Cadence Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results HOUSTON Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”) today announced a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of ($399.3) million or ($3.15) per share, compared to net income of $58.2 million or $0.44 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $51.4 million or $0.40 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The 2020 net loss resulted from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $412.9 million, net of tax, or ($3.26) per share. Adjusted net income(1), excluding non-routine income and expenses(2) and the impairment charge, was $12.5 million or $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $75.5 million or $0.58 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and compared to $51.9 million or $0.40 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. “There are several positive points about our first quarter results that should be mentioned. Our adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $93 million or 2.11% as a percent of average assets is relatively stable compared to the linked quarter. Our loan loss reserves more than doubled to 1.83% of loans in part due to CECL implementation as well as the impact of COVID-19. Importantly, our capital ratios and liquidity are strong and our tangible book value per share increased from $14.65 to $15.65 linked quarter, up 6.7%. Our team has seen numerous cycles and we are cautiously and prudently preparing for an extended period of stress. Our bankers, while largely working remotely and safely, are actively and effectively meeting the needs of our customers and communities. Cadence, as an existing SBA preferred lender, has been active in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), and we have secured approximately $1 billion in these PPP loans for our customers. This is a particularly difficult time for restaurants, energy companies and their banks. COVID-19, coupled with historically low oil prices, has taken a toll on these industries in which we have an active banking presence. Our exposure to these industries contributed to the significant drop in our share price, which was a primary trigger of the goodwill impairment charge that impacted our first quarter earnings. This non-cash goodwill charge does not adversely affect our strong capital ratios or liquidity, and we remain confident in our ability to deal with any additional pressures we may experience in the quarters ahead. In light of the higher level of stress, our Board declared a second quarter dividend of $0.05 cents per share, down from $0.175 in previous quarter. This prudent step is consistent with our historical conservative approach to capital management,” stated Paul B. Murphy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bancorporation. First Quarter 2020 Highlights: First quarter 2020 highlights (compared to the linked quarter where applicable) are as follows: Annualized returns on average assets and tangible common equity for the first quarter of 2020 were (9.08%) and 3.86%, respectively, compared to 1.34% and 15.54%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.14% and 11.82%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted annualized returns on average assets (1) and adjusted tangible common equity (1) for the first quarter of 2020 were 0.28% and 3.62%, respectively, compared to 1.74% and 19.83%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.16% and 11.93%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

and adjusted tangible common equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 0.28% and 3.62%, respectively, compared to 1.74% and 19.83%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.16% and 11.93%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net earnings (1) for the first quarter of 2020 was $93.0 million, a decrease of $15.5 million or 14.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $1.9 million or 2.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decline was driven by lower accretion income. As a percent of average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-prevision net earnings was 2.11%, 2.50% and 2.11% for the first quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

for the first quarter of 2020 was $93.0 million, a decrease of $15.5 million or 14.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $1.9 million or 2.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decline was driven by lower accretion income. As a percent of average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-prevision net earnings was 2.11%, 2.50% and 2.11% for the first quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. On March 6, 2020, we terminated our $4.0 billion notional interest rate collar, realizing a gain of $261.2 million (“transaction gain”). The locked-in transaction gain, currently reflected in other comprehensive income net of deferred income taxes, will amortize over an expected four years into interest income, regardless of the interest rate environment.

On January 1, 2020, Cadence adopted the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard for estimating credit losses. Upon adoption, we recognized an increase of $75.9 million in our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”), increasing the ACL by 63.4% to $195.5 million or 1.50% of total loans. Note that this “Day 1” impact did not impact first quarter loan provisions, but instead only impacted the ACL, deferred taxes, and equity.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2020 was $83.4 million compared to $27.1 million in the linked quarter. Upon the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses includes the provision for loan losses and the provision for unfunded credit commitments. Prior to the adoption of CECL, the provision for unfunded credit commitments was included in other noninterest expenses. Our calculation for the ACL used the baseline scenario provided by a nationally recognized service released on April 4, 2020, as adjusted after considering qualitative and environmental factors.

We continued to actively manage funding costs, with total cost of funds at 1.05% and total cost of deposits at 0.96%, representing declines of 18 basis points for each.

We more than offset the effect of declining rates on our earning assets through the impact of our hedging and deposit cost management. While tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) declined by 9 basis points to 3.80%, 11 basis points was due to lower accretion income during the quarter due in part to the implementation of CECL.

We aggressively managed expenses, with adjusted expenses (see Table 10) declining $7.0 million and realized an adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 49.9%.

of 49.9%. Capital remained very strong with CET1 at 11.4%, and we ended the quarter with a well-positioned, diverse balance sheet reflecting strong liquidity and a robust capital base. Balance Sheet: Total assets were $17.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $215.0 million or 1.2% from March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $562.3 million or 3.2% from December 31, 2019. Loans at March 31, 2020 totaled $13.4 billion as compared to $13.6 billion at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $232.8 million or 1.7%. Loans increased $408.5 million or 3.1% from $13.0 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year decline included sales of equipment financing loans of $130 million in 2Q19, sales of homebuilder finance loans of $47.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and strategic declines in the restaurant and leveraged loan sectors as part of our risk management. The declines also reflect an overall heightened risk focus on new originations in the past year. The increases in loan balances during the first quarter of 2020 reflect primarily increased customer draws on outstanding credit lines and modest new originations, partially offset by routine paydowns. During the first quarter of 2020, draws on existing lines of credit increased by $457.3 million. Investment Securities at March 31, 2020 totaled $2.5 billion or 14.3% of total assets as compared to $1.8 billion or 10.1% of total assets at March 31, 2019, an increase of $706.8 million or 40.3%. Investment securities for the first quarter of 2020 increased $93.1 million from $2.4 billion, or 13.3% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in securities as a percent of assets from the prior year is a result of growth in deposits and lower loan balances. Goodwill at March 31, 2020 totaled $43.1 million, down from $480.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $485.3 million at December 31, 2019. The Company performed an interim goodwill impairment test as of March 31, 2020 which indicated goodwill impairment resulting in the recording of a $443.7 million ($412.9 million, after-tax), non-cash impairment charge in the first quarter of 2020. The impairment, representing all of the Bank reporting unit’s goodwill, was primarily the result of economic and industry conditions at March 31, 2020, volatility in the market capitalization of the Company’s and its peer banks, increased loan provision estimates in light of COVID-19, increased discount rates and other changes in variables driven by the uncertain macro-environment that when combined, resulted in the fair value of the reporting unit being less than the reporting unit’s carrying value. The remaining goodwill at March 31, 2020 relates to our registered investment advisory subsidiary and trust division. Total Deposits at March 31, 2020 totaled $14.5 billion, an increase of $290.3 million or 2.0% from March 31, 2019 and a decrease of $253.3 million or 2% from December 31, 2019. First quarter 2020 core deposit declines of $636 million reflect an intentional reduction in certain higher priced and larger depositor relationships totaling nearly $1 billion and seasonal public fund and large corporate deposit declines of $175 million, partially offset by granular core deposit account growth of nearly $550 million. These strategic deposit activities resulted in a 16% reduction in costs of deposits to 0.96% for the quarter and an increase of noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits to 27% from 24% in the prior quarter. Total borrowings were $372.4 million at March 31, 2020, down from $717.3 million at March 31, 2019 and flat from $372.2 million at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year decline was largely due to a decrease of $295.0 million in FHLB borrowings as a result of increased core deposits, as well as a decline of approximately $50 million in other long-term debt. Shareholders’ equity was $2.1 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $189.3 million or 8.2% from March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $347.3 million or 14.1% from December 31, 2019. The linked quarter decrease resulted primarily from the net goodwill impairment charge of $412.9 million, $22.1 million in cash dividends, $30.0 million related to common share buybacks, and the cumulative effect of adopting CECL at January 1, 2020 of $62.8 million. These reductions to equity were partially offset by an increase of $166.0 million in other comprehensive income largely driven by the realized gain from the termination of our interest rate collar. Tangible common shareholders’ equity(1) was $2.0 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $266.6 million or 15.6% from March 31, 2019 and an increase of $100.9 million or 5.4% from December 31, 2019. The linked quarter increase resulted from the same factors noted above excluding the goodwill impairment charge as it does not impact tangible common equity. Tangible book value per share (1) was $15.65 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.42 or 18% from $13.23 as of March 31, 2019 and an increase of $1.00 or 7% from $14.65 as of December 31, 2019.

