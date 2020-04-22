BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $62 million or $0.88 Per Share in the First Quarter
TULSA, Okla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 of $62 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share.
CEO Commentary
"While this quarter showcased the momentum with which we entered 2020, I am most proud of the resiliency and flexibility of our employees as we navigate this difficult time," said Steven G. Bradshaw, president, and chief executive officer. "The extreme health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus have created a rapidly changing work environment for our 5,000 employees, and the continued health and safety for them and their families remains our top objective. We also embrace the responsibility we have to our many clients and the communities in which we serve to maintain our high standards of customer service and community engagement. The culture of collaboration and commitment our employees have worked hard to build for many years has really revealed itself during this turbulent period. I could not be more proud of the compassion our employees have shown for our customers and those in need. This is the sustaining core of our BOKF culture."
Bradshaw continued, "While the second and third quarters of 2020 will certainly pose unprecedented economic challenges, we continue to be an organization focused on the long-term. We expect our business revenue diversity along with proven credit underwriting in all lending segments to serve as our foundation for continued shareholder value going forward."
COVID-19 Pandemic Response
We have implemented our cross-functional crisis management team led by our Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Risk Officer. This team has focused on ensuring employee and customer safety while continuing to meet customer needs. We have implemented social distancing measures within our internal and external operations. Employees are working from home as able, we have split remaining employees across multiple locations, and we have closed banking center lobbies and converted to drive-thru and by appointment only.
We have implemented programs to help our customers through this uncertain time. We are actively participating in programs initiated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), including the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that began on April 3, 2020 and Mortgage Forbearance program. As of April 17, 2020, we have processed approximately 4,700 PPP applications and currently have SBA approval for $1.8 billion. We have the ability to fund PPP loans through the Federal Reserve's PPP liquidity facility. We are also evaluating participating in the Main Street Lending Program. We are waiving fees on excessive savings and money market account withdrawals as well as overdraft protection transfer fees for automatic transfers between linked accounts at BOKF through May 31, 2020. Further, we are waiving loan payment late fees on consumer loan payments, mortgage accounts and small business loans in April 2020.
We have enhanced our benefits to support our employees as they navigate changes in their working environment. We are providing a temporary child care reimbursement program for those employees that need assistance because of school closures and have also added incremental paid time off hours for employees. We expanded our telemedicine options to deliver medical and behavioral health services at no cost. Further, we have enacted premium pay for certain non-exempt employees who must remain in the office.
We are closely monitoring our loan portfolio for effects related to COVID-19. Exposure to highly affected industries include, but are not limited to, oil and gas, entertainment and leisure, and senior housing. Energy loan balances comprise 18 percent of total loans, senior housing comprises 11 percent, and entertainment and leisure comprises approximately 8 percent. While our liquidity remains strong, we have enhanced daily monitoring of liquidity by tracking deposit inflows and outflows by customer, analyzing loan advances by segment, optimizing our borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, and increasing our collateral at the Federal Reserve Discount Window, among other things.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Net income was $62.1 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020 and $110.4 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $93.8 million compared to a pre-tax provision for incurred credit losses of $19.0 million in the prior quarter. The Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020.
Net interest revenue totaled $261.4 million, a decrease of $8.9 million. Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by 1.50 percent in two rate cuts in March 2020.
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.7 million, an increase of $13.3 million. Falling mortgage interest rates increased mortgage banking revenue and related trading activity.
Operating expense decreased $20.2 million to $268.6 million. Personnel expense decreased $12.2 million, largely due to a decrease in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in employee benefits expense. Non-personnel expense decreased $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 led by decreases in business promotion and mortgage banking expenses.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $211 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans.
Average loans decreased $293 million to $21.9 billion. Period-end loans increased $713 million to $22.5 billion.
Average deposits increased $1.1 billion to $28.2 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.6 billion to $29.2 billion, primarily due to a combination of our continued focus on growing core customer deposits, inflows from external money funds, and seasonal inflows.
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent at March 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.58 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.16 percent at March 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL. At December 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent.
The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $261.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, an $8.9 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $5.8 million for the prior quarter.
Average earning assets increased $291 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Available for sale securities increased $331 million as we continue to position our balance sheet for the current rate environment. Fair value option securities, held as an economic hedge of the changes in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, increased $272 million. Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased $148 million. Average loan balances decreased $293 million. In addition, receivables from unsettled securities sales, primarily related to our U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed trading operations, increased $1.1 billion. Growth in average earning assets and non-interest bearing receivables was largely funded by a $1.5 billion increase in interest-bearing deposits.
Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent in the previous quarter. While the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate in multiple rates cuts in the latter half of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, LIBOR has remained elevated relative to the rate cuts. This, combined with our ability to move deposit costs down, has preserved a large portion of our margin.
The yield on average earning assets was 3.73 percent, a 20 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio yield was 4.50 percent, down 25 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 4 basis points to 2.48 percent while the yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased 29 basis points.
