Cactus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock payable on March 19, 2020 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on March 2, 2020. A corresponding distribution of $0.09 per CW Unit has been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC.

Declarations of any dividends in the future, and the amount of any such dividends, are subject to approval by Cactus’ Board of Directors.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

