Borr Drilling Limited – Q4 2019 Presentation

 February 28, 2020 - 8:49 AM EST
Borr Drilling Limited - Q4 2019 Presentation

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's fourth quarter 2019 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 28 February 2020 at 2:00PM CET/8:00 AM New York).

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/ or use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4hmh8dy

b. Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 2253138

Norway, Oslo  +47-23960264
Norway (toll free)  80051874
United Kingdom/International  +44-(0)-2071-928000
United States (toll free)  18669661396
United States, New York  +16315107495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Questions should be directed to:
Magnus Vaaler
VP Investor Relations and Treasury
+44-7708899316

The following files are available for download:

 

