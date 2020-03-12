Bonanza Creek Energy Provides Update to 2020 Operating Plan

DENVER, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (“Bonanza Creek” or the “Company”) today updated its 2020 operating plan due to the unprecedented drop in commodity prices.



Consistent with the Company’s focus on economic returns, financial strength, and operational flexibility, Bonanza Creek is significantly reducing planned development activity in 2020.

The Company’s operated drilling rig will finish the final well on its current pad this week and then be released

Ongoing completion activities involving the two final XRL wells of an 8-well pad will be finished within two weeks and the pad will be brought online later this year. Further completion activities will be suspended

Absent additional development activity, the Company expects to exit 2020 with no debt and 4Q 2020 production that is approximately flat with 4Q 2019. Should commodity prices recover, and the economic returns justify their completion, the Company can quickly restart development activity with the completion of two pads in late 2020 that should maintain flat production into 2Q 2021.

Full Year 2020 production is expected to be 24.0 - 25.0 MBoe/d

Total 2020 annual capital expenditures are expected to be $80 - $100 million excluding the completion of the two aforementioned pads in late 2020

Outside-operated activities in French Lake are now expected to start in 2021

A flat 2020 production profile, together with reduced capex and 2020 hedge revenue, is expected to generate significant free cash in 2020

The Company currently has $80 million drawn on its credit facility, and its leverage ratio (net debt / last-twelve-months’ Adjusted EBITDAX) was 0.3x as of 12/31/19

The Company plans to use 2020 free cash flow to reduce the amount drawn on its credit facility, and exit 2020 with a lower leverage ratio

The Company has approximately 90% of its 2020 oil production hedged with an average floor price of approximately $50 per barrel

The Company will continue to work aggressively to optimize its base production and reduce cash costs related to G&A and operating expenses

“Due to the unprecedented decline in commodity prices, we are exercising our operational flexibility to maintain financial strength and very low leverage,” said Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonanza Creek. “This updated 2020 plan will generate significant free cash, which will further strengthen our balance sheet and help ensure our success through this volatile period.”

Greager concluded, “We remain focused on generating shareholder value over the long term, and our agility allows us to prudently and swiftly respond to market conditions.”

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations.

Schedule 1: Net Debt

(in thousands)

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines net debt as GAAP long-term debt less GAAP cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is an important element for assessing the Company’s liquidity.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP financial measure of long term debt to the non-GAAP financial measure of net debt (in thousands):

As of 12/31/2019 Total Long-Term Debt $ 80,000 Cash and cash equivalents (11,008 ) Net Debt $ 68,992





Schedule 2: Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands, unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide a metric of the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The metric excludes items which are non-recurring in nature and/or items which are not reasonably estimable. Management believes adjusted EBITDAX provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, impairment, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash and non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX.