Butterfly Valve Market Forecasts, Worldwide, to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Butterfly Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global butterfly valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024. This latest report provides a deep insight into the global butterfly valve market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. Growing industrialization, along with the rising trend of automation in the oil and gas industry, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Butterfly valves are extensively used in the extraction of crude oil and gas from refineries, oil terminals and depots. They are also utilized to enhance the operational efficiency of the industrial production process. Furthermore, increasing investments for power generation in developing nations are also expected to catalyze the market growth. The development of smart cities, which have high energy utilization, has also accelerated the adoption rate of the product. Additionally, there is a growing demand for stainless steel variants which can withstand high pressure and are maintenance-free. They are compact in size, lightweight and have low operational costs, owing to which they are widely used in paper and pulp production, fuel handling, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Other factors, including the production of butterfly valves using 3D printing technology and the incorporation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for performance enhancements, are projected to drive the market growth further. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfa Laval Corporate, Curtiss-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electric, Pentair, Weir Group, AVK Group, Crane Company, Schlumberger, Velan, KSB, Honeywell, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report How has the global butterfly valve market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the degree of competition in the global butterfly valve industry? Key Topics Covered 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Butterfly Valve Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type 5.5 Market Breakup by Design 5.6 Market Breakup by Function 5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry 5.8 Market Breakup by Region 5.9 Market Forecast 6 SWOT Analysis 6.1 Overview 6.2 Strengths 6.3 Weaknesses 6.4 Opportunities 6.5 Threats 7 Value Chain Analysis 8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 8.1 Overview 8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 8.4 Degree of Competition 8.5 Threat of New Entrants 8.6 Threat of Substitutes 9 Market Breakup by Product Type 9.1 Rubber Lined Butterfly Valve 9.1.1 Market Trends 9.1.2 Market Forecast 9.2 Plastic Lined Butterfly Valve 9.2.1 Market Trends 9.2.2 Market Forecast 9.3 Metal Lined Butterfly Valve 9.3.1 Market Trends 9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Material Type 10.1 Stainless Steel 10.1.1 Market Trends 10.1.2 Market Forecast 10.2 Cast Iron 10.2.1 Market Trends 10.2.2 Market Forecast 10.3 Aluminium 10.3.1 Market Trends 10.3.2 Market Forecast 10.4 Others 10.4.1 Market Trends 10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Design 11.1 Centric Butterfly Valve 11.1.1 Market Trends 11.1.2 Market Forecast 11.2 Single-Eccentric Butterfly Valve 11.2.1 Market Trends 11.2.2 Market Forecast 11.3 Double-Eccentric Butterfly Valve 11.3.1 Market Trends 11.3.2 Market Forecast 11.4 Triple-Eccentric Butterfly Valve 11.4.1 Market Trends 11.4.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Function 12.1 On/Off Valve 12.1.1 Market Trends 12.1.2 Market Forecast 12.2 Control Valve 12.2.1 Market Trends 12.2.2 Market Forecast 13 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry 13.1 Oil and Gas Industry 13.1.1 Market Trends 13.1.2 Market Forecast 13.2 Water and Wastewater Industry 13.2.1 Market Trends 13.2.2 Market Forecast 13.3 Power Generation Industry 13.3.1 Market Trends 13.3.2 Market Forecast 13.4 Chemical Industry 13.4.1 Market Trends 13.4.2 Market Forecast 13.5 Others 13.5.1 Market Trends 13.5.2 Market Forecast 14 Market Breakup by Region 14.1 Asia Pacific 14.1.1 Market Trends 14.1.2 Market Forecast 14.2 Europe 14.2.1 Market Trends 14.2.2 Market Forecast 14.3 North America 14.3.1 Market Trends 14.3.2 Market Forecast 14.4 Middle East and Africa 14.4.1 Market Trends 14.4.2 Market Forecast 14.5 Latin America 14.5.1 Market Trends 14.5.2 Market Forecast 15 Competitive Landscape 15.1 Market Structure 15.2 Key Players 15.3 Profiles of Key Players 15.3.1 Alfa Laval Corporate 15.3.2 Curtiss-Wright 15.3.3 Flowserve 15.3.4 Emerson Electric 15.3.5 Pentair 15.3.6 Weir Group 15.3.7 AVK Group 15.3.8 Crane Company 15.3.9 Schlumberger 15.3.10 Velan 15.3.11 KSB 15.3.12 Honeywell For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nb156 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191230005241/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2019





