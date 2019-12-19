Business Customers Engage with Their Utility as Satisfaction and Brand Trust Soar

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Escalent names 18 Utility Business Customer Champions

Business customers are engaging more with their utility as their satisfaction with service and perception of their utility as a trusted energy adviser increase. Greater business community outreach, more communication spending and being easier to do business with are largely responsible for these improvements in utility-business customer relationships. These findings are from the 2019 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study from Escalent.

The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score among utility business customers has significantly increased this year to 762 on a 1,000-point scale. The ECR score is a benchmark composite index of Service Satisfaction, Brand Trust and Product Experience performance to measure how engaged customers are with their utility. This year’s ECR increase is driven by an 8-point increase in Service Satisfaction (to 780) and a 13-point increase in Brand Trust (to 745).

Greater customer engagement leads to businesses increasingly looking to utilities to provide enhanced offerings around rate plans, consumption management, alternative fuels, digital service and EV incentives.

Selected Enhanced Offerings Usage

2018

 

2019

 

Increase

Digital service (8 offerings)

88%

 

90%

 

2%

EV incentives (2 offerings)

34%

 

40%

 

6%

Energy efficiency (18 offerings)

79%

 

82%

 

3%

Alternative fuels (10 offerings)

58%

 

66%

 

8%

Alternative rate plans (6 offerings)

62%

 

65%

 

3%

“Utilities are doing a great job managing their business customer touchpoints on service, communication and outreach,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “This performance is providing utilities the ability to influence product demand and adoption of key offerings that will have a positive impact on their bottom lines.”

The study designates 18 utilities this year as 2019 Business Customer Champions.

2019 Cogent Syndicated Business Utility Customer Champions

AEP Ohio

MidAmerican Energy

BGE

Nicor Gas

CenterPoint Energy – South

NV Energy

Chattanooga Gas Company

Puget Sound Energy

DTE Energy

Salt River Project

Duke Energy Midwest

SDG&E

Florida Power & Light

SMUD

Idaho Power

Virginia Natural Gas

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

Xcel Energy – West

The following charts reflect the ECR scores for the 76 utilities covered in the study.

East Region Utility Brands

Engaged Customer
Relationship index

BGE

813

Con Edison

791

Jersey Central Power & Light

782

Eversource Energy

768

PSE&G

765

PPL Electric Utilities

759

PSEG Long Island

745

NYSEG

738

PECO Energy

726

Appalachian Power

719

National Grid

713

West Penn Power

710

Penelec

707

Midwest Region Utility Brands

Engaged Customer
Relationship index

Duke Energy Midwest

808

MidAmerican Energy

806

DTE Energy

798

AEP Ohio

792

Nicor Gas

790

NIPSCO

786

CenterPoint Energy – Midwest

785

Consumers Energy

784

The Illuminating Company

782

Dayton Power & Light

782

Ameren Illinois

782

Indiana Michigan Power

781

Ameren Missouri

770

OPPD

765

Wisconsin Public Service

761

Indianapolis Power & Light

747

Evergy

744

Xcel Energy – Midwest

736

ComEd

735

Alliant Energy

734

We Energies

728

Ohio Edison

722

South Region Utility Brands

Engaged Customer
Relationship index

Chattanooga Gas Company

826

Virginia Natural Gas

808

Florida Power & Light

808

CenterPoint Energy – South

799

TECO Tampa Electric

792

Alabama Power

790

Georgia Power

775

Entergy New Orleans

774

Entergy Mississippi

772

Entergy Louisiana

770

Entergy Texas

766

El Paso Electric

764

Duke Energy Florida

762

Dominion Energy Virginia

756

Public Service Company of Oklahoma

753

Louisville Gas & Electric

751

Duke Energy Carolinas

750

CPS Energy

749

Duke Energy Progress

748

Entergy Arkansas

743

Gulf Power

739

Kentucky Utilities

733

OG&E

731

Dominion Energy South Carolina

728

Southwestern Electric Power Company

717

West Region Utility Brands

Engaged Customer
Relationship index

Xcel Energy – West

776

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

776

Puget Sound Energy

774

SMUD

772

Idaho Power

769

SDG&E

767

Salt River Project

762

NV Energy

762

Pacific Power

752

NorthWestern Energy

750

Southern California Edison

750

Portland General Electric

747

APS

746

Rocky Mountain Power

739

PG&E

726

PNM

717

 

 

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 14,072 business electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 76 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). Utilities are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

