,129 Total economic cost of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ 2,552 $ (2,201 ) $ (3,009 ) $ (7,278 ) $ (5,440 ) 2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds. QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and per share data) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Interest revenue $ 348,937 $ 369,857 $ 395,207 $ 390,820 $ 376,074 Interest expense 87,577 99,608 116,111 105,388 97,972 Net interest revenue 261,360 270,249 279,096 285,432 278,102 Provision for credit losses 93,771 19,000 12,000 5,000 8,000 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 167,589 251,249 267,096 280,432 270,102 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 50,779 43,843 43,840 40,526 31,617 Transaction card revenue 21,881 22,548 22,015 21,915 20,738 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 44,458 45,021 43,621 45,025 43,358 Deposit service charges and fees 26,130 27,331 28,837 28,074 28,243 Mortgage banking revenue 37,167 25,396 30,180 28,131 23,834 Other revenue 12,309 15,283 17,626 12,437 12,762 Total fees and commissions 192,724 179,422 186,119 176,108 160,552 Other gains (losses), net (10,741 ) (1,649 ) 4,544 3,480 2,976 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 18,420 (4,644 ) 3,778 11,150 4,667 Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 68,393 (8,328 ) 4,597 9,853 9,665 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (88,480 ) 9,297 (12,593 ) (29,555 ) (20,666 ) Gain on available for sale securities, net 3 4,487 5 1,029 76 Total other operating revenue 180,319 178,585 186,450 172,065 157,270 Other operating expense: Personnel 156,181 168,422 162,573 160,342 169,228 Business promotion 6,215 8,787 8,859 10,142 7,874 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation — 2,000 — 1,000 — Professional fees and services 12,948 13,408 12,312 13,002 16,139 Net occupancy and equipment 26,061 26,316 27,558 26,880 29,521 Insurance 4,980 5,393 4,220 6,454 4,839 Data processing and communications 32,743 31,884 31,915 29,735 31,449 Printing, postage and supplies 4,272 3,700 3,825 4,107 4,885 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,531 2,403 1,728 580 1,996 Amortization of intangible assets 5,094 5,225 5,064 5,138 5,191 Mortgage banking costs 10,545 14,259 14,975 11,545 9,906 Other expense 8,054 6,998 6,263 8,212 6,129 Total other operating expense 268,624 288,795 279,292 277,137 287,157 Net income before taxes 79,284 141,039 174,254 175,360 140,215 Federal and state income taxes 17,300 30,257 32,396 37,580 29,950 Net income 61,984 110,782 141,858 137,780 110,265 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (95 ) 430 (373 ) 217 (347 ) Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 62,079 $ 110,352 $ 142,231 $ 137,563 $ 110,612 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,123,685 70,295,899 70,596,307 70,887,063 71,387,070 Diluted 70,130,166 70,309,644 70,609,924 70,902,033 71,404,388 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 1.56 $ 2.00 $ 1.93 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.56 $ 2.00 $ 1.93 $ 1.54

LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Commercial: Energy $ 4,111,676 $ 3,973,377 $ 4,114,269 $ 3,921,353 $ 3,705,099 Healthcare 3,165,096 3,033,916 3,032,968 2,926,510 2,915,885 Services 3,955,748 3,832,031 4,011,089 4,105,117 4,090,646 General business 3,563,455 3,192,326 3,266,299 3,383,928 3,250,345 Total commercial 14,795,975 14,031,650 14,424,625 14,336,908 13,961,975 Commercial real estate 4,450,085 4,433,783 4,626,057 4,710,033 4,600,651 Loans to individuals: Permanent mortgage 1,844,555 1,886,378 1,925,539 1,975,449 1,999,312 Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 197,889 197,794 191,764 195,373 193,308 Personal 1,175,466 1,201,382 1,117,382 1,037,889 1,003,734 Total loans to individuals 3,217,910 3,285,554 3,234,685 3,208,711 3,196,354 Total $ 22,463,970 $ 21,750,987 $ 22,285,367 $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980

LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Texas: Commercial $ 6,350,690 $ 6,174,894 $ 6,220,227 $ 5,877,265 $ 5,754,018 Commercial real estate 1,296,266 1,259,117 1,292,116 1,341,609 1,344,810 Loans to individuals 756,634 727,175 749,361 673,463 662,721 Total Texas 8,403,590 8,161,186 8,261,704 7,892,337 7,761,549 Oklahoma: Commercial 3,886,086 3,454,825 3,690,100 3,762,234 3,551,054 Commercial real estate 593,473 631,026 679,786 717,970 665,190 Loans to individuals 1,788,518 1,854,864 1,753,698 1,786,162 1,792,188 Total Oklahoma 6,268,077 5,940,715 6,123,584 6,266,366 6,008,432 Colorado: Commercial 2,181,309 2,169,598 2,247,798 2,325,742 2,231,703 Commercial real estate 955,608 927,826 975,066 1,023,410 957,348 Loans to individuals 268,674 276,939 303,605 314,317 307,534 Total Colorado 3,405,591 3,374,363 3,526,469 3,663,469 3,496,585 Arizona: Commercial 1,396,582 1,307,073 1,276,534 1,330,415 1,335,140 Commercial real estate 714,161 728,832 771,425 761,243 791,466 Loans to individuals 181,821 186,539 170,815 168,019 160,848 Total Arizona 2,292,564 2,222,444 2,218,774 2,259,677 2,287,454 Kansas/Missouri: Commercial 556,255 527,872 566,969 602,836 667,859 Commercial real estate 310,799 322,541 374,795 331,443 327,870 Loans to individuals 116,734 131,069 146,522 155,453 157,391 Total Kansas/Missouri 983,788 981,482 1,088,286 1,089,732 1,153,120 New Mexico: Commercial 327,164 305,320 335,409 350,520 342,915 Commercial real estate 434,150 402,148 374,331 385,058 371,416 Loans to individuals 87,110 90,257 92,270 92,626 96,391 Total New Mexico 848,424 797,725 802,010 828,204 810,722 Arkansas: Commercial 97,889 92,068 87,588 87,896 79,286 Commercial real estate 145,628 162,293 158,538 149,300 142,551 Loans to individuals 18,419 18,711 18,414 18,671 19,281 Total Arkansas 261,936 273,072 264,540 255,867 241,118 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 22,463,970 $ 21,750,987 $ 22,285,367 $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980 Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral. DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Oklahoma: Demand $ 3,669,558 $ 3,257,337 $ 3,515,312 $ 3,279,360 $ 3,432,239 Interest-bearing: Transaction 9,955,697 8,574,912 7,447,799 7,020,484 6,542,548 Savings 329,631 306,194 308,103 307,785 309,875 Time 1,137,802 1,125,446 1,198,170 1,253,804 1,217,371 Total interest-bearing 11,423,130 10,006,552 8,954,072 8,582,073 8,069,794 Total Oklahoma 15,092,688 13,263,889 12,469,384 11,861,433 11,502,033 Texas: Demand 2,767,399 2,757,376 2,867,915 2,970,340 2,964,600 Interest-bearing: Transaction 2,874,362 2,911,731 2,589,063 2,453,187 2,385,001 Savings 115,039 102,456 100,597 103,125 101,849 Time 505,565 495,343 464,264 425,253 419,269 Total interest-bearing 3,494,966 3,509,530 3,153,924 2,981,565 2,906,119 Total Texas 6,262,365 6,266,906 6,021,839 5,951,905 5,870,719 Colorado: Demand 1,579,764 1,729,674 1,694,044 1,621,820 1,897,547 Interest-bearing: Transaction 1,759,384 1,769,037 1,910,874 1,800,271 1,844,632 Savings 58,000 53,307 60,107 57,263 58,919 Time 279,105 283,517 273,622 246,198 261,235 Total interest-bearing 2,096,489 2,105,861 2,244,603 2,103,732 2,164,786 Total Colorado 3,676,253 3,835,535 3,938,647 3,725,552 4,062,333 New Mexico: Demand 750,052 623,722 645,698 630,861 662,362 Interest-bearing: Transaction 563,891 558,493 539,260 557,881 573,203 Savings 67,553 63,999 62,863 62,636 61,497 Time 235,778 238,140 236,135 232,569 228,212 Total interest-bearing 867,222 860,632 838,258 853,086 862,912 Total New Mexico 1,617,274 1,484,354 1,483,956 1,483,947 1,525,274 Arizona: Demand 665,396 681,268 705,895 704,144 697,381 Interest-bearing: Transaction 729,603 684,929 600,103 560,861 622,039 Savings 8,832 10,314 12,487 11,966 12,144 Time 47,081 49,676 44,347 43,099 44,004 Total interest-bearing 785,516 744,919 656,937 615,926 678,187 Total Arizona 1,450,912 1,426,187 1,362,832 1,320,070 1,375,568 Kansas/Missouri: Demand 318,985 384,533 376,020 431,856 410,799 Interest-bearing: Transaction 537,552 784,574 284,940 310,774 361,590 Savings 12,888 12,169 11,689 13,125 13,815 Time 19,137 17,877 19,126 19,205 19,977 Total interest-bearing 569,577 814,620 315,755 343,104 395,382 Total Kansas/Missouri 888,562 1,199,153 691,775 774,960 806,181 Arkansas: Demand 70,428 27,381 39,513 29,176 31,624 Interest-bearing: Transaction 175,803 108,076 149,506 148,485 147,964 Savings 1,862 1,837 1,747 1,783 1,785 Time 8,005 7,850 7,877 7,810 8,321 Total interest-bearing 185,670 117,763 159,130 158,078 158,070 Total Arkansas 256,098 145,144 198,643 187,254 189,694 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 29,244,152 $ 27,621,168 $ 26,167,076 $ 25,305,121 $ 25,331,802

NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 1.33 % 1.62 % 2.42 % 2.57 % 2.56 % Trading securities 2.89 % 3.19 % 3.49 % 3.59 % 3.88 % Investment securities, net of allowance 4.73 % 4.69 % 4.46 % 4.41 % 4.50 % Available for sale securities 2.48 % 2.52 % 2.60 % 2.63 % 2.57 % Fair value option securities 2.67 % 2.62 % 2.79 % 3.34 % 3.62 % Restricted equity securities 5.49 % 5.37 % 6.34 % 6.30 % 6.42 % Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.50 % 3.55 % 3.73 % 3.65 % 4.58 % Loans 4.50 % 4.75 % 5.12 % 5.39 % 5.26 % Allowance for loan losses Loans, net of allowance 4.55 % 4.80 % 5.17 % 5.45 % 5.31 % Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 3.73 % 3.93 % 4.25 % 4.51 % 4.46 % COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction 0.89 % 1.00 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 0.94 % Savings 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Time 1.83 % 1.94 % 1.94 % 1.90 % 1.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.17 % 1.13 % 1.04 % Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1.14 % 1.56 % 2.01 % 2.08 % 2.07 % Other borrowings 1.66 % 2.01 % 2.42 % 2.67 % 2.68 % Subordinated debt 5.30 % 5.40 % 5.48 % 5.53 % 5.50 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 % 1.40 % 1.68 % 1.70 % 1.66 % Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.54 % 2.53 % 2.57 % 2.81 % 2.80 % Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.50 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.80 % 2.88 % 3.01 % 3.30 % 3.30 % Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued. CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans: Commercial: Energy $ 96,448 $ 91,722 $ 88,894 $ 71,632 $ 35,332 Healthcare 4,070 4,480 5,978 16,148 18,768 Services 8,425 7,483 6,119 10,087 9,555 General business 9,681 11,731 10,715 25,528 26,703 Total commercial 118,624 115,416 111,706 123,395 90,358 Commercial real estate 8,545 27,626 23,185 21,670 21,508 Loans to individuals: Permanent mortgage 30,721 31,522 30,972 31,734 33,463 Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 5,005 6,100 6,332 6,743 6,946 Personal 277 287 271 237 302 Total loans to individuals 36,003 37,909 37,575 38,714 40,711 Total nonaccruing loans $ 163,172 $ 180,951 $ 172,466 $ 183,779 $ 152,577 Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 91,757 92,452 92,718 95,989 91,787 Real estate and other repossessed assets 36,744 20,359 21,026 16,940 17,139 Total nonperforming assets $ 291,673 $ 293,762 $ 286,210 $ 296,708 $ 261,503 Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 194,911 195,210 187,160 193,976 162,770 Accruing loans 90 days past due2 3,706 7,680 1,541 2,698 610 Gross charge-offs $ 18,917 $ 14,268 $ 11,707 $ 13,227 $ 11,775 Recoveries (1,696 ) (1,816 ) (1,066 ) (5,503 ) (1,689 ) Net charge-offs $ 17,221 $ 12,452 $ 10,641 $ 7,724 $ 10,086 Provision for loan losses $ 95,964 $ 18,779 $ 12,539 $ 4,918 $ 7,969 Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments 3,377 221 (539 ) 82 31 Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities1 (6,020 ) — — — — Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio1 450 — — — — Total provision for credit losses $ 93,771 $ 19,000 $ 12,000 $ 5,000 $ 8,000 Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.40 % 0.97 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.94 % Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.53 % 0.98 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.95 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.30 % 1.35 % 1.28 % 1.33 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.31 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.19 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans2 199.35 % 120.54 % 123.05 % 114.40 % 141.00 % Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans2 217.38 % 121.44 % 123.87 % 115.48 % 142.25 % 1 Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020.

