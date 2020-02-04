BP full-year net profit falls 21% on weak oil and gas prices

Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected full-year net profit on Tuesday, outperforming analyst expectations despite lower oil and gas prices.
The U.K.-based oil and gas company posted full-year underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $10 billion in 2019. That compared with $12.7 billion full-year net profit in 2018, reflecting a year-on-year fall of 21%.
Shares of BP were up more than 4%.
“BP is performing well, with safe and reliable operations, continued strategic progress and strong cash delivery,” Bob Dudley, CEO of BP, said in a statement.
“After almost ten years, this is now my last quarter as CEO. In that time, we have achieved a huge amount together and I am proud to be handing over a safer and stronger BP to Bernard and his team.”
“I am confident that under their leadership, BP will continue to successfully navigate the rapidly-changing energy landscape,” Dudley said.
Bernard Looney, who has run BP’s upstream business since April 2016 and has been a member of the firm’s executive management team since November 2010, is now set to take the reins from the outgoing chief executive.
In October, Dudley announced he would step down as CEO on Feb. 4., having held the position for almost a decade. The 64-year-old plans to retire on March 31, thus bringing an end to his 40-year career with BP.
Here are the key highlights:
- Underlying replacement cost profit for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 was $2.6 billion and $10.0 billion respectively, compared to $3.5 billion and $12.7 billion for the same periods a year earlier.
- Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments for the year totaled $2.4 billion on a post-tax basis, and are expected to be less than $1 billion in 2020.
- A dividend of 10.5 cents per share was announced for the quarter, an increase of 2.4% on a year earlier.
The energy giant’s full-year results follow disappointing earnings from oil and gas companies on both sides of the Atlantic.
Anglo-Dutch energy giant Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp fall in full-year net profit late last week, while U.S. rivals Chevron and Exxon Mobil both missed analyst expectations on Friday.
France’s Total is scheduled to report its latest quarterly earnings on Feb. 6.
All roads lead to OPEC decision
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $54.74 Tuesday lunchtime, up more than 0.5%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $50.75, around 1.2% higher.
Both crude benchmarks have each fallen around 20% since climbing to a peak in early January, dragged lower by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus outbreak.
Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak could wipe out as much as 300,000 to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil demand in 2020.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has previously said it expects oil demand to grow by 1.2 million bpd this year, so a reduction of up to 500,000 bpd would leave demand growth “healthy” at 700,000 to 800,000 bpd, Gilvary said.
“I think, in terms of price direction, all roads will then lead to what OPEC will do in terms of trying to rebalance the system to get back to something around $60 to $65 a barrel,” he added.
OPEC and its allies are considering cutting their oil output by a further 500,000 bpd this year, two OPEC sources and a third industry source familiar with discussions told Reuters on Monday.
A ministerial meeting currently scheduled for early March could be brought forward to mid-February, one of the OPEC sources said, with February 14-15 touted as possible dates.
Recent Company Earnings:
February 4, 2020
ConocoPhillips’ fourth-quarter profit declined by more than 60 percent, to $720 million from $1.9 billion in the same period last year, amid weaker oil prices and production outputs.
Revenue during the quarter dropped by more than 20 percent to $8.1 billion.
For the full year, net earnings jumped 15 percent to $7.2 billion compared with $6.3 billion in 2018.
The Houston oil and gas producer still won over many on Wall Street late last year by hiking dividend payments to shareholders and with the release of a 10-year outlook that would rein in spending throughout the new decade.
“Strong 2019 performance capped off a highly successful three-year period in which we transformed our business model and significantly improved our underlying performance drivers across the company,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We’ve positioned ConocoPhillips to deliver sustained value through price cycles due to our strong balance sheet, focus on free cash flow generation, compelling returns of and returns on capital and our commitment to environmental, social and governance leadership.”
Essentially, ConocoPhillips is focused on bringing in stronger profits and paying out more to investors while operating with flatter spending and smaller overall scale.
The company’s production output is expected to dip a little in 2020 because of some recent asset sales.
Last year, ConocoPhillips’ oil and gas production volumes grew by 5 percent despite a small decline in the fourth quarter.
The company’s shale production jumped by 22 percent last year. Shale volumes account for 30 percent of the company’s global production, led by South Texas’ Eagle Ford Shale. ConocoPhillips’ rising outputs in West Texas’ Permian Basin are on track to soon surpass its volumes in North Dakota’s Bakken shale.
