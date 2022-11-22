Brazil transition team asks Bolsonaro govt to halt Petrobras asset sales

50 mins ago
The transition team for Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked the current administration to halt ongoing asset sales by state-run oil giant Petrobras until a new Mines and Energy Minister is appointed, a member of the group said on Tuesday.

 

Source: Reuters

The remarks by Professor Mauricio Tolmasquim, tapped last week to participate in the mining and energy group of the transition process, came after a meeting in Brasilia.

A second member of the team, Senator Jean Paul Prates, said that Lula was expected to make decision on who would be Petrobras’ next chief executive by early December.

Lula is set to take office from incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1.

