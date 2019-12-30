Butterfly Valve Market Forecasts, Worldwide, to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Butterfly Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global butterfly valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global butterfly valve market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Growing industrialization, along with the rising trend of automation in the oil and gas industry, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Butterfly valves are extensively used in the extraction of crude oil and gas from refineries, oil terminals and depots. They are also utilized to enhance the operational efficiency of the industrial production process.
Furthermore, increasing investments for power generation in developing nations are also expected to catalyze the market growth. The development of smart cities, which have high energy utilization, has also accelerated the adoption rate of the product.
Additionally, there is a growing demand for stainless steel variants which can withstand high pressure and are maintenance-free. They are compact in size, lightweight and have low operational costs, owing to which they are widely used in paper and pulp production, fuel handling, air conditioning and refrigeration systems.
Other factors, including the production of butterfly valves using 3D printing technology and the incorporation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for performance enhancements, are projected to drive the market growth further.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfa Laval Corporate, Curtiss-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electric, Pentair, Weir Group, AVK Group, Crane Company, Schlumberger, Velan, KSB, Honeywell, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
-
How has the global butterfly valve market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
-
What are the key regional markets in the global butterfly valve industry?
-
What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
-
What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
-
What is the breakup of the market based on the design?
-
What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
-
What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
-
What are the various stages in the value chain of the global butterfly valve industry?
-
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global butterfly valve industry?
-
What is the structure of the global butterfly valve industry and who are the key players?
-
What is the degree of competition in the global butterfly valve industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Butterfly Valve Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Design
5.6 Market Breakup by Function
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Product Type
9.1 Rubber Lined Butterfly Valve
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Plastic Lined Butterfly Valve
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Metal Lined Butterfly Valve
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Material Type
10.1 Stainless Steel
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Cast Iron
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Aluminium
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Design
11.1 Centric Butterfly Valve
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Single-Eccentric Butterfly Valve
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Double-Eccentric Butterfly Valve
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Triple-Eccentric Butterfly Valve
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Function
12.1 On/Off Valve
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Control Valve
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
13.1 Oil and Gas Industry
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Water and Wastewater Industry
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3 Power Generation Industry
13.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Chemical Industry
13.4.1 Market Trends
13.4.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Others
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Forecast
14 Market Breakup by Region
14.1 Asia Pacific
14.1.1 Market Trends
14.1.2 Market Forecast
14.2 Europe
14.2.1 Market Trends
14.2.2 Market Forecast
14.3 North America
14.3.1 Market Trends
14.3.2 Market Forecast
14.4 Middle East and Africa
14.4.1 Market Trends
14.4.2 Market Forecast
14.5 Latin America
14.5.1 Market Trends
14.5.2 Market Forecast
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alfa Laval Corporate
15.3.2 Curtiss-Wright
15.3.3 Flowserve
15.3.4 Emerson Electric
15.3.5 Pentair
15.3.6 Weir Group
15.3.7 AVK Group
15.3.8 Crane Company
15.3.9 Schlumberger
15.3.10 Velan
15.3.11 KSB
15.3.12 Honeywell
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nb156
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191230005241/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2019