Funding costs were 1.19 percent, down 21 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.98 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 36 basis points to 1.47 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 26 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 35 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fees and Commissions Revenue
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.3 million over the fourth quarter of 2019.
Declining interest rates increased mortgage banking revenue and related trading activity. Mortgage banking revenue increased $11.8 million or 46 percent. Mortgage loan production volume increased 65 percent and the gain on sale margin increased 62 basis points to 2.06 percent. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $6.9 million to $50.8 million. Revenue from mortgage trading activity increased $15.0 million over the previous quarter. Mortgage trading revenue was partially offset by widening spreads that decreased the quarter-end fair value of asset-backed and municipal securities.
Fiduciary and asset management revenue remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter, even given the current economic environment. Approximately a third of the assets are currently exposed to equities. This diversification, combined with strong sales efforts, has continued to produce strong results during this time.
Other revenue decreased $3.0 million, primarily due to lower revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties. Other operating expense related to these properties decreased by a comparable amount.
Operating Expense
Total operating expense was $268.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $20.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
Personnel expense decreased $12.2 million. Incentive compensation decreased $13.6 million, largely due to a decrease in deferred compensation, which is partially offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses). Cash based incentive compensation was down $4.7 million, primarily due to annual incentives incurred in the fourth quarter. Regular compensation decreased $2.2 million. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.0 million in severance costs due to realignment of personnel. Employee benefits increased $3.6 million as a seasonal increase in payroll taxes and retirement plan expenses was partially offset by a decrease in employee healthcare costs.
Non-personnel expense decreased $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking costs decreased $3.7 million due to a reduction of mortgage servicing rights amortization. Business promotion expense decreased $2.6 million due to a seasonal decrease in advertising costs combined with reduced travel costs largely as a result of the current pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a $2.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation, which provides support to many nonprofit partners in our communities.
Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $22.5 billion at March 31, 2020, up $713 million over December 31, 2019.Loans
Outstanding commercial loan balances grew by $764 million or 5 percent over December 31, 2019. Advances on existing commercial revolving lines of credit in the first quarter represented $751 million of this increase, due to both seasonal factors and customer responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.
General business loans increased $371 million to $3.6 billion or 16 percent of total loans. General business loans includes $2.0 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $698 million of manufacturing loans.
Energy loan balances increased $138 million to $4.1 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Supporting the energy industry has been a hallmark of the Company for over a century. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending.
Demand declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the OPEC Plus production conflict have led to price declines of current spot and future oil prices. Approximately 62 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 38 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas, which are not as significantly impacted by the recent downturn. As we have said in the past, the duration of the downturn is a more significant factor affecting performance than the level of prices. If drivers of this decline are short term, meaning less than twelve months, then our expected losses in the portfolio will not be overly impactful to the company.
We also conduct quarterly stress tests of our energy borrowers with more than 50 percent funding on their lines of credit and all criticized loans using a price deck discounted at 20 percent. This stress test helps us identify potential issues, although the most recent test resulted in no surprises once hedging was taken into consideration. Of all the energy customers that we stress test, which makes up 92 percent of production loans outstanding, 95 percent of our customers have some level of hedging in the 12-month range and many of them carry into the 24-month range. We believe our disciplined underwriting approach and doing business with high-quality borrowers will work to weather this downturn as we have previous downturns.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $131 million to $3.2 billion or 14 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.4 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The remaining balance is composed of hospitals and other medical service providers impacted by a deferral of elective procedures to ensure adequate protective equipment and ventilators for those providing acute care to virus patients. The CARES Act does include multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.
Services loan balances increased $124 million to $4.0 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, consumer services and commercial services.
Our services and general business loans include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents approximately 8 percent of our total portfolio. This risk may be further mitigated as some of these borrowers participate in the Paycheck Protection Program. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.
Commercial real estate loan balances were largely unchanged compared to December 31, 2019 and represent 20 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties increased $107 million to $564 million. Loans secured by office buildings increased $34 million to $962 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities decreased $128 million to $728 million. Multifamily residential loans are our largest exposure in commercial real estate loans totaling $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities were $774 million at March 31, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities are clearly the most vulnerable to the impacts of measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus, the extent of which is dependent upon the duration of various governmental orders and adjustments in consumer behavior after these orders are lifted. While office and multifamily may also be impacted, we believe our geographic footprint will help in the long term because of strong in-migration over time.
Loans to individuals decreased $68 million, including a $38 million decrease in home equity loans and a $26 million decrease in personal loans. Loans to individuals represent 14 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020.
Deposits
Period-end deposits totaled $29.2 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.6 billion increase over December 31, 2019. Strong deposit growth was driven by a combination of our continued focus on growing core customer deposits, inflows from external money funds, and seasonal inflows. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.2 billion and demand deposit balances increased $360 million. Average deposits were $28.2 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion compared to December 31, 2019. Total interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.5 billion, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $380 million.
Capital
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent at March 31, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.58 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.16 percent at March 31, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. At December 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.39 percent at March 31, 2020 and 8.98 percent at December 31, 2019. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
Credit Quality
The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 through a pre-tax cumulative-effect adjustment to equity of $61.4 million. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. The previous incurred loss model incorporated only known information as of the balance sheet date. CECL uses models to measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
The provision for credit losses was $93.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, with $99.3 million related to lending activity. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price declines, and other assumptions, required a provision of $66.2 million. All other changes totaled $33.1 million, which included portfolio changes of $15.9 million and net charge-offs of $17.2 million.
Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast includes a 20 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.3 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 4.6 percent decrease in GDP and a 6.5 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of March 2020, $25.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 and increasing to $34.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021. Our downside reasonable and supportable forecast reflects a more severe and prolonged disruption in economic activity than the base case and includes a 30 percent decrease in GDP and a 9.5 percent civilian unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the first quarter of 2021 assumes a 10.9 percent decrease in GDP and an 8.0 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to range from $19.10 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2020 to $31.73 per barrel for delivery in the first quarter of 2021.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans and 199 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans and 217 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 2.43 percent of outstanding energy loans at March 31.
At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $211 million or 0.97 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans.
Nonperforming assets totaled $292 million or 1.30 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $294 million or 1.35 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $195 million or 0.87 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $195 million or 0.90 percent at December 31, 2019.
Nonaccruing loans were $163 million or 0.73 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2020. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $119 million or 0.80 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $8.5 million or 0.19 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $36 million or 1.12 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Nonaccruing loans decreased $18 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $19 million decrease in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing energy loans increased $4.7 million. New nonaccruing loans identified in the first quarter totaled $30 million, offset by $8.9 million in payments received, $19 million in charge-offs and $18 million of foreclosures.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $293 million at March 31, compared to $160 million at December 31. The increase largely resulted from energy and service sector loans.
Net charge-offs were $17.2 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.5 million or 0.22 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.24 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Gross charge-offs were $18.9 million for the first quarter compared to $14.3 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Securities and Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.7 billion at March 31, 2020, a $1.4 billion increase compared to December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.3 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.4 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At March 31, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $436 million compared to $138 million at December 31, 2019.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $605 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020.
The net economic benefit of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2020. The magnitude of declines in mortgage rates resulted in an $88.5 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights. However, our securities and derivatives hedges held as the economic hedge offset that decrease by $86.8 million. We also had $4.3 million of related net interest revenue.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13701466.
