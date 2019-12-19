Business Customers Engage with Their Utility as Satisfaction and Brand Trust Soar

Escalent names 18 Utility Business Customer Champions

Business customers are engaging more with their utility as their satisfaction with service and perception of their utility as a trusted energy adviser increase. Greater business community outreach, more communication spending and being easier to do business with are largely responsible for these improvements in utility-business customer relationships. These findings are from the 2019 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study from Escalent.

The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score among utility business customers has significantly increased this year to 762 on a 1,000-point scale. The ECR score is a benchmark composite index of Service Satisfaction, Brand Trust and Product Experience performance to measure how engaged customers are with their utility. This year’s ECR increase is driven by an 8-point increase in Service Satisfaction (to 780) and a 13-point increase in Brand Trust (to 745).

Greater customer engagement leads to businesses increasingly looking to utilities to provide enhanced offerings around rate plans, consumption management, alternative fuels, digital service and EV incentives.

Selected Enhanced Offerings Usage 2018 2019 Increase Digital service (8 offerings) 88% 90% 2% EV incentives (2 offerings) 34% 40% 6% Energy efficiency (18 offerings) 79% 82% 3% Alternative fuels (10 offerings) 58% 66% 8% Alternative rate plans (6 offerings) 62% 65% 3%

“Utilities are doing a great job managing their business customer touchpoints on service, communication and outreach,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “This performance is providing utilities the ability to influence product demand and adoption of key offerings that will have a positive impact on their bottom lines.”

The study designates 18 utilities this year as 2019 Business Customer Champions.

2019 Cogent Syndicated Business Utility Customer Champions AEP Ohio MidAmerican Energy BGE Nicor Gas CenterPoint Energy – South NV Energy Chattanooga Gas Company Puget Sound Energy DTE Energy Salt River Project Duke Energy Midwest SDG&E Florida Power & Light SMUD Idaho Power Virginia Natural Gas Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Xcel Energy – West

The following charts reflect the ECR scores for the 76 utilities covered in the study.

East Region Utility Brands Engaged Customer

Relationship index BGE 813 Con Edison 791 Jersey Central Power & Light 782 Eversource Energy 768 PSE&G 765 PPL Electric Utilities 759 PSEG Long Island 745 NYSEG 738 PECO Energy 726 Appalachian Power 719 National Grid 713 West Penn Power 710 Penelec 707

Midwest Region Utility Brands Engaged Customer

Relationship index Duke Energy Midwest 808 MidAmerican Energy 806 DTE Energy 798 AEP Ohio 792 Nicor Gas 790 NIPSCO 786 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 785 Consumers Energy 784 The Illuminating Company 782 Dayton Power & Light 782 Ameren Illinois 782 Indiana Michigan Power 781 Ameren Missouri 770 OPPD 765 Wisconsin Public Service 761 Indianapolis Power & Light 747 Evergy 744 Xcel Energy – Midwest 736 ComEd 735 Alliant Energy 734 We Energies 728 Ohio Edison 722

South Region Utility Brands Engaged Customer

Relationship index Chattanooga Gas Company 826 Virginia Natural Gas 808 Florida Power & Light 808 CenterPoint Energy – South 799 TECO Tampa Electric 792 Alabama Power 790 Georgia Power 775 Entergy New Orleans 774 Entergy Mississippi 772 Entergy Louisiana 770 Entergy Texas 766 El Paso Electric 764 Duke Energy Florida 762 Dominion Energy Virginia 756 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 753 Louisville Gas & Electric 751 Duke Energy Carolinas 750 CPS Energy 749 Duke Energy Progress 748 Entergy Arkansas 743 Gulf Power 739 Kentucky Utilities 733 OG&E 731 Dominion Energy South Carolina 728 Southwestern Electric Power Company 717

West Region Utility Brands Engaged Customer

Relationship index Xcel Energy – West 776 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 776 Puget Sound Energy 774 SMUD 772 Idaho Power 769 SDG&E 767 Salt River Project 762 NV Energy 762 Pacific Power 752 NorthWestern Energy 750 Southern California Edison 750 Portland General Electric 747 APS 746 Rocky Mountain Power 739 PG&E 726 PNM 717

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 14,072 business electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 76 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). Utilities are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005468/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2019