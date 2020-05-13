May 13, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Brigham Minerals, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results AUSTIN, Texas Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, today announced operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Record daily production volumes of 10,401 Boe/d (72% liquids, 55% oil) Up 8% sequentially from Q4 2019 and up 93% from Q1 2019 Permian Basin production volumes up 18% sequentially from Q4 2019 to a record 5,974 Boe/d

Mineral and royalty revenues totaling $28.4 million Down 14% sequentially from Q4 2019 due to a 20% reduction in realized pricing Up 61% from Q1 2019 due to 93% increase in production volumes

Net income totaling $8.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaling $25.1 million Down 6% sequentially from Q4 2019 and up 82% from Q1 2019 Lease bonus totaling $3.9 million driven by Permian Basin activity Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus (1) totaling $21.2 million down 19% sequentially from Q4 2019 due to pricing

Declared Q1 2020 dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A common stock Roughly flat sequentially despite 20% reduction in realized pricing from Q4 2019

Closed 36 transactions acquiring 1,625 net royalty acres deploying $25.4 million in mineral acquisition capital Reduced mineral acquisition capital by approximately 50% from our average quarterly acquisition rate in response to rapidly changing market volatility and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and desire to maintain liquidity Anticipate deploying mineral acquisition capital later this year in lower cost environment dependent upon mineral sellers adjusting pricing expectations Deployed 91% of capital to Permian Basin increasing position by 1,275 net royalty acres, or 4% sequentially from Q4 2019

882 gross (5.7 net) drilled but uncompleted locations (“DUCs”) as of March 31, 2020 Converted 248 (28%) gross and 1.9 (33%) net DUCs during Q1 2020 Reloaded DUC inventory with 209 gross and 1.6 net organic DUCs, up 16% from 2019 average of 1.4

$31 million cash balance and undrawn revolver capacity of $180 million as of March 31, 2020 Approximately $211 million of liquidity as of March 31, 2020

2020 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Given that the uncertainty and lower price commodity environment created by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia / Russia oil production dispute have caused a lack of clarity regarding operators’ drilling and completion plans as well as potential production curtailments and well shut-ins, the Company is withdrawing its previously provided 2020 Operational and Financial Guidance RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Associated with the Company's late-May redetermination of the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility, the Administrative Agent has indicated a preliminary recommended borrowing base of $135M Anticipate achieving general & administrative cash cost savings of $550K, or 15%, per quarter for the remainder of 2020 beginning in Q2 Have renegotiated rates with service providers and implemented other cost savings initiatives

