 January 3, 2020 - 3:47 PM EST
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 7, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2020.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent natural gas producer, with its entire resource base located in the continental United States.  For additional information, visit the Company's homepage at www.cabotog.com.