About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $76 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.
The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of March 31, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (In thousands)
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
670,500
$
735,836
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
302,577
522,985
Trading securities
2,110,585
1,623,921
Investment securities, net of allowance
272,576
293,418
Available for sale securities
12,694,277
11,269,643
Fair value option securities
1,703,238
1,098,577
Restricted equity securities
390,042
460,552
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
204,720
182,271
Loans:
Commercial
14,795,975
14,031,650
Commercial real estate
4,450,085
4,433,783
Loans to individuals
3,217,910
3,285,554
Total loans
22,463,970
21,750,987
Allowance for loan losses
(315,311
)
(210,759
)
Loans, net of allowance
22,148,659
21,540,228
Premises and equipment, net
546,093
535,519
Receivables
207,341
231,811
Goodwill
1,048,091
1,048,091
Intangible assets, net
121,807
125,271
Mortgage servicing rights
110,828
201,886
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
36,744
20,359
Derivative contracts, net
922,716
323,375
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
391,006
389,879
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
2,171,881
1,020,404
Other assets
1,065,481
547,995
TOTAL ASSETS
$
47,119,162
$
42,172,021
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand
$
9,821,582
$
9,461,291
Interest-bearing transaction
16,596,292
15,391,752
Savings
593,805
550,276
Time
2,232,473
2,217,849
Total deposits
29,244,152
27,621,168
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
4,583,768
3,818,350
Other borrowings
5,529,554
4,527,055
Subordinated debentures
275,942
275,923
Accrued interest, taxes and expense
309,236
259,701
Due on unsettled securities purchases
537,709
182,547
Derivative contracts, net
1,213,445
251,128
Other liabilities
391,196
372,230
TOTAL LIABILITIES
42,085,002
37,308,102
Shareholders' equity:
Capital, surplus and retained earnings
4,694,956
4,750,872
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
331,292
104,923
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5,026,248
4,855,795
Non-controlling interests
7,912
8,124
TOTAL EQUITY
5,034,160
4,863,919
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
47,119,162
$
42,172,021
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
ASSETS
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
$
721,659
$
573,203
$
500,823
$
535,491
$
537,903
Trading securities
1,690,104
1,672,426
1,696,568
1,757,335
1,968,399
Investment securities, net of allowance
282,265
298,567
308,090
328,482
343,282
Available for sale securities
11,664,521
11,333,524
10,747,439
9,435,668
8,883,054
Fair value option securities
1,793,480
1,521,528
1,553,879
898,772
594,349
Restricted equity securities
429,133
479,687
476,781
413,812
395,432
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
129,708
203,535
203,319
192,102
145,040
Loans:
Commercial
14,452,851
14,344,534
14,507,185
14,175,057
13,966,521
Commercial real estate
4,346,886
4,532,649
4,652,534
4,656,861
4,602,149
Loans to individuals
3,143,286
3,358,817
3,253,199
3,172,487
3,197,395
Total loans
21,943,023
22,236,000
22,412,918
22,004,405
21,766,065
Allowance for loan losses
(250,338
)
(205,417
)
(201,714
)
(205,532
)
(206,092
)
Loans, net of allowance
21,692,685
22,030,583
22,211,204
21,798,873
21,559,973
Total earning assets
38,403,555
38,113,053
37,698,103
35,360,535
34,427,432
Cash and due from banks
669,369
690,806
717,338
703,294
705,411
Derivative contracts, net
376,621
311,542
331,834
328,802
262,927
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
390,009
388,012
385,190
384,974
382,538
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
3,046,111
1,973,604
1,742,794
1,437,462
1,224,700
Other assets
2,834,953
2,736,337
2,705,089
2,629,710
2,669,673
TOTAL ASSETS
$
45,720,618
$
44,213,354
$
43,580,348
$
40,844,777
$
39,672,681
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand
$
9,232,859
$
9,612,533
$
9,759,710
$
9,883,965
$
9,988,088
Interest-bearing transaction
16,159,654
14,685,385
13,131,542
12,512,282
11,931,539
Savings
563,821
554,605
557,122
558,738
541,575
Time
2,239,234
2,247,717
2,251,800
2,207,391
2,153,277
Total deposits
28,195,568
27,100,240
25,700,174
25,162,376
24,614,479
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
3,815,941
4,120,610
3,106,163
2,066,950
2,033,036
Other borrowings
6,542,325
6,247,194
8,125,023
7,175,617
7,040,279
Subordinated debentures
275,932
275,916
275,900
275,887
275,882
Derivative contracts, net
379,342
276,078
300,051
283,484
273,786
Due on unsettled securities purchases
960,780
784,174
745,893
821,688
453,937
Other liabilities
642,764
561,654
547,144
460,732
501,788
TOTAL LIABILITIES
40,812,652
39,365,866
38,800,348
36,246,734
35,193,187
Total equity
4,907,966
4,847,488
4,780,000
4,598,043
4,479,494
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
45,720,618
