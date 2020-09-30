5 mins ago
NextEra Energy Reportedly Offers to Buy Duke Energy
45 mins ago
Ring Energy, Inc., Appoints Mr. Paul D. McKinney Chief Executive Officer / Chairman of the Board
1 hour ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/30/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
6 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.0 million barrels
7 hours ago
Bakken Shale producer Oasis Petroleum files Chapter 11, looks to reduce debt by $1.4 billion
9 hours ago
Libyan oil output hits 300,000 barrels per day as fields, ports reopen

Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Extension of Revolving Credit Facility to Finalize BDC-Approved $45 Million Term Facility