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Ben M. (“Bud”) Brigham, Executive Chairman, commented, “First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted worldwide by COVID-19. While these are extremely challenging times for our Country, I believe we can and will overcome the difficulties facing us quickly and safely given the ingenuity of the American people, and reopen businesses to keep the American people working and employed. The United States energy industry is also facing unprecedented challenges from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the Saudi Arabia / Russia production disagreement. However, the cyclicality of the commodity markets is not new to our management team after having weathered both the 2008/2009 financial crisis and the oil market downturn in 2015/2016. I personally believe we are better positioned to survive and thrive during today’s tough market conditions as a result of our cash on hand and no debt, which will allow us to opportunistically consolidate minerals on a very attractive basis at a time when almost all other mineral buyers are idle. Additionally, as we’ve mentioned numerous times, we are not burdened by incremental development capital and do not incur ongoing lease operating expenses. Finally, our focus on the lowest cost and highest rate-of-return resource controlled by a diverse set of high-quality operators has never been more important and should position us for success.” Robert M. (“Rob”) Roosa, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our portfolio continued to perform exceptionally well during the first quarter with production up sequentially 8% to 10,401 boe/d. Our Permian Basin assets continued to drive growth with an 18% sequential increase in volumes to roughly 6,000 boe/d. Another strong quarter of approximately 30% DUC conversions drove our production growth, which was balanced with the continued reloading of our DUC inventory as operators deployed rigs and capital to our minerals position. Given the rapid deterioration in markets that occurred in March, we proactively preserved liquidity by significantly reducing mineral acquisitions. During the first quarter, we closed just $25.4 million in mineral acquisitions, which represents only 50% of our typical quarterly acquisition run-rate and have thus far not executed a purchase agreement in the second quarter. Given the energy industry challenges ahead of us in the second quarter and potentially longer, we believe it to be extremely prudent to remain patient and disciplined on the acquisition front and we are tightening our underwriting criteria and are going to be extremely judicious in deploying capital. We believe there will be consolidation opportunities through the remainder of 2020 and we have the liquidity in place to execute accretive transactions.” Blake C. Williams, Chief Financial Officer, added, “As a result of strong sequential production growth and the optionality of our portfolio via lease bonuses, we are pleased to announce a dividend of $0.37 per share, which is roughly flat with our Q4 2019 dividend of $0.38 per share despite the 20% reduction in realized prices during the quarter. Our assets, when paired with our well capitalized balance sheet, put us in a position of strength where we can not only capture value for shareholders through acquisitions but also return capital to them during these challenging times. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, the challenging macroeconomic environment and the associated impact to the crude oil supply / demand balance has and will place pressure on crude pricing and production and therefore our future revenues, operating cash flows, and our dividends. As we continue to pursue consolidation opportunities during the remainder of the year, we will prudently deploy capital by targeting a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio at or below 1.5 to 2.0 times.” (1) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. OPERATIONAL UPDATE Mineral and Royalty Interest Ownership Update During the first quarter 2020, the Company closed 36 transactions acquiring 1,625 net royalty acres (standardized to a 1/8th royalty interest) deploying $25.4 million in capital to the Permian, SCOOP and Williston Basins. The acquired minerals include 29 gross DUCs (0.1 net DUCs) and 21 gross permits (0.1 net permits). As of March 31, 2020, the Company had acquired roughly 83,275 net royalty acres, across 39 counties in what the Company views as the cores of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg (“DJ”) Basin in Colorado and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The table below summarizes the Company’s mineral and royalty interest ownership at the dates indicated. Delaware Midland SCOOP STACK DJ Williston Other Total Net Royalty Acres March 31, 2020 26,550 4,575 11,375 10,700 15,600 7,825 6,650 83,275 December 31, 2019 25,750 4,100 11,100 10,700 15,600 7,750 7,200 82,200 Acres Added (Sold) Q/Q 800 475 275 0 0 75 (550) 1,075 % Added (sold) Q/Q 3% 12% 2% 0% 0% 1% (8)% 1% DUC Conversions Updates The Company saw significant conversion of its DUC inventory during the first quarter with approximately 248 gross (1.9 net) horizontal wells converted to production, which represented 28% of its gross DUC inventory (33% of net DUCs) as of fourth quarter 2019. First quarter conversions of gross and net wells by status are summarized in the table below: Q1 2020 Wells Converted to Proved Developed Producing Gross Net DUCs 248 76% 1.9 79% Permits 2 1% — —% Acquired 