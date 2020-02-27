Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED Lighting, saved business customers over $2 Million in 2019 through its utility partnerships across the United States, and aims to save them even more in 2020.

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulbs.com became an approved LED distributor for six new utility programs in 2019, including Seattle City Light in Seattle and PECO in Philadelphia. Other new partnerships formed in 2019 included Rocky Mountain Power in both Utah and Wyoming, Orange and Rockland in New York, and Pacific Power in California.



Bulbs.com saved business customers over $2 Million in 2019, more than doubling the savings provided in the previous year, through its utility partnerships across the United States. Heading into 2020, Bulbs.com plans to save commercial customers even more on their LED lighting purchases by expanding its number of utility partnerships further. The company is looking to add at least five more utility partnerships, expanding into new cities and states to help more businesses convert their facilities to energy-saving LEDs.

Bulbs.com is the first e-commerce distributor to be approved in all of these programs, and no other e-commerce lighting distributor works with as many utilities across as many states as Bulbs.com. Eligible commercial and industrial customers can now receive instant rebates on their LED lighting purchases from 28 utility rebate programs across the following states:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

Commercial and Industrial customers can also benefit from Bulbs.com's exclusive "Buy 'N' Try" program. Customers can try out a few LED lamps risk free before committing to a larger purchase, insuring they make the right selection every time. Bulbs.com is committed to deliver the highest level of service to its business customers, helping them earn the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

Learn more:

To learn more about utility rebate incentives visit bulbs.com/rebates or call a Certified Lighting Specialist at 888.455.2800. Certified Lighting Specialists and utility rebate professionals can provide more information about the best way to transition to energy efficient LED lighting.

About Bulbs.com:

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit bulbs.com.