2 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.

SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Change Commercial Banking Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 1 1Q20 vs

4Q19 1Q20 vs

1Q19 Net interest revenue $ 151,407 $ 162,240 $ 150,571 (6.7 )% 0.6 % Fees and commissions revenue 41,459 43,357 38,046 (4.4 )% 9.0 % Other operating expense 60,752 69,290 50,627 (12.3 )% 20.0 % Corporate expense allocations 8,905 11,176 9,455 (20.3 )% (5.8 )% Net income 74,975 82,019 85,521 (8.6 )% (12.3 )% Average assets 24,687,976 24,346,565 19,937,878 1.4 % 23.8 % Average loans 18,812,015 19,100,101 15,988,843 (1.5 )% 17.7 % Average deposits 11,907,386 11,419,558 8,261,543 4.3 % 44.1 % Consumer Banking Net interest revenue $ 43,932 $ 43,176 $ 51,102 1.8 % (14.0 )% Fees and commissions revenue 55,062 44,884 42,821 22.7 % 28.6 % Other operating expense 54,793 59,702 53,821 (8.2 )% 1.8 % Corporate expense allocations 10,487 11,798 11,900 (11.1 )% (11.9 )% Net income 27,408 8,287 15,337 230.7 % 78.7 % Average assets 9,850,853 9,772,710 8,371,683 0.8 % 17.7 % Average loans 1,711,703 1,730,467 1,750,642 (1.1 )% (2.2 )% Average deposits 6,869,481 6,974,453 6,544,665 (1.5 )% 5.0 % Wealth Management Net interest revenue $ 18,904 $ 21,826 $ 28,256 (13.4 )% (33.1 )% Fees and commissions revenue 97,881 92,729 73,256 5.6 % 33.6 % Other operating expense 78,192 74,688 61,507 4.7 % 27.1 % Corporate expense allocations 8,265 9,296 8,360 (11.1 )% (1.1 )% Net income 22,573 22,863 23,719 (1.3 )% (4.8 )% Average assets 12,723,412 11,225,207 9,328,986 13.3 % 36.4 % Average loans 1,705,735 1,667,278 1,448,718 2.3 % 17.7 % Average deposits 7,623,986 7,301,391 5,659,771 4.4 % 34.7 % Fiduciary assets 47,053,101 52,352,135 46,401,149 (10.1 )% 1.4 % Assets under management or administration 75,783,829 82,740,961 78,852,284 (8.4 )% (3.9 )% 1 Acquired assets and liabilities were allocated to segments in the second quarter of 2019.





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire (April 22, 2020 - 7:55 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia