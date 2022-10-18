11 hours ago
Oilfield services giants are primed to post very strong earnings
12 hours ago
HighPeak Energy, Inc. announces increase to the company’s borrowing base
13 hours ago
President Biden is planning to release more oil from the SPR
14 hours ago
OPEC Secretary-General: move to cut oil output was unanimous
15 hours ago
OPEC+ made the Russian oil price cap strategy very risky
16 hours ago
U.S. natural gas futures hold at 3 month low on milder weather forecasts

Buying These 2 Battered TSX Stocks Right Now Could Be Brilliant

