BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

Yahoo Finance

LONDON -BP reported its strongest operational performance in more than a decade on Tuesday on the back of rocketing oil prices that helped it step up share buybacks, even as a $24 billion writedown from exiting Russia led to a record quarterly loss.

Shares in the energy firm climbed 2.8% by 1311 GMT in London trading after BP reported its highest operational profit since 2008, encouraging more calls for a windfall tax to help British households and other consumers cope with spiralling fuel bills.

Soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 helped offset losses BP incurred from abruptly abandoning its shareholdings in Russia, including its 19.75% stake in oil giant Rosneft.

The non-cash writedown of its stakes in Rosneft and two other joint ventures pushed BP into a headline loss of $20.4 billion in the quarter, its biggest recorded. But the charge was slightly lower than BP’s initial estimates of $25 billion.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, reached $6.2 billion in the first quarter, the strongest since 2008 and far exceeding analysts’ expectations for a $4.49 billion profit.

The 2022 first quarter performance was driven by what BP said was an “exceptional” performance in its oil and gas trading division. Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said volatility in oil and gas prices was the most BP had seen.

After calls from Britain’s opposition for a windfall tax on energy firms, BP said it would pay up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) in UK tax in 2022 – much more than the $283 million reported in 2020. It did not give 2021 figures. The government said a new tax would not help the energy transition.

BP, whose shares are up 7% since February, did not make money in the quarter from Rosneft, which previously paid out its dividend in the second and third quarters of the year. BP did not include future dividend payments in its plans, it said.