BRG Expands International Arbitration Practice with Dr. Andrés Chambouleyron

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announces today it has expanded the firm's International Arbitration practice in South America with the addition of Dr. Andrés Chambouleyron, a managing director based in Buenos Aires.

Chambouleyron has more than 24 years of experience in the private and public sectors, with expertise in Latin American public utilities and government agencies. Most recently, he was chairman of the board of Argentina's National Electricity Regulator (ENRE), and he previously served in a variety of roles in Argentina's government.

"We were drawn to Andres' impressive experience in Latin America, a region full of multifaceted challenges and opportunities—more the latter than the former," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "His work with government agencies and his understanding of regulatory matters will further bolster our International Arbitration practice. He is a great addition to our team."

Chambouleyron has served as an economist, valuation expert and consultant for public utilities and other regulated and nonregulated businesses. He has provided counsel on economic analysis, pricing and rate setting, valuation, business advisory, regulatory design and analysis, and damage assessment.

Chambouleyron previously held the position of economic advisor to Argentina's Secretary of Communications and helped design and implement the country's regulatory framework. He also was advisor to Argentina's Minister of Economy, where he provided counsel on regulatory issues, and worked as undersecretary of Tariff Policy at Argentina's Ministry of Energy and Mining.

"Few economic experts bring a combination of private-sector, academia and public service experience," said Santiago Dellepiane, co-chair of BRG's Economics & Damages practice. "Andres spent years studying and advising industry participants on real-world regulatory matters and held high-level public office on the same matters in the energy sector. Given the current climate for energy companies in Latin America and other emerging markets, his experience is extremely valuable and, frankly, unparalleled in the field."

Chambouleyron has provided expert testimony in more than 20 arbitration cases involving valuation, regulation, damages, contract breaches, tariff and rate setting design, and cases involving electricity generation, transmission and distribution, natural gas production, transportation and distribution. He has published research on pricing and regulatory issues in professional journals and coauthored books related to the economics of crime and price and quality discrimination practices by unregulated monopolies.

"I was drawn to BRG's culture, which embodies the blend between independent expertise and a culture of client service. The firm fosters a combination of subject-matter knowledge, industry expertise and independence," Chambouleyron said. "Those attributes are important when working in a complex region such as Latin America, where traumatic economic disruptions have been going on and will persist in energy markets that will affect returns and project timelines that could potentially give rise to regulatory issues."

