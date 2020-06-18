Brazil: Petrobras releases E&P teaser of assets in the state of Alagoas

Energy-pedia

Petrobras has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser), referring to the sale of its entire stake in a set of seven onshore and shallow water concessions located in the state of Alagoas.

The teaser, which includes key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for selection of potential participants, is available on the Petrobras website: https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/results-and-notices/teasers.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be reported to the market in due course.

This disclosure complies with the Petrobras’ divestment guidelines and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, increasingly concentrating its resources in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has demonstrated great competitive edge over the years.

About Alagoas Cluster

The Alagoas Cluster comprises seven production concessions (Anambé, Arapaçu, Cidade de São Miguel dos Campos, Furado, Paru, Pilar and São Miguel dos Campos), all located in the state of Alagoas. The Paru field is located in shallow waters, with a water depth of 24 meters. The other fields are onshore.

In 2019, the cluster’s average production was 2,348 bpd of oil and condensate and 856 thousand m3/d of gas, generating a total of 1,010 bpd of NGL.

In addition to the concessions and theirproduction facilities, the Natural Gas Processing Unit (NGPU) of Alagoas, responsible for processing 100% of the cluster’s gas and for generating NGL, whose processing capacity is 2 million cubic meters per day, is included in the transaction.