Still, ConocoPhillips’ Asian, Australian, North Sea and Alaskan business units are more profitable than its U.S. shale output.
The company’s 2020 capital spending budget is projected to be $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion, on par with the $6.6 billion in 2019. However, that 2019 capital spending budget increased throughout the year from an initial budget of $6.1 billion, a revised midyear budget at $6.3 billion, and final spending for the year of $6.6 billion.
January 31, 2020
Houston refining and pipeline company Phillips 66 on Friday reported a $689 million fourth-quarter profit, 51 percent less than the same period in 2018.
The fourth quarter performance resulted in Phillips 66 closing 2019 with a nearly $3.7 billion profit, a 35 percent drop from the previous year when favorable margins in the refining of domestic crude oil swelled profits. The
West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices fell by 40 percent during the fourth quarter of 2018 and entered the $40 per barrel range, creating losses for exploration and production companies and services companies but windfalls for refining companies that were able to process domestic crude.
Crude oil prices have since settled in the $50 per range, which are still beneficial to refining companies but not as profitable.
Phillips 66’s pipeline business took a $900 million hit during the third quarter for impairments related to writing down the value of DCP Midstream, a gathering and processing plant joint venture with Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge.
In a statement, Phillips 66 Greg Garland focused on future growth. The company placed its Gray Oak Pipeline into service in November. When in full service early this year it will move 900,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Texas’ Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale to the company’s refinery in Brazoria County and the Port of Corpus Christi.
“As we begin 2020, we are focused on operating excellence, executing our growth projects, enhancing returns on existing assets and exercising disciplined capital allocation,” Garland said.
Chevron on Friday posted a $6.6 billion loss in the fourth quarter due to $10.4 billion worth of write-offs related to shale gas production in Appalachia and deep-water projects in the Gulf of Mexico. In December, the company warned that this charge would be $10 billion to $11 billion.
Shares slid 3.4% on Friday after the company reported $36.35 billion in revenue for the period, which missed analyst expectations and was down 14% year over year, hurt by weakness in the company’s upstream division.
Chevron said it earned $1.49 per share excluding items, down from $1.95 per share a year earlier.
- Adjusted earnings: $1.49 cents per share vs. $1.45 expected by a Refinitiv survey of analysts
- Revenue: $36.35 billion vs. $38.639 billion expected by Refinitiv
A year earlier, the company earned $3.7 billion. Total earnings for 2019 slid 80%, to $2.924 billion, compared with $14.824 billion in 2018.
Oil-equivalent production at 3.08 million barrels per day was unchanged year over year, although the company said its annual daily production exceeded 3 million barrels per day for the first time.
The company’s upstream operations in the U.S. lost $7.5 billion in the quarter, down from earnings of $964 million a year earlier. That was primarily due to $8.2 billion in write-offs related to Appalachia and Gulf of Mexico operations, as well as lower crude and natural gas prices.
Chevron said the average sale price per barrel of oil and natural gas liquids was $47, a 16% decrease from 2018.
“Cash flow from operations remained strong in 2019, allowing the company to deliver on all our financial priorities,“
Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth said in a statement. “We paid $9 billion in dividends, repurchased $4 billion of shares, funded our capital program and successfully captured several inorganic investment opportunities, all while reducing debt by more than $7 billion. Earlier this week, we announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.10 per share, reinforcing our commitment to growing shareholder returns.”
In the same quarter a year earlier the company reported EPS of $1.95 and revenue of $42.35 billion. Last quarter, the company earned $1.36 per share, and brought in $36.12 billion in revenue.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices are down more than 15% this month, while international benchmark Brent crude has shed roughly 12%.
Exxon Mobil’s fourth-quarter profit declined by 5 percent, capping a year in which earnings plunged by more than 30 percent.
The company’s $5.7 billion profit in the fourth quarter lagged the previous year on weaker sales and pricing in its petrochemical and refining divisions.
For the year, Exxon earned $14.3 billion, down from $20.8 billion in 2018, despite the sale of its Norwegian North Sea assets and the beginning of oil production in the waters off Guyana in December.
The company’s bottom line in 2019 showed the effects of pumping billions of dollars into oil-production from Guyana’s coastal waters and West Texas’ Permian Basin, where Exxon is the most active driller. Exxon’s capital spending jumped more than 20 percent to $31 billion last year from nearly $26 billion in 2018.
