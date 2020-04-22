bond-report:-treasury-yields-add-to-slide-as-pressure-on-crude-market-intensifies

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday, extending their decline in the previous session, as the plunge in crude prices highlighted challenges to the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield

TMUBMUSD10Y,

0.569%

fell 5.4 basis points to a six-week low of 0.571%, while the two-year note rate

TMUBMUSD02Y,

0.205%

was up 0.5 basis points to 0.205%. The 30-year bond yield

TMUBMUSD30Y,

1.162%

tumbled 7.2 basis points to a six-week low of 1.162%.

What’s driving markets?

Government bonds continued to see haven inflows as oil futures stayed volatile. The weakness in commodity markets spilled over into U.S. equities as investors assessed the implications for global demand as crude trades at its lowest levels in years, with the S&P 500 recording back-to-back losses.