$
44,213,354
$
43,580,348
$
40,844,777
$
39,672,681
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Interest revenue
$
348,937
$
376,074
Interest expense
87,577
97,972
Net interest revenue
261,360
278,102
Provision for credit losses
93,771
8,000
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
167,589
270,102
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
50,779
31,617
Transaction card revenue
21,881
20,738
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
44,458
43,358
Deposit service charges and fees
26,130
28,243
Mortgage banking revenue
37,167
23,834
Other revenue
12,309
12,762
Total fees and commissions
192,724
160,552
Other gains (losses), net
(10,741
)
2,976
Gain on derivatives, net
18,420
4,667
Gain on fair value option securities, net
68,393
9,665
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
(88,480
)
(20,666
)
Gain on available for sale securities, net
3
76
Total other operating revenue
180,319
157,270
Other operating expense:
Personnel
156,181
169,228
Business promotion
6,215
7,874
Professional fees and services
12,948
16,139
Net occupancy and equipment
26,061
29,521
Insurance
4,980
4,839
Data processing and communications
32,743
31,449
Printing, postage and supplies
4,272
4,885
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets
1,531
1,996
Amortization of intangible assets
5,094
5,191
Mortgage banking costs
10,545
9,906
Other expense
8,054
6,129
Total other operating expense
268,624
287,157
Net income before taxes
79,284
140,215
Federal and state income taxes
17,300
29,950
Net income
61,984
110,265
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(95
)
(347
)
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
$
62,079
$
110,612
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
70,123,685
71,387,070
Diluted
70,130,166
71,404,388
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.88
$
1.54
Diluted
$
0.88
$
1.54
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratio and share data)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Capital:
Period-end shareholders' equity
$
5,026,248
$
4,855,795
$
4,829,016
$
4,709,438
$
4,522,873
Risk weighted assets
$
32,973,242
$
31,673,425
$
32,159,139
$
32,040,741
$
31,601,558
Risk-based capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1
10.98
%
11.39
%
11.06
%
10.84
%
10.71
%
Tier 1
10.98
%
11.39
%
11.06
%
10.84
%
10.71
%
Total capital
12.58
%
12.94
%
12.56
%
12.34
%
12.24
%
Leverage ratio
8.16
%
8.40
%
8.41
%
8.75
%
8.76
%
Tangible common equity ratio1
8.39
%
8.98
%
8.72
%
8.69
%
8.64
%
Common stock:
Book value per share
$
71.49
$
68.80
$
68.15
$
66.15
$
63.30
Tangible book value per share
54.85
52.17
51.60
49.68
46.82
Market value per share:
High
$
87.40
$
88.28
$
84.35
$
88.17
$
93.72
Low
$
34.57
$
71.85
$
72.96
$
72.60
$
72.11
Cash dividends paid
$
35,949
$
36,011
$
35,472
$
35,631
$
35,885
Dividend payout ratio
57.91
%
32.63
%
24.94
%
25.90
%
32.44
%
Shares outstanding, net
70,308,532
70,579,598
70,858,010
71,193,770
71,449,982
Stock buy-back program:
Shares repurchased
442,000
280,000
336,713
250,000
705,609
Amount
$
33,380
$
22,844
$
25,937
$
20,125
$
60,577
Average price per share
$
75.52
$
81.59
$
77.03
$
80.50
$
85.85
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets
0.55
%
0.99
%
1.29
%
1.35
%
1.13
%
Return on average equity
5.10
%
9.05
%
11.83
%
12.02
%
10.04
%
Net interest margin
2.80
%
2.88
%
3.01
%
3.30
%
3.30
%
Efficiency ratio
58.62
%
63.65
%
59.31
%
59.51
%
64.80
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
1 Tangible common equity ratio:
Total shareholders' equity
$
5,026,248
$
4,855,795
$
4,829,016
$
4,709,438
$
4,522,873
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,169,898
1,173,362
1,172,411
1,172,564
1,177,573
Tangible common equity
$
3,856,350
$
3,682,433
$
3,656,605
$
3,536,874
$
3,345,300
Total assets
$
47,119,162
$
42,172,021
$
43,127,205
$
41,893,073
$
39,882,962
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,169,898
1,173,362
1,172,411
1,172,564
1,177,573
Tangible assets
$
45,949,264
$
40,998,659
$
41,954,794
$
40,720,509
$
38,705,389
Tangible common equity ratio
8.39
%
8.98
%
8.72
%
8.69
%
8.64
%
Other data:
Tax equivalent interest
$
2,715
$
2,726
$
2,936
$
3,481
$
2,529
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities
$
435,989
$
138,149
$
178,060
$
131,780
$
(2,609
)
Mortgage banking:
Mortgage production revenue
$
21,570
$
9,169
$
13,814
$
11,869
$
7,868
Mortgage loans funded for sale
$
548,956
$
855,643
$
877,280
$
729,841
$
510,527
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
657,570
158,460
379,377
344,087
263,434
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
158,460
379,377
344,087
263,434
160,848
Total mortgage production volume
$
1,048,066
$
634,726
$
912,570
$
810,494
$
613,113
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
57
%
57
%
56
%
31
%
30
%
Gain on sale margin
2.06
%
1.44
%
1.51
%
1.46
%
1.28
%
Mortgage servicing revenue
$
15,597
$
16,227
$
16,366
$
16,262
$
15,966
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
20,416,546
20,856,446
21,172,874
21,418,690
21,581,835
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.30
%
0.30
%
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
$
18,371
$
(4,714
)
$
3,742
$
11,128
$
4,432
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
68,393
(8,328
)
4,597
9,853
9,665
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
86,764
(13,042
)
8,339
20,981
14,097
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
(88,480
)
9,297
(12,593
)
(29,555
)
(20,666
)
Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
(1,716
)
(3,745
)
(4,254
)
(8,574
)
(6,569
)
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2
4,268
1,544
1,245
1,296
1,129
Total economic cost of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
$
2,552
$
(2,201
)
$
(3,009
)
$
(7,278
)
$
(5,440
)
2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Interest revenue
$
348,937
$
369,857
$
395,207
$
390,820
$
376,074
Interest expense
87,577
99,608
116,111
105,388
97,972
Net interest revenue
261,360
270,249
279,096
285,432
278,102
Provision for credit losses
93,771
19,000
12,000
5,000
8,000
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
167,589
251,249
267,096
280,432
270,102
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
50,779
43,843
43,840
40,526
31,617
Transaction card revenue
21,881
22,548
22,015
21,915
20,738
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
44,458
45,021
43,621
45,025
43,358
Deposit service charges and fees
26,130
27,331
28,837
28,074
28,243
Mortgage banking revenue
37,167
25,396
30,180
28,131
23,834
Other revenue
12,309
15,283
17,626
12,437
12,762
Total fees and commissions
192,724
179,422
186,119
176,108
160,552
Other gains (losses), net
(10,741
)
(1,649
)
4,544
3,480
2,976
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
18,420
(4,644
)
3,778
11,150
4,667
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
68,393
(8,328
)
4,597
9,853
9,665
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
(88,480
)
9,297
(12,593
)
(29,555
)
(20,666
)
Gain on available for sale securities, net
3
4,487
5
1,029
76
Total other operating revenue
180,319
178,585
186,450
172,065
157,270
Other operating expense:
Personnel
156,181
168,422
162,573
160,342
169,228
Business promotion
6,215
8,787
8,859
10,142
7,874
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
—
2,000
—
1,000
—
Professional fees and services
12,948
13,408
12,312
13,002
16,139
Net occupancy and equipment
26,061
26,316
27,558
26,880
29,521
Insurance
4,980
5,393
4,220
6,454
4,839
Data processing and communications
32,743
31,884
31,915
29,735
31,449
Printing, postage and supplies
4,272
3,700
3,825
4,107
4,885
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets
1,531
2,403
1,728
580
1,996
Amortization of intangible assets
5,094
5,225
5,064
5,138
5,191
Mortgage banking costs
10,545
14,259
14,975
11,545
9,906
Other expense
8,054
6,998
6,263
8,212
6,129
Total other operating expense
268,624
288,795
279,292
277,137
287,157
Net income before taxes
79,284
141,039
174,254
175,360
140,215
Federal and state income taxes
17,300
30,257
32,396
37,580
29,950
Net income
61,984
110,782
141,858
137,780
110,265
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(95
)
430
(373
)
217
(347
)
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
$
62,079
$
110,352
$
142,231
$
137,563
$
110,612
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
70,123,685
70,295,899
70,596,307
70,887,063
71,387,070
Diluted
70,130,166
70,309,644
70,609,924
70,902,033
71,404,388
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.88
$
1.56
$
2.00
$
1.93
$
1.54
Diluted
$
0.88
$
1.56
$
2.00
$
1.93
$
1.54
LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (In thousands)
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Commercial:
Energy
$
4,111,676
$
3,973,377
$
4,114,269
$
3,921,353
$
3,705,099
Healthcare
3,165,096
3,033,916
3,032,968
2,926,510
2,915,885
Services
3,955,748
3,832,031
4,011,089
4,105,117
4,090,646
General business
3,563,455
3,192,326
3,266,299
3,383,928
3,250,345
Total commercial
14,795,975
14,031,650
14,424,625
14,336,908
13,961,975
Commercial real estate
4,450,085
4,433,783
4,626,057
4,710,033
4,600,651
Loans to individuals:
Permanent mortgage
1,844,555
1,886,378
1,925,539
1,975,449
1,999,312
Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
197,889
197,794
191,764
195,373
193,308
Personal
1,175,466
1,201,382
1,117,382
1,037,889
1,003,734
Total loans to individuals
3,217,910
3,285,554
3,234,685
3,208,711
3,196,354
Total
$
22,463,970
$
21,750,987
$
22,285,367
$
22,255,652
$
21,758,980
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands)
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Texas:
Commercial
$
6,350,690
$
6,174,894
$
6,220,227
$
5,877,265
$
5,754,018
Commercial real estate
1,296,266
1,259,117
1,292,116
1,341,609
1,344,810
Loans to individuals
756,634
727,175
749,361
673,463
662,721
Total Texas
8,403,590
8,161,186
8,261,704
7,892,337
7,761,549
Oklahoma:
Commercial
3,886,086
3,454,825
3,690,100
3,762,234
3,551,054
Commercial real estate
593,473
631,026
679,786
717,970
665,190
Loans to individuals
1,788,518
1,854,864
1,753,698
1,786,162
1,792,188
Total Oklahoma
6,268,077
5,940,715
6,123,584
6,266,366
6,008,432
Colorado:
Commercial
2,181,309
2,169,598
2,247,798
2,325,742
2,231,703
Commercial real estate
955,608
927,826
975,066
1,023,410
957,348
Loans to individuals
268,674
276,939
303,605
314,317
307,534
Total Colorado
3,405,591
3,374,363
3,526,469
3,663,469
3,496,585
Arizona:
Commercial
1,396,582
1,307,073
1,276,534
1,330,415
1,335,140
Commercial real estate
714,161
728,832
771,425
761,243
791,466
Loans to individuals
181,821
186,539
170,815
168,019
160,848
Total Arizona
2,292,564
2,222,444
2,218,774
2,259,677
2,287,454
Kansas/Missouri:
Commercial
556,255
527,872
566,969
602,836
667,859
Commercial real estate
310,799
322,541
374,795
331,443
327,870
Loans to individuals
116,734
131,069
146,522
155,453
157,391
Total Kansas/Missouri
983,788
981,482
1,088,286
1,089,732
1,153,120
New Mexico:
Commercial
327,164
305,320
335,409
350,520
342,915
Commercial real estate
434,150
402,148
374,331
385,058
371,416
Loans to individuals
87,110
90,257
92,270
92,626
96,391
Total New Mexico
848,424
797,725
802,010
828,204
810,722
Arkansas:
Commercial
97,889
92,068
87,588
87,896
79,286
Commercial real estate
145,628
162,293
158,538
149,300
142,551
Loans to individuals
18,419
18,711
18,414
18,671
19,281
Total Arkansas
261,936
273,072
264,540
255,867
241,118
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
$
22,463,970
$
21,750,987
$
22,285,367
$
22,255,652
$
21,758,980
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands)
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Oklahoma:
Demand
$
3,669,558
$
3,257,337
$
3,515,312
$
3,279,360
$
3,432,239
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
9,955,697
8,574,912
7,447,799
7,020,484
6,542,548
Savings
329,631
306,194
308,103
307,785
309,875
Time
1,137,802
1,125,446
1,198,170
1,253,804
1,217,371
Total interest-bearing
11,423,130
10,006,552
8,954,072
8,582,073
8,069,794
Total Oklahoma
15,092,688
13,263,889
12,469,384
11,861,433
11,502,033
Texas:
Demand
2,767,399
2,757,376
2,867,915
2,970,340
2,964,600
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
2,874,362
2,911,731
2,589,063
2,453,187
2,385,001
Savings
115,039
102,456
100,597
103,125
101,849
Time
505,565
495,343
464,264
425,253
419,269
Total interest-bearing
3,494,966
3,509,530
3,153,924
2,981,565
2,906,119
Total Texas
6,262,365
6,266,906
6,021,839
5,951,905
5,870,719
Colorado:
Demand
1,579,764
1,729,674
1,694,044
1,621,820
1,897,547
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
1,759,384
1,769,037
1,910,874
1,800,271
1,844,632
Savings
58,000
53,307
60,107
57,263
58,919
Time
279,105
283,517
273,622
246,198
261,235
Total interest-bearing
2,096,489
2,105,861
2,244,603
2,103,732
2,164,786
Total Colorado
3,676,253
3,835,535
3,938,647
3,725,552
4,062,333
New Mexico:
Demand
750,052
623,722
645,698
630,861
662,362
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
563,891
558,493
539,260
557,881
573,203
Savings
67,553
63,999
62,863
62,636
61,497
Time
235,778
238,140
236,135
232,569
228,212
Total interest-bearing
867,222
860,632
838,258
853,086
862,912
Total New Mexico
1,617,274
1,484,354
1,483,956
1,483,947
1,525,274
Arizona:
Demand
665,396
681,268
705,895
704,144
697,381
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
729,603
684,929
600,103
560,861
622,039
Savings
8,832
10,314
12,487
11,966
12,144
Time
47,081
49,676
44,347
43,099
44,004
Total interest-bearing
785,516
744,919
656,937
615,926
678,187
Total Arizona
1,450,912
1,426,187
1,362,832
1,320,070
1,375,568
Kansas/Missouri:
Demand
318,985
384,533
376,020
431,856
410,799
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
537,552
784,574
284,940
310,774
361,590
Savings
12,888
12,169
11,689
13,125
13,815
Time
19,137
17,877
19,126
19,205
19,977
Total interest-bearing
569,577
814,620
315,755
343,104
395,382
Total Kansas/Missouri
888,562
1,199,153
691,775
774,960
806,181
Arkansas:
Demand
70,428
27,381
39,513
29,176
31,624
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
175,803
108,076
149,506
148,485
147,964
Savings
1,862
1,837
1,747
1,783
1,785
Time
8,005
7,850
7,877
7,810
8,321
Total interest-bearing
185,670
117,763
159,130
158,078
158,070
Total Arkansas
256,098
145,144
198,643
187,254
189,694
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
$
29,244,152
$
27,621,168
$
26,167,076
$
25,305,121
$
25,331,802
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
1.33
%
1.62
%
2.42
%
2.57
%
2.56
%
Trading securities
2.89
%
3.19
%
3.49
%
3.59
%
3.88
%
Investment securities, net of allowance
4.73
%
4.69
%
4.46
%
4.41
%
4.50
%
Available for sale securities
2.48
%
2.52
%
2.60
%
2.63
%
2.57
%
Fair value option securities
2.67
%
2.62
%
2.79
%
3.34
%
3.62
%
Restricted equity securities
5.49
%
5.37
%
6.34
%
6.30
%
6.42
%
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
3.50
%
3.55
%
3.73
%
3.65
%
4.58
%
Loans
4.50
%
4.75
%
5.12
%
5.39
%
5.26
%
Allowance for loan losses
Loans, net of allowance
4.55
%
4.80
%
5.17
%
5.45
%
5.31
%
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
3.73
%
3.93
%
4.25
%
4.51
%
4.46
%
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction
0.89
%
1.00
%
1.08
%
1.04
%
0.94
%
Savings
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
Time
1.83
%
1.94
%
1.94
%
1.90
%
1.80
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.98
%
1.09
%
1.17
%
1.13
%
1.04
%
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
1.14
%
1.56
%
2.01
%
2.08
%
2.07
%
Other borrowings
1.66
%
2.01
%
2.42
%
2.67
%
2.68
%
Subordinated debt
5.30
%
5.40
%
5.48
%
5.53
%
5.50
%
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.19
%
1.40
%
1.68
%
1.70
%
1.66
%
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
2.54
%
2.53
%
2.57
%
2.81
%
2.80
%
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
0.26
%
0.35
%
0.44
%
0.49
%
0.50
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
2.80
%
2.88
%
3.01
%
3.30
%
3.30
%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratios)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccruing loans:
Commercial:
Energy
$
96,448
$
91,722
$
88,894
$
71,632
$
35,332
Healthcare
4,070
4,480
5,978
16,148
18,768
Services
8,425
7,483
6,119
10,087
9,555
General business
9,681
11,731
10,715
25,528
26,703
Total commercial
118,624
115,416
111,706
123,395
90,358
Commercial real estate
8,545
27,626
23,185
21,670
21,508
Loans to individuals:
Permanent mortgage
30,721
31,522
30,972
31,734
33,463
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
5,005
6,100
6,332
6,743
6,946
Personal
277
287
271
237
302
Total loans to individuals
36,003
37,909
37,575
38,714
40,711
Total nonaccruing loans
$
163,172
$
180,951
$
172,466
$
183,779
$
152,577
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
91,757
92,452
92,718
95,989
91,787
Real estate and other repossessed assets
36,744
20,359
21,026
16,940
17,139
Total nonperforming assets
$
291,673
$
293,762
$
286,210
$
296,708
$
261,503
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
194,911
195,210
187,160
193,976
162,770
Accruing loans 90 days past due2
3,706
7,680
1,541
2,698
610
Gross charge-offs
$
18,917
$
14,268
$
11,707
$
13,227
$
11,775
Recoveries
(1,696
)
(1,816
)
(1,066
)
(5,503
)
(1,689
)
Net charge-offs
$
17,221
$
12,452
$
10,641
$
7,724
$
10,086
Provision for loan losses
$
95,964
$
18,779
$
12,539
$
4,918
$
7,969
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
3,377
221
(539
)
82
31
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities1
(6,020
)
—
—
—
—
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio1
450
—
—
—
—
Total provision for credit losses
$
93,771
$
19,000
$
12,000
$
5,000
$
8,000
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
1.40
%
0.97
%
0.92
%
0.91
%
0.94
%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
1.53
%
0.98
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
0.95
%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
1.30
%
1.35
%
1.28
%
1.33
%
1.20
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.31
%
0.22
%
0.19
%
0.14
%
0.19
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans2
199.35
%
120.54
%
123.05
%
114.40
%
141.00
%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans2
217.38
%
121.44
%
123.87
%
115.48
%
142.25
%
1 Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020. 2 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION (in thousands, except ratios)
Three Months Ended
Change
Commercial Banking
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
1
1Q20 vs 4Q19
1Q20 vs 1Q19
Net interest revenue
$
151,407
$
162,240
$
150,571
(6.7
)%
0.6
%
Fees and commissions revenue
41,459
43,357
38,046
(4.4
)%
9.0
%
Other operating expense
60,752
69,290
50,627
(12.3
)%
20.0
%
Corporate expense allocations
8,905
11,176
9,455
(20.3
)%
(5.8
)%
Net income
74,975
82,019
85,521
(8.6
)%
(12.3
)%
Average assets
24,687,976
24,346,565
19,937,878
1.4
%
23.8
%
Average loans
18,812,015
19,100,101
15,988,843
(1.5
)%
17.7
%
Average deposits
11,907,386
11,419,558
8,261,543
4.3
%
44.1
%
Consumer Banking
Net interest revenue
$
43,932
$
43,176
$
51,102
1.8
%
(14.0
)%
Fees and commissions revenue
55,062
44,884
42,821
22.7
%
28.6
%
Other operating expense
54,793
59,702
53,821
(8.2
)%
1.8
%
Corporate expense allocations
10,487
11,798
11,900
(11.1
)%
(11.9
)%
Net income
27,408
8,287
15,337
230.7
%
78.7
%
Average assets
9,850,853
9,772,710
8,371,683
0.8
%
17.7
%
Average loans
1,711,703
1,730,467
1,750,642
(1.1
)%
(2.2
)%
Average deposits
6,869,481
6,974,453
6,544,665
(1.5
)%
5.0
%
Wealth Management
Net interest revenue
$
18,904
$
21,826
$
28,256
(13.4
)%
(33.1
)%
Fees and commissions revenue
97,881
92,729
73,256
5.6
%
33.6
%
Other operating expense
78,192
74,688
61,507
4.7
%
27.1
%
Corporate expense allocations
8,265
9,296
8,360
(11.1
)%
(1.1
)%
Net income
22,573
22,863
23,719
(1.3
)%
(4.8
)%
Average assets
12,723,412
11,225,207
9,328,986
13.3
%
36.4
%
Average loans
1,705,735
1,667,278
1,448,718
2.3
%
17.7
%
Average deposits
7,623,986
7,301,391
5,659,771
4.4
%
34.7
%
Fiduciary assets
47,053,101
52,352,135
46,401,149
(10.1
)%
1.4
%
Assets under management or administration
75,783,829
82,740,961
78,852,284
(8.4
)%
(3.9
)%
1 Acquired assets and liabilities were allocated to segments in the second quarter of 2019.
Source: GlobeNewswire
(April 22, 2020 - 7:55 AM EDT)