Exxon Mobil’s oil and gas production remained essentially flat in the fourth quarter. A nearly 5 percent dip in natural gas production was offset by a 4 percent jump in crude oil volumes, driven by growth in the Permian.
One other factor for weaker refining profits was additional downtime at Exxon’s refining and petrochemical complex in Beaumont, which is undergoing a major expansion.
Despite Exxon Mobil’s growth, the company has been punished on Wall Street with its stock near its lowest value since 2010 as the nation’s largest energy company deals with weaker oil and gas and petrochemical prices, increased spending and a souring investment sentiment on the broader energy sector.
Last year, Exxon fell out of the S&P 500 stock index’s list of 10 largest companies for the first time.
The company still has a market value of about $275 billion. Rivals Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell still lag behind with values of more than $210 billion.
January 30, 2020
EL DORADO, Ark.
Achieved 172% Organic Reserve Replacement
Signed Memorandum of Understanding for King’s Quay Floating Production System
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $72 million, or $0.46 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $25 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.
As previously announced, Murphy closed the Malaysia asset divestiture in the third quarter for $2.0 billion in cash proceeds. These assets were reported as “discontinued operations” for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude discontinued operations and noncontrolling interest. 1
Highlights for the fourth quarter include:
- Generated adjusted EBITDA of $404 million, or $22.94 per barrel of oil equivalent sold
- Extended debt maturity profile with the issuance of $550 million of 5.875 percent senior notes due 2027, with proceeds used to repurchase an aggregate $521 million of senior notes due 2022
- Achieved first oil from the Nearly Headless Nick well and completed the Chinook #5 well workover, both located in the Gulf of Mexico
Highlights for full year 2019 include:
- Attained 172 percent organic reserve replacement with an average three-year total finding and development cost of $12.95 per barrel of oil equivalent
- Transformed Murphy into an oil-weighted, Western Hemisphere focused company by closing two significant transactions with the Malaysia divestiture and Gulf of Mexico acquisition
- Increased average daily oil production from continuing operations by 66 percent, with total average daily production rising 41 percent from 2018 levels
- Completed the $500 million share repurchase program, resulting in a total share count reduction of 12 percent, or approximately 20.7 million shares, to 152.9 million shares
- Generated $1.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA, or $23.99 per barrel of oil equivalent sold
- Drilled successful exploration wells in Vietnam, Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico
- Increased reserve life to 11.8 years
Highlight subsequent to year-end 2019:
- Entered into memorandum of understanding regarding Murphy’s 50 percent ownership in the King’s Quay floating production system
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS
The company recorded a net loss, attributable to Murphy, of $72 million, or $0.46 net loss per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $25 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the same period. The adjusted income from continuing operations excludes the following primary after-tax items: a $106 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on crude oil derivatives and a $25 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Details for fourth quarter results can be found in the attached schedules.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $404 million, or $22.94 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) sold. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $424 million, or $24.05 per BOE sold. Details for fourth quarter EBITDA and EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.
Fourth quarter production averaged 194 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 59 percent oil and 67 percent liquids. Production was impacted by total unplanned downtime of 8 MBOEPD for the quarter. Non-operated, unplanned downtime was 1,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) across various fields in the Gulf of Mexico and 1,000 BOEPD at Terra Nova in offshore Canada.
Operated unplanned downtime of 1,500 BOEPD in the Gulf of Mexico was primarily due to a subsea equipment malfunction at Neidermeyer (Mississippi Canyon 209), causing a five-day impact on the three-well field. One well remains down during equipment repairs, which are expected to be complete by second quarter 2020.
Operated production variances of 3,600 BOEPD in the Eagle Ford Shale were the result of well workover activity on higher rate wells in Catarina, as well as new East Tilden wells outperforming historical Tilden wells but producing below their corporate forecast for the quarter. The majority of the Catarina workovers were complete by the end of fourth quarter 2019 and are currently producing in line with expectations. Details for fourth quarter production can be found in the attached schedules.
FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS
The company recorded net income, attributable to Murphy, of $1.1 billion, or $6.98 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. The company reported adjusted income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, of $144 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. Details for full year 2019 results can be found in the attached schedules.
