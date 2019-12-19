Business Customers Engage with Their Utility as Satisfaction and Brand Trust Soar
Escalent names 18 Utility Business Customer Champions
Business customers are engaging more with their utility as their satisfaction with service and perception of their utility as a trusted energy adviser increase. Greater business community outreach, more communication spending and being easier to do business with are largely responsible for these improvements in utility-business customer relationships. These findings are from the 2019 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study from Escalent.
The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score among utility business customers has significantly increased this year to 762 on a 1,000-point scale. The ECR score is a benchmark composite index of Service Satisfaction, Brand Trust and Product Experience performance to measure how engaged customers are with their utility. This year’s ECR increase is driven by an 8-point increase in Service Satisfaction (to 780) and a 13-point increase in Brand Trust (to 745).
Greater customer engagement leads to businesses increasingly looking to utilities to provide enhanced offerings around rate plans, consumption management, alternative fuels, digital service and EV incentives.
Selected Enhanced Offerings Usage
2018
2019
Increase
Digital service (8 offerings)
88%
90%
2%
EV incentives (2 offerings)
34%
40%
6%
Energy efficiency (18 offerings)
79%
82%
3%
Alternative fuels (10 offerings)
58%
66%
8%
Alternative rate plans (6 offerings)
62%
65%
3%
“Utilities are doing a great job managing their business customer touchpoints on service, communication and outreach,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. “This performance is providing utilities the ability to influence product demand and adoption of key offerings that will have a positive impact on their bottom lines.”
The study designates 18 utilities this year as 2019 Business Customer Champions.
2019 Cogent Syndicated Business Utility Customer Champions
AEP Ohio
MidAmerican Energy
BGE
Nicor Gas
CenterPoint Energy – South
NV Energy
Chattanooga Gas Company
Puget Sound Energy
DTE Energy
Salt River Project
Duke Energy Midwest
SDG&E
Florida Power & Light
SMUD
Idaho Power
Virginia Natural Gas
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
Xcel Energy – West
The following charts reflect the ECR scores for the 76 utilities covered in the study.
East Region Utility Brands
Engaged Customer
Relationship index
BGE
813
Con Edison
791
Jersey Central Power & Light
782
Eversource Energy
768
PSE&G
765
PPL Electric Utilities
759
PSEG Long Island
745
NYSEG
738
PECO Energy
726
Appalachian Power
719
National Grid
713
West Penn Power
710
Penelec
707
Midwest Region Utility Brands
Engaged Customer
Relationship index
Duke Energy Midwest
808
MidAmerican Energy
|
806
DTE Energy
798
AEP Ohio
792
Nicor Gas
790
NIPSCO
786
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
785
Consumers Energy
784
The Illuminating Company
782
Dayton Power & Light
782
Ameren Illinois
782
Indiana Michigan Power
781
Ameren Missouri
770
OPPD
765
Wisconsin Public Service
761
Indianapolis Power & Light
747
Evergy
744
Xcel Energy – Midwest
736
ComEd
735
Alliant Energy
734
We Energies
728
Ohio Edison
722
South Region Utility Brands
Engaged Customer
Relationship index
Chattanooga Gas Company
826
Virginia Natural Gas
808
Florida Power & Light
808
CenterPoint Energy – South
799
TECO Tampa Electric
792
Alabama Power
790
Georgia Power
775
Entergy New Orleans
774
Entergy Mississippi
772
Entergy Louisiana
770
Entergy Texas
766
El Paso Electric
764
Duke Energy Florida
762
Dominion Energy Virginia
756
Public Service Company of Oklahoma
753
Louisville Gas & Electric
751
Duke Energy Carolinas
750
CPS Energy
749
Duke Energy Progress
748
Entergy Arkansas
743
Gulf Power
739
Kentucky Utilities
733
OG&E
731
Dominion Energy South Carolina
728
Southwestern Electric Power Company
717
West Region Utility Brands
Engaged Customer
Relationship index
Xcel Energy – West
776
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
776
Puget Sound Energy
774
SMUD
772
Idaho Power
769
SDG&E
767
Salt River Project
762
NV Energy
762
Pacific Power
752
NorthWestern Energy
750
Southern California Edison
750
Portland General Electric
747
APS
746
Rocky Mountain Power
739
PG&E
726
PNM
717
About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business
Escalent conducted surveys among 14,072 business electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 76 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). Utilities are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.
About Escalent
Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.