was $15.65 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.42 or 18% from $13.23 as of March 31, 2019 and an increase of $1.00 or 7% from $14.65 as of December 31, 2019. Total outstanding shares at March 31, 2020 were 125.9 million.

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets and tangible equity to tangible assets were 12.3% and 11.5%, respectively, at March 31, 2020 compared to 13.2% and 10.1% at March 31, 2019, respectively. Capital ratios remained robust at March 31, 2020, with all the ratios increasing or stable in the current quarter except for the leverage ratio, which was down slightly: Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.4% Tier 1 leverage capital 10.1% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.4% Total risk-based capital 13.8% For regulatory capital purposes, pursuant to the Federal Reserve Board’s final interim rule as of April 3, 2020, 100% of the CECL $62.8 million “Day-1” impact and 25% of the $83.4 million “Day-2” first quarter 2020 provision for credit losses will be deferred over a two-year period ending January 1, 2022, at which time it will be phased in on a pro rata basis over a three-year period ending January 1, 2025. Asset Quality: Credit quality metrics were elevated during the first quarter of 2020 as certain of our borrowers, predominantly in the Restaurant, Energy, and General C&I categories, experienced increased credit stress compared to our historical experience and long-term expectations. Upon our adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, we recorded an increase of $76.2 million, a 63.4% increase, to our ACL and reserve for unfunded commitments.

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 (includes provision for loans and unfunded commitments) was $83.4 million or 2.55% annualized of average loans as compared to $11.2 million or 0.33% annualized of average loans for the first quarter of 2019 and $27.1 million or 0.80% annualized of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019. The current quarter’s provision was driven by CECL methodology which included an economic forecast that was significantly adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $32.5 million or 0.99% annualized of average loans compared to $0.6 million or 0.02% annualized and $35.3 million or 1.04% annualized for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The current quarter charge-offs included $19.0 million in three general C&I credits, $9.4 million in four restaurant credits, and $0.8 million in one energy credit.

The ACL was $245.2 million or 1.83% of total loans as of March 31, 2020, as compared to $105.0 million or 0.77% of total loans as of March 31, 2019, and $119.6 million or 0.92% of total loans as of December 31, 2019.

The ACL to total nonperforming loans (“NPL”) was 153.6% as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 135.2% as of March 31, 2019, and 100.1% as of December 31, 2019.

Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.19% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.17% at March 31, 2019 and 0.17% at December 31, 2019.

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due were 0.01% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.30% at March 31, 2019 and 0.18% at December 31, 2019.

NPL as a percent of total loans were 1.19% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2019 and 0.92% at December 31, 2019. NPL totaled $159.7 million, $77.8 million and $119.6 million as of March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Note that the adoption of CECL resulted in $35.5 million in additional NPL or 27 basis points in the purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) population at March 31, 2020 that were previously considered performing when evaluated as a pool under prior accounting methodology versus individually under CECL. Had CECL been in place at December 31, 2019, the amount of these PCD loans would have been $43.0 million.

Total criticized loans (see Table 6) at March 31, 2020 were $665.7 million or 4.97% of total loans as compared to $278.5 million or 2.04% at March 31, 2019 and $605.1 million or 4.66% at December 31, 2019. The linked quarter increase included net downgrades in energy credits and general C&I credits, partially mitigated by net upgrades of $28.3 million in technology credits. Total Revenue: Total operating revenue(1) for the first quarter of 2020 was $188.5 million, down $11.4 million or 5.7% from the same period in 2019 and down $6.3 million or 3.2% from the linked quarter. Net interest income Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $153.5 million, a decrease of $15.8 million or 9.3% from the same period in 2019 and a decrease of $7.4 million or 4.6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Our fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.80% as compared to 4.21% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.89% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net interest spread in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 3.38% as compared to 3.70% for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Accretion on acquired loans totaled $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, adding 23 basis points to the NIM. As part of the CECL implementation, interest earned on PCD loans is reflected through interest income where it was previously considered in ACI loan accretion. The comparable PCD loan interest for each period amounts to $3.0 million, $3.6 million and $3.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. PCD accretion was $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to comparable accretion of $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. We have normalized PCD income to CECL presentation throughout this release for comparability purposes between quarters. The year-over-year decrease in NIM reflects positive impacts from changes in our balance sheet mix, derivative activities, funding costs, loan yields offset by declines in accretion income. The first quarter 2020 NIM, as compared to the linked quarter, was down only 9 basis points due fully to lower accretion as we effectively mitigated the impact of declining rates on our loan portfolio by aggressively managing funding costs and realizing the positive impact of our terminated collar gain. Specifically, the NIM change during the quarter included: Quarterly Change in NIM Balance Yield Total 4Q 2019 Net Interest Margin 3.89% Securities & ST Investments 0.05% -0.03% 0.02% Originated Loans 0.01% -0.06% -0.05% Acquired Loans -0.09% -0.03% -0.12% Loan Fees -0.02% -0.02% Non Accrual Impact -0.01% -0.01% Hedging 0.04% 0.04% Earning Assets excl Accretion -0.03% -0.11% -0.14% Accretion -0.11% -0.11% Earning Assets -0.03% -0.22% -0.25% Funding/Deposits 0.02% 0.14% 0.16% Net Interest Margin Change -0.01% -0.08% -0.09% 1Q 2020 Net Interest Margin 3.80% The impact of the changes in yields and costs on our balance sheet included the following highlights: Yield on originated loans, excluding hedging, was 4.75% for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to 5.00% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Approximately 68% of the total loan portfolio was floating at March 31, 2020, which drove the declines in originated loan yields in the first quarter of 2020.

The impact of declining rates on our loan yields was partially offset by the positive impact of our hedges linked quarter: Collar gain recognition: Hedge income and gain recognition for the first quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million as compared to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Rate swaps: Swap income for the first quarter of 2020 was ($0.1) million as compared to ($0.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Funding costs declined meaningfully this quarter as we worked proactively to lower higher cost deposit rates and/or balances, resulting in total cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2020 of 0.96% compared to 1.14% for the linked quarter, and total funding costs of 1.05% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.23% for the linked quarter. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $35.1 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 14.4% from the same period of 2019 and an increase of $1.2 million or 3.5% over the linked quarter. Adjusted noninterest income(1) for the first quarter of 2020 was $32.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 4.6% from the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $0.2 million or 0.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was led by increases in service charges, credit fees, trust revenue and SBA income, partially offset by declines in earnings from limited partnerships. The linked quarter results included an increase in credit related fees resulting from increased arrangement fees and an increase in service charges on deposits offset by decreases in investment advisory revenue impacted by declines in market values.

Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was 15.4% as compared to 12.1% for the first quarter of 2019 and 14.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense excluding goodwill impairment charge for first quarter of 2020 was $94.0 million, a decrease of $19.5 million or 17.2% from the same period in 2019 and a decrease of $6.6 million or 6.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted noninterest expense(2), which excludes the impact of non-routine items(2), was $92.6 million, up $1.1 million or 1.2% from the first quarter of 2019 and down $5.8 million or 5.9% from $98.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease in adjusted expenses resulted from: Decrease of $6.0 million in personnel costs primarily related to a reduction in incentive compensation and other compensation accruals;

Increase of $1.2 million in FDIC insurance assessment due to incremental credits received in the fourth quarter 2019 for assessments paid prior to reaching $10 billion in total assets; and

Decrease of $0.8 million in consulting and professional fees. Our adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the first quarter of 2020 of 49.9% improved slightly from the linked quarter ratio of 50.9% with lower expenses and increased from the prior year’s first quarter ratio of 45.7% due to lower revenue. Taxes: The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 7.7% compared to 23.4% for the linked quarter and 22.7% for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 was impacted by the non-deductible portion of the goodwill impairment. Dividend: On April 28, 2020, the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share of outstanding common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2020 to holders of record of Cadence’s Class A common stock on May 8, 2020. Supplementary Financial Tables (Unaudited): Supplementary financial tables (unaudited) are included in this release following the customary disclosure information. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call: Cadence Bancorporation executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. ET. Slides to be presented by management on the conference call can be viewed by visiting www.cadencebancorporation.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” then “Presentations”. Conference Call Access: To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration and use the Elite Entry Number provided below. Dial in (toll free): 1-888-317-6003 International dial in: 1-412-317-6061 Canada (toll free): 1-866-284-3684 Participant Elite Entry Number: 7008277 For those unable to participate in the live presentation, a replay will be available through May 13, 2020. To access the replay, please use the following numbers: US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10141328 Webcast Access: The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company’s website: www.cadencebancorporation.com. About Cadence Bancorporation Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with $17.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Cadence operates 98 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, payroll and insurance services, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially. (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) See Table 10 for a detail of non-routine income and expenses. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 21, 2018, and our Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on July 20, 2018, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the following factors: business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic market areas; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with our business; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; the laws and regulations applicable to our business; our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; increased competition in the financial services industry, nationally, regionally or locally; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; our ability to raise additional capital to implement our business plan; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; systems failures or interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the composition of our management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the fiscal position of the U.S. federal government and the soundness of other financial institutions; the composition of our loan portfolio, including the identity of our borrowers and the concentration of loans in energy-related industries and in our specialized industries; the portion of our loan portfolio that is comprised of participations and shared national credits; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets we hold; the impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures, and future business strategies related to the implementation of FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, commonly referred to as CECL. Cadence can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and Cadence does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “efficiency ratio,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted noninterest expenses,” “adjusted operating revenue,” “tangible common equity ratio,” “tangible book value per share” and “return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average assets”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share”, and “pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables (Table 10). Table 1 – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Statement of Operations Data Interest income $ 192,754 $ 207,620 $ 213,149 $ 217,124 $ 222,185 Interest expense 39,286 46,709 52,962 56,337 52,896 Net interest income 153,468 160,911 160,187 160,787 169,289 Provision for credit losses 83,429 27,126 43,764 28,927 11,210 Net interest income after provision 70,039 133,785 116,423 131,860 158,079 Noninterest income 35,069 33,898 34,642 31,722 30,664 Noninterest expense (1) 537,653 100,519 94,283 100,529 113,440 (Loss) income before income taxes (432,545 ) 67,164 56,782 63,053 75,303 Income tax (benefit) expense (33,234 ) 15,738 12,796 14,707 17,102 Net (loss) income $ (399,311 ) $ 51,426 $ 43,986 $ 48,346 $ 58,201 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 126,630,446 127,953,742 128,457,491 128,791,933 130,485,521 Diluted 126,630,446 128,003,089 128,515,274 129,035,553 130,549,319 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (3.15 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 $ 0.44 Diluted (3.15 ) 0.40 0.34 0.37 0.44 Period-End Balance Sheet Data Investment securities $ 2,461,644 $ 2,368,592 $ 1,705,325 $ 1,684,847 $ 1,754,839 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,392,191 12,983,655 13,637,042 13,627,934 13,624,954 Allowance for credit losses 245,246 119,643 127,773 115,345 105,038 Total assets 17,237,918 17,800,229 17,855,946 17,504,005 17,452,911 Total deposits 14,489,505 14,742,794 14,789,712 14,487,821 14,199,223 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,959,721 3,833,704 3,602,861 3,296,652 3,210,321 Interest-bearing deposits 10,529,784 10,909,090 11,186,851 11,191,169 10,988,902 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 372,440 372,173 371,892 376,240 717,278 Total shareholders’ equity 2,113,543 2,460,846 2,475,944 2,426,072 2,302,823 Average Balance Sheet Data Investment securities $ 2,397,275 $ 2,003,339 $ 1,650,902 $ 1,716,550 $ 1,748,714 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,161,371 13,423,435 13,719,286 13,921,873 13,798,386 Allowance for credit losses 201,785 132,975 119,873 106,656 97,065 Total assets 17,694,018 17,843,383 17,621,163 17,653,511 17,634,267 Total deposits 14,574,614 14,749,327 14,539,420 14,645,110 14,579,771 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,658,612 3,648,874 3,456,807 3,281,383 3,334,399 Interest-bearing deposits 10,916,002 11,100,454 11,082,613 11,363,727 11,245,372 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 439,698 374,179 381,257 441,619 554,281 Total shareholders’ equity 2,446,810 2,471,398 2,447,189 2,331,855 2,241,652 (1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, includes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $443.7 million, $412.9 million after-tax. Table 1 (Continued) – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Per Share Data: Book value $ 16.79 $ 19.29 $ 19.32 $ 18.84 $ 17.88 Tangible book value (1) 15.65 14.65 14.66 14.21 13.23 Cash dividends declared 0.175 0.175 0.175 0.175 0.175 Dividend payout ratio (5.56 )% 43.75 % 51.47 % 47.30 % 39.77 % Performance Ratios: Return on average common equity (2) (65.64 )% 8.26 % 7.13 % 8.32 % 10.53 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 3.86 11.82 10.43 12.23 15.54 Return on average assets (2) (9.08 ) 1.14 0.99 1.10 1.34 Net interest margin (2) 3.80 3.89 3.94 3.97 4.21 Efficiency ratio (1) 285.17 51.60 48.39 52.22 56.73 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 49.88 50.91 48.07 49.97 45.73 Asset Quality Ratios: Total NPA to total loans, OREO, and other NPA 1.31 % 0.97 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.63 % Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") to total loans 1.19 0.92 0.79 0.80 0.57 Total ACL to total loans 1.83 0.92 0.94 0.85 0.77 ACL to total NPL 153.61 100.07 118.17 106.08 135.21 Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.99 1.04 0.91 0.54 0.02 Capital Ratios: Total shareholders’ equity to assets 12.3 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 11.5 10.9 