Production for the full year averaged 173 MBOEPD and consisted of 60 percent oil and 67 percent liquids volumes. Details for 2019 production can be found in the attached tables.
“Over the course of 2019, we executed two noteworthy transactions as we continued to strategically transform our asset base. Our new portfolio generated strong net income in 2019, supported by increased oil production and positive differentials to West Texas Intermediate oil pricing. This growth led to additional cash flow generation which, in addition to proceeds from the sale of Malaysia, allowed us to return more than $660 million to shareholders through share repurchases and a competitive dividend,” stated Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.
FINANCIAL POSITION
In the fourth quarter, Murphy issued $550 million of 5.875 percent senior notes due 2027. Proceeds were used to redeem approximately $240 million of the 4.0 percent senior notes due 2022 and $281 million of the 3.7 percent notes due 2022.
The company had $2.8 billion of outstanding long-term, fixed-rate notes at the end of fourth quarter 2019. The fixed-rate notes had a weighted average maturity of 7.7 years and a weighted average coupon of 5.8 percent.
As previously announced, Murphy completed its $500 million share repurchase program. The remaining $94 million under the authorization was used to repurchase 4.3 million shares in the fourth quarter. Over the course of the year, Murphy reduced its outstanding shares by approximately 12 percent, or 20.7 million shares, from 173.6 million shares as of April 30 to 152.9 million shares outstanding at completion of the program on October 4, 2019.
As of December 31, 2019, Murphy had approximately $1.9 billion of liquidity, comprised of a fully undrawn $1.6 billion senior unsecured credit facility and approximately $307 million of cash and cash equivalents.
YEAR-END 2019 PROVED RESERVES
Murphy’s preliminary year-end 2019 proved reserves were 800 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), consisting of 50 percent oil and 57 percent liquids. Total proved reserves were 2 percent lower than at year-end 2018 as a result of the Malaysia divestiture and 2019 production, which were largely offset by the Gulf of Mexico acquisition, improvements to reserves from revisions and extensions across the business. Excluding Malaysia proved reserves of 129 MMBOE at year-end 2018, Murphy increased its proved reserves by 17 percent in 2019.
The company achieved organic reserve replacement of 172 percent with a three-year total finding and development cost of $12.95 per BOE.
|
2019 Proved Reserves – Preliminary *
|
Category
|
Net Oil
(MMBBL)
|
Net NGLs
(MMBBL)
|
Net Gas
|
Net Equiv.
|
Proved Developed (PD)
|
213
|
27
|
1,272
|
452
|
Proved Undeveloped (PUD)
|
189
|
28
|
788
|
348
|
Total Proved
|
402
|
55
|
2,060
|
800
|
*
|
Reserves are based on preliminary SEC year-end 2019 audited proved reserves and exclude noncontrolling interest
“With the transition out of Malaysia, increasing our Gulf of Mexico business, and continued investment in our onshore businesses, we have been able to maintain a sizeable asset base – all while maintaining our liquids weighting at 57 percent. I am also pleased with an increase in our proved developed reserves to 57 percent from 50 percent and our competitive three-year total finding and developing cost metric of $12.95 per BOE,” stated Jenkins.
Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp fall in full-year net profit on Thursday, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and lower oil and gas prices.
Net income attributable to shareholders on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis and excluding identified items, which is used as a proxy for net profit, came in at $16.462 billion for the full-year 2019. That compared with a profit of $21.404 billion for full-year 2018, reflecting a year-on-year drop of 23%.
Analysts had expected full-year 2019 net income attributable to shareholders on a CCS basis, and excluding identified items, to come in at $17.770 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.
Shell repeated a warning on Thursday that a global economic slowdown could impact the pace of its $25 billion share buyback program but the energy giant’s chief executive has reaffirmed his intent to complete it.
“If we want to do everything that we said we needed to do, which is continue to invest in growth, continue to buy back shares — $25 billion worth of it — and reduce the net debt then, of course, the macro will probably force some choices on us,” Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Thursday.
“We are not in the process of making quarterly updates of what we think of the macro but we will be very clear that our strategy and our intentions are completely unchanged from what they were in June last year,” he added.
Shares of Shell tumbled toward the bottom of the European benchmark during early morning deals, down more than 4% shortly after the opening bell.
Here are the key highlights:
- Net income attributable to shareholders on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis and excluding identified items came in at $16.462 billion for the full-year, down 23% for full-year 2018.
