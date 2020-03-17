15 hours ago
Brent Oil Prices Continue Their Fall, Plunging Over 10%
SGCC Completes 49 Percent Equity Acquisition of OETC
Indonesia Energy Corporation Remains on Track With 2020 Production Well Drilling and Exploration Plans
GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns
EOG Resources Updates 2020 Capital Plan; Premium Strategy Proves Resilient at Low Oil Prices
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Prioritizes Cash Flow and Announces $185 Million Reduction to 2020 Capital Budget

Brent Crude Falls Below $30, Threatens 16-Year Lows

 March 16, 2020 - 7:06 PM EDT
Brent Crude Falls Below $30, Threatens 16-Year Lows

Brent crude oil futures fell almost 13% on March 16, sending the most important global oil price benchmark below $30 for the first time since Feb. 11, 2016, when it closed at $28.82 per barrel. The major U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, joined Brent in the rout, falling almost 10% to $28.63 per barrel. 

That puts both Brent and West Texas crude down more than 55% since early January, one of the fastest 50% drops for crude oil in decades. 

Consumers may be the only winners in the 2020 oil price war. Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (March 16, 2020 - 7:06 PM EDT)

