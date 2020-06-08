Brent crude will need to work through oversupply issues despite the OPEC+ output cut, says analyst

CNBC

Brent crude needs to work through its oversupply issues before it can punch through its current price range of between $40 and $50 per barrel, according to Thom Payne, director at Westwood Global Energy Group.

That’s despite the latest agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies to extend a historic oil production cut until the end of July.

The alliance cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day at the start of May 1, and the cuts — which have helped push up crude prices in the last two months — was initially set to decline on July 1.

“If you take February to May, you’ve got an average built position, oversupply of 14 million barrels a day. So we’ve effectively built about 2 billion barrels of additional storage,” Payne told CNBC’s “Street Signs” on Monday.

“We definitely need to drain that before we can see prices move materially above that kind of ($40 to $50) price structure,” Payne said.

His comments came after the group, known collectively as OPEC+, on Saturday agreed to extend its record oil production cut for another month as it seeks to balance the global oil market.

Commenting on the recent OPEC+ agreement, JPMorgan’s Head of Asia Pacific Commodities Research, Scott Darling, said: “I’d take some positives out of this — you’ve got compliance.”