- Net income attributable to shareholders on a CCS basis, and excluding identified items, came in at $2.931 billion for the fourth quarter, down 48% when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
- Shell launched the next tranche of the share buyback program on Thursday, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $1 billion in the period up to and including April 27, 2020.
Shell also took a $1.6 billion charge on its U.S. gas fields in the final three months of last year. It comes after the Anglo-Dutch energy giant warned last month that it would book additional charges against its income in the fourth quarter.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $58.99 Thursday morning, down more than 1.3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $52.57, around 1.4% lower.
Both crude benchmarks slumped to multi-month lows earlier in the week, as energy market participants try to assess the potential impact of China’s coronavirus on oil demand growth.
Chinese health officials confirmed there had been 7,711 cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus at the end of Wednesday, with 170 deaths.
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee is set to reconvene on Thursday, with officials poised to decide whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.
BP and Total are both expected to report their latest quarterly figures next week.
Houston pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners finished 2019 with a record $4.6 billion profit after shattering 28 company records.
In an early Thursday morning statement, Enterprise said it ended the year with a record $4.6 billion profit, a 9 percent increase compared with $4.2 billion in 2018. The company’s 2019 revenue of $32.8 billion was nearly a 10 percent decline from $36.5 billion in 2018.
Enterprise’s pipelines delivered record volumes of natural gas liquids, crude oil, natural gas and refined products in 2019 while company plants in Mont Belvieu processed record volumes of natural gas liquids. Financially, the company increased distributions paid to investors for the 21st year in a row.
“The creativity and resourcefulness of our commercial, engineering and operating teams also allowed us to respond quickly to the needs of our customers as well as capturing regional price spread opportunities during the year,” Enterprise CEO Jim Teague said in a statement.
Looking at the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Enterprise netted a $1.1 billion profit, a decline compared with the $1.3 billion profit during the fourth quarter of 2018. Enterprise’s fourth-quarter revenue of $8 billion was a 13 percent drop compared with $9.2 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2018.
The company’s fourth-quarter earnings translated into earnings of 50 cents per share, missing Wall Street expectations of 54 cents and revenue of $8.58 billion.
Commodity prices for natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane and butane were lower during the fourth quarter while another part of the year-over-year drop was attributed to a $133 million write down for the Centennial Pipeline, which moves natural gas liquids from Illinois to southeast Texas.
Founded in 1968 with a pair of propane delivery trucks, the Houston pipeline operator has more than 7,000 employees across the United States.
Looking ahead, the company set a $3 billion to $4 billion capital expenditure budget for projects in 2020, as well as a $400 million budget for operations and maintenance. With some construction projects expected to be finished this year, the company’s capital expenditure budget is expected to drop to between $2 billion to $3 billion in 2021.
HOUSTON – Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp plans for its 15 refineries to operate up to 91% of their combined capacity of 3.13 million barrels per day (bpd), said Homer Bhullar, vice president of investor relations, in a Thursday conference call.
Valero’s eight U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will set the pace for the company with plans to operate between 89% and 91% of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.8 million bpd, Bhullar said during the conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.
January 29, 2020
January 24, 2020
Austin’s Parsley Energy is following a growing trend among oil and gas producers – cutting their capital budgets while hiking payouts to shareholders.
The moves are intended to instill conservative fiscal restraint while also wooing Wall Street investors with rising dividend payments.
Parsley is in the process of buying Denver-based Jagged Peak Energy for $1.65 billion in order to expand its position in the still-booming Permian Basin. The budget and dividend decisions are meant to help rein in the spending after making the big acquisition of Jagged Peak.
Parsley said it will reduce the top end of its 2020 capital spending from $1.9 billion – as announced in October – down to $1.8 billion. Parsley’s dividend will rise from 3 cents per share to 5 cents to share.
Parsley, which went public in 2014, just launched a dividend program last year.
“We remain committed to an enhanced free cash flow profile in 2020, and, importantly, we have reinforced this commitment with a meaningful increase to our regular dividend program,” said Parsley Chief Executive Matt Gallagher.
“Integration of our Jagged Peak acquisition has our urgent focus and I am proud of our teams’ collective dedication and efforts out of the gate,” he added. “Ultimately, though, ‘well done’ is better than ‘well said’. We look forward to delivering on our 2020 objectives in the coming quarters.”