76 23% 0.5 21% Total 326 100% 2.4 100% Drilling Activity Update During the first quarter 2020, the Company identified 209 gross (1.6 net) wells spud on its mineral position. In 2019 and 2018, respectively, the Company averaged 219 gross (1.4 net) and 135 gross (1.0 net) wells spud per quarter. Brigham’s gross and net wells spud activity over the past nine quarters is summarized in the table below: Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Gross Wells Spud 82 99 208 150 230 248 214 185 209 Net Wells Spud 0.3 1.1 1.4 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.7 1.6 Four Quarter Rolling Average Net Wells Spud 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.4 1.5 DUC and Permit Inventory Update Given the aforementioned challenges facing the global crude market, the near-term conversion of wells from DUC or permits to proved developed producing may be delayed or deferred relative to historic conversion rates. Brigham’s gross and net DUC and permit inventory as of March 31, 2020 by basin is outlined in the table below: Development Inventory by Basin (1) Delaware Midland SCOOP STACK DJ Williston Other Total Gross Inventory DUCs 249 166 120 12 149 155 31 882 Permits 165 108 16 10 215 196 4 714 Net Inventory DUCs 2.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.3 0.4 0.1 5.7 Permits 1.2 0.4 0.1 — 2.3 0.3 — 4.5 (1) Individual amounts may not add to totals due to rounding. FINANCIAL UPDATE For the three months ended March 31, 2020, crude oil, natural gas and NGL production volumes, increased 93% to 10,401 Boe/d as compared to the same prior year period, due to 156% increase in Permian Basin volumes and a 58% increase in Anadarko Basin volumes. The first quarter 2020 average realized prices were $45.61 per barrel of oil, $1.76 per Mcf of natural gas, and $12.07 per barrel of NGL, for a total equivalent price of $29.98 per Boe. This represents a 20% decrease relative to fourth quarter 2019 and is 17% lower than year-ago levels of $36.31 per Boe. The Company’s net income was $8.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, net of $1.9 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, up 82% relative to the same prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus was $21.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, up 61% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $31.0 million and $180.0 million of capacity under its revolving credit facility, providing the Company with total liquidity of $211.0 million. Associated with the Company's borrowing base redetermination that is expected to be finalized in late May 2020, the Administrative Agent has indicated a recommended reduction to $135 million. Pro forma for the reduction in the borrowing base, the Company would have had total liquidity of $166.0 million as of March 31, 2020. First Quarter 2020 Results Unaudited Financial and Operational Results Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except per unit of production data) 2020 2019 (1) Operating Revenues Oil sales $ 23,587 $ 13,576 Natural gas sales 2,791 2,586 NGL sales 1,996 1,428 Total mineral and royalty revenue $ 28,374 $ 17,590 Lease bonus and other revenue 3,906 675 Total Revenue $ 32,280 $ 18,265 Production Oil (MBbls) 517 267 Natural Gas (MMcf) 1,584 869 NGLs (MBbls) 165 73 Total Net Production (MBoe) 946 485 Total Net Daily Production (Boe/d) 10,401 5,382 Realized Prices ($/Boe) Oil ($/Bbl) $ 45.61 $ 50.86 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 1.76 2.98 NGLs ($/Bbl) 12.07 19.65 Average Realized Price excluding Derivatives $ 29.98 $ 36.31 Average Realized Price including Derivatives $ 29.98 $ 36.72 Operating Expenses Gathering, transporting and marketing $ 1,779 $ 1,114 Severance and ad valorem taxes 1,752 1,379 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 12,826 5,116 General and administrative (excluding share-based compensation) 3,626 1,949 Total Operating Expenses (before share-based compensation) $ 19,983 $ 9,558 General and administrative, share-based compensation 1,884 — Total Operating Expenses $ 21,867 $ 9,558 Income From Operations $ 10,413 $ 8,707 Loss on derivative instruments — (685 ) Interest expense, net (32 ) (3,825 ) Other income, net 2 29 Income Before Taxes $ 10,383 $ 4,226 Income tax expense 1,582 190 Net Income $ 8,801 $ 4,036 Less: net income attributable to predecessor — (3,502 ) Less: net income attributable to temporary equity (4,095 ) — Net income attributable to Brigham Minerals, Inc. Stockholders $ 4,706 534 Unit Expenses ($/Boe) Gathering, transportation and marketing $ 1.88 $ 2.30 Severance and ad valorem taxes 1.85 2.85 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13.55 10.56 General and administrative (before share-based compensation) 3.83 4.02 General and administrative, share-based compensation 1.99 — Interest expense, net 0.03 7.90 (1) Reflects combined recast financials QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash dividend incorporating results for the first quarter 2020 of $0.37 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on June 3, 2020 to holders of record as of May 27, 2020. An amount equal to the cash dividend per share will also be set aside for each outstanding RSU and PSU granted under the long-term incentive plan for payment upon the vesting of such awards in accordance with their terms. Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval by the Board and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability. BRIGHAM MINERALS FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time)

Pre-register by visiting http://dpregister.com/10142810

Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website https://investors.brighamminerals.com

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets and their ability to sustain dividends over the long term without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion and amortization, share based compensation expense, interest expense, gain or loss on derivative instruments and income tax expense, less other income and gain or loss on sale of oil and gas properties. We define Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impacts of lease bonus revenue we receive due to the unpredictability of timing and magnitude of the revenue. We define Discretionary Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA, less cash interest expense and cash taxes. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA ex lease bonus, and Discretionary Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus Three Months Ended ($ In thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (1) Net Income $ 8,801 $ 12,346 $ 4,036 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt — $ (41 ) — Adjusted Net Income $ 8,801 $ 12,305 $ 4,036 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 12,826 10,630 5,116 Share-based compensation expense 1,884 1,816 — Interest expense 32 449 3,825 Loss on derivative instruments, net — 47 685 Income tax expense 1,582 1,565 190 Less: Other income, net 2 4 29 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,123 $ 26,808 $ 13,823 Less: Lease bonus revenue 3,906 502 675 Adjusted EBITDA ex Lease Bonus $ 21,217 $ 26,306 $ 13,148 (1) Reflects combined recast financials Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow Three Months Ended ($ In thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 25,123 $ 26,808 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest (10,029 ) (10,700 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Class A Common Stock $ 15,094 $ 16,108 Less: Cash interest expense 152 421 Cash taxes 2,036 2,568 Dividend equivalent rights 360 248 Retained cash flow — — Less: Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock 2,348 300 Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock ex Lease Bonus $ 10,198 $ 12,571 Plus: Lease bonus attributable to Class A Common Stock 2,348 300 Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock $ 12,546 $ 12,871 Plus: Cash taxes 2,036 2,568 Discretionary cash flow to Class A Common Stock Pre-Tax 14,582 15,439 Shares of Class A Common Stock 34,174 34,181 Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock ex. Lease Bonus $ 0.30 $ 0.37 Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock - Dividend $ 0.37 $ 0.38 Discretionary cash flow per share of Class A Common Stock Pre-Tax $ 0.43 $ 0.45 (1) Refer to Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from Net Income above. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share amounts) 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,979 $ 51,133 Restricted cash 127 — Accounts receivable 24,748 30,291 Prepaid expenses and other 2,102 1,688 Total current assets 57,956 83,112 Oil and gas properties, at cost, using the full cost method of accounting: Unevaluated property 305,642 291,664 Evaluated property 462,019 449,061 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (74,915 ) (61,103 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 692,746 679,622 Other property and equipment 5,282 5,095 Less accumulated depreciation (4,281 ) (3,703 ) Other property and equipment, net 1,001 1,392 Deferred tax asset 16,585 18,823 Other assets, net 1,294 1,213 Total assets $ 769,582 $ 784,162 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,976 $ 11,533 Total current liabilities 7,976 11,533 Long-term bank debt — — Other non-current liabilities 1,154 803 Temporary equity 240,819 454,507 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 authorized, 34,173,819 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020; 400,000,000 authorized, 34,040,934 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 342 340 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized, 22,706,711 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020; 150,000,000 authorized, 22,847,045 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Additional paid-in Capital 534,725 323,578 Accumulated deficit (15,434 ) (6,599 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Brigham Minerals Inc. 519,633 317,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 769,582 $ 784,162 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 (1) REVENUES Mineral and royalty revenues $ 28,374 $ 17,590 Lease bonus and other revenues 3,906 675 Total revenues 32,280 18,265 OPERATING EXPENSES Gathering, transportation and marketing 1,779 1,114 Severance and ad valorem taxes 1,752 1,379 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 12,826 5,116 General and administrative (excluding share-based compensation) 3,626 1,949 Total operating expenses (excluding share-based compensation) 19,983 9,558 General and administrative, share-based compensation 1,884 — Total operating expenses 21,867 9,558 NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 10,413 8,707 Loss on derivative instruments, net — (685 ) Interest expense, net (32 ) (3,825 ) Other income, net 2 29 Income before income taxes 10,383 4,226 Income tax expense 1,582 190 NET INCOME $ 8,801 $ 4,036 Less: net income attributable to Predecessor — (3,502 ) Less: net income attributable to temporary equity (4,095 ) — Net income attributable to Brigham Minerals, Inc. shareholders $ 4,706 $ 534 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.14 $ — Diluted $ 0.14 $ — WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 33,979 — Diluted 33,979 — (1) Reflects combined recast financials UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 (1) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 8,801 $ 4,036 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 12,826 5,116 Share-based compensation expense 1,884 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 98 190 Deferred income taxes 2,440 140 Loss on derivative instruments, net — 685 Net cash received for derivative settlements — 198 Bad debt expense 244 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 5,298 1,115 (Increase) in other current assets (414 ) (1,555 ) Decrease in other deferred charges 2 — (Decrease)/Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,720 ) 114 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (309 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,150 $ 10,039 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to oil and gas properties (25,260 ) (42,686 ) Additions to other fixed assets (187 ) (48 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties, net 1,565 — Net cash used in investing activities $ (23,882 ) $ (42,734 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowing of long-term debt — 10,000 Dividends paid (12,969 ) — Distribution to holders of temporary equity (10,145 ) — Debt issuance costs (181 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (23,295 ) $ 10,000 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,027 ) (22,695 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 51,133 32,458 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 31,106 $ 9,763 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity: Accrued capital expenditures $ 220 $ 72 Capitalized share-based compensation cost $ 1,518 $ — Temporary equity cumulative adjustment to carrying value $ (206,017 ) $ — (1) Reflects combined recast financials ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC. Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company’s minerals acquisition capital budget and other guidance including within this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, downturns in operator activity due to commodity price fluctuations, the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions into its existing business, changes in oil, natural gas and NGL prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells on the Company’s properties, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company’s ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation and storage facilities, uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation, global or national health events, including the ongoing spread and economic effects of COVID-19, potential future pandemics, the actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other significant producers and governments and the ability of such producers to agree to and maintain oil price and production controls and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company’s business and other important factors. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005800/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





