Brunei Shell Petroleum Selects SMART By GEP® Unified Procurement Software

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP) has awarded a contract for SMART by GEP®, the industry's leading procurement software platform.

Headquartered in Brunei, BSP is the latest market-leading organization to select

SMART by GEP.

BSP will use the SMART by GEP unified procurement software platform to manage complete source-to-pay across its subsidiary operations. This will include a full range of functions, such as spend analysis, savings tracking, sourcing, contract and supplier management, purchasing and invoice handling.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning S2P platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, anytime, on any device.

