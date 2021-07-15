38 seconds ago
Brookfield sweetens offer for Canada’s Inter Pipeline to $6.85 billion
1 hour ago
Lonestar Resources provides operational update-June production up 23% over 1Q21 while 2Q21 financial results expected to exceed high end of guidance
3 hours ago
Oil prices extend losses on expected supply increase
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 55 Bcf
21 hours ago
EnerCom’s 26th The Oil & Gas Conference® brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021
21 hours ago
Chart of the Week: Rig Count and Stock Price

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Canada / Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Mergers & Acquisitions / Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures / Pipeline News   by

Reuters

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its hostile offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd for a second time to about C$8.58 billion ($6.85 billion) as it battles a rival bid from Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Source: Reuters

Pembina has made an all-stock bid of about C$8.3 billion, while Brookfield had offered C$8.48 billion, with an all-cash option.

Brookfield said on Thursday shareholders can now elect to receive either C$20.00 per share in cash or 0.25 of a Brookfield share for each Inter share. It had previously offered about C$19.50 in all-cash per Inter share, or 0.225 of Brookfield’s Class A share.

The Canadian pipeline operator had recommended that shareholders vote for the offer from Pembina.

The bidding war for Inter’s oil and gas pipelines, mainly in Western Canada, as well as storage facilities and processing plants, comes as North American oil futures have climbed to more that $70 per barrel fueled by a recovery in travel demand from the early pandemic hit.

($1 = 1.2518 Canadian dollars)

Tags: , , , ,
