bond-report:-treasury-yield-curve-sinks-below-1%-after-oil-and-coronavirus-worries-rout-stocks

A flight to the perceived safety of U.S. Treasurys drove yields deeper toward historic lows and pushed prices sharply higher as a breakdown in talks between major oil exporters sparked a potent decline in oil prices, delivering a shock to investors in assets considered risky, including stocks.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. also threatened to hamper consumer demand, the linchpin of the U.S. economy.

The 10-year Treasury note yield

TMUBMUSD10Y,

0.568%

fell 20.8 basis points to 0.501%, down for its 13th consecutive session. The benchmark maturity hit an intraday record low of 0.339% in overnight trading.

The two-year note rate

TMUBMUSD02Y,

0.396%

fell 14.1 basis points to 0.345%, its lowest since Oct. 2014. The 30-year bond yield

TMUBMUSD30Y,

1.021%

slipped 27.8 basis points to 0.938%, a record close. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields. All three maturities are trading below 1% for the first time in history.

What’s driving Treasurys?

Talks between Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries failed spectacularly. Moscow refused to agree to deeper production cuts in response to the demand shock represented by the coronavirus. In response, Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices and was looking to ramp up production, a move that would cut into Russia’s market share.

See: Oil plunges 25% and investors brace for a race to the bottom, as an all-out OPEC ‘price war’ erupts between Saudi Arabia and Russia

The disagreement between the major oil exporters sparked the biggest one-day slump in crude-oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War, and sent global equity markets lower. Safe-haven assets like Treasurys saw sharp bidding, with the longer-term maturities seeing the sharpest rally as energy prices are closely tied to inflation expectations. Rising inflation is anathema to bonds and a rapid decline, such as a drop in crude values, can underpin demand for government paper.

The 10-year break-even rate, expectations for consumer prices as indicated by trading for Treasury inflation-protected securities, fell to its lowest level since the middle of 2009.

The combined oil price-war shock and growing concerns about the outbreak of the infectious disease that was first identified in December in Wuhan, China, has caused a broad-based aversion to risky assets because the outcome of both events is uncertain.

The S&P 500

SPX,

-7.59%

and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-7.78%

fell sharply Monday, and triggered initial circuit-breakers that resulted in a 15-minute halt in marketwide trading.

Growing cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in Western Europe have been evident, with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signing a decree to limit community interaction for nearly five weeks in parts of northern Italy.

COVID-19 case tally: 111,284 cases, 3,892 deaths

Traders on the fed-fund futures markets are now expecting a one-in-two chance of the U.S. central bank cutting interest rates all the way to zero by December. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee holds its two-day meeting March 17-18, coming after the Fed delivered an emergency half-percentage point cut on March 3.

What did market participants say?

“The reality is we’re on a fear trade, there’s no level to me where I can say that we should hold at this level,” Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, told MarketWatch.

“How long is the price war going to last? Will it cause unemployment in the U.S.? Will it push energy producers into bankruptcy? The market is figuring out all these questions,” said Michael Cuggino, president and portfolio manager at the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, in an interview.

What else is on investors’ radar?

As Treasurys rally, investors will take down a rush of government bond supply this week across the three-year, 10-year, and 30-year maturities. The decline in yields could serve as a test of demand, as haven appetite appears to overwhelm the need for income from government paper.

Policymakers are increasing the amount of liquidity circulating short-term funding markets. The New York Fed announced Monday that it would increase its daily overnight repo operations to at least $150 billion from $100 billion in the first four days of the week.

In repo operations, the Fed lends out temporary funds to broker-dealers in return for collateral like Treasurys to make sure there are enough cash reserves in the banking system.