10.9 10.8 10.1 Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.4 11.5 11.0 10.9 10.4 Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 10.1 10.3 10.3 10.3 10.0 Tier 1 risk-based capital (3) 11.4 11.5 11.0 10.9 10.4 Total risk-based capital (3) 13.8 13.7 13.1 12.9 11.9 _____________________ (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimates. Table 2 – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 10,213,846 $ 129,402 5.10 % $ 9,811,821 $ 132,065 5.46 % ANCI portfolio 2,731,240 40,650 5.99 3,684,905 67,337 7.41 PCD portfolio (3) 216,285 5,082 9.45 301,660 6,349 8.54 Total loans 13,161,371 175,134 5.35 13,798,386 205,751 6.05 Investment securities Taxable 2,198,528 14,015 2.56 1,531,514 10,796 2.86 Tax-exempt (2) 198,747 1,807 3.66 217,200 2,202 4.11 Total investment securities 2,397,275 15,822 2.65 1,748,714 12,998 3.01 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 628,885 1,783 1.14 763,601 3,281 1.74 Other investments 80,173 394 1.98 58,139 618 4.31 Total interest-earning assets 16,267,704 193,133 4.77 16,368,840 222,648 5.52 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 250,804 118,833 Premises and equipment 127,812 128,990 Accrued interest and other assets 1,249,483 1,114,669 Allowance for credit losses (201,785 ) (97,065 ) Total assets $ 17,694,018 $ 17,634,267 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 8,121,641 $ 21,667 1.07 % $ 8,011,001 $ 29,259 1.48 % Savings deposits 272,444 317 0.47 248,651 226 0.37 Time deposits 2,521,917 12,744 2.03 2,985,720 17,186 2.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,916,002 34,728 1.28 11,245,372 46,671 1.68 Other borrowings 217,363 1,108 2.05 418,347 3,695 3.58 Subordinated debentures 222,335 3,450 6.24 135,934 2,530 7.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,355,700 39,286 1.39 11,799,653 52,896 1.82 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 3,658,612 3,334,399 Accrued interest and other liabilities 232,896 258,563 Total liabilities 15,247,208 15,392,615 Shareholders' equity 2,446,810 2,241,652 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,694,018 $ 17,634,267 Net interest income/net interest spread 153,847 3.38 % 169,752 3.70 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.80 % 4.21 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (379 ) (463 ) Net interest income $ 153,468 $ 169,289 _____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans. Table 2 (Continued) – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 10,213,846 $ 129,402 5.10 % $ 10,160,970 $ 134,450 5.25 % ANCI portfolio 2,731,240 40,650 5.99 3,017,005 46,247 6.08 PCD portfolio (3) 216,285 5,082 9.45 245,474 9,857 15.93 Total loans 13,161,371 175,134 5.35 13,423,449 190,554 5.63 Investment securities Taxable 2,198,528 14,015 2.56 1,806,932 11,699 2.57 Tax-exempt (2) 198,747 1,807 3.66 196,407 1,829 3.69 Total investment securities 2,397,275 15,822 2.65 2,003,339 13,528 2.68 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 628,885 1,783 1.14 930,910 3,392 1.45 Other investments 80,173 394 1.98 77,348 530 2.72 Total interest-earning assets 16,267,704 193,133 4.77 16,435,046 208,004 5.02 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 250,804 107,180 Premises and equipment 127,812 128,458 Accrued interest and other assets 1,249,483 1,305,674 Allowance for credit losses (201,785 ) (132,975 ) Total assets $ 17,694,018 $ 17,843,383 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 8,121,641 $ 21,667 1.07 % $ 8,195,455 $ 26,946 1.30 % Savings deposits 272,444 317 0.47 262,638 320 0.48 Time deposits 2,521,917 12,744 2.03 2,642,361 14,983 2.25 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,916,002 34,728 1.28 11,100,454 42,249 1.51 Other borrowings 217,363 1,108 2.05 152,102 953 2.49 Subordinated debentures 222,335 3,450 6.24 222,077 3,507 6.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,355,700 39,286 1.39 11,474,633 46,709 1.61 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 3,658,612 3,648,874 Accrued interest and other liabilities 232,896 248,478 Total liabilities 15,247,208 15,371,985 Stockholders' equity 2,446,810 2,471,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,694,018 $ 17,843,383 Net interest income/net interest spread 153,847 3.38 % 161,295 3.41 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.80 % 3.89 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (379 ) (384 ) Net interest income $ 153,468 $ 160,911 _____________________ (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans. Table 3 – Loan Interest Income Detail For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Interest Income Detail Originated loans $ 129,402 $ 134,450 $ 136,333 $ 135,946 $ 135,815 ANCI loans: interest income 32,940 37,637 43,133 49,095 51,109 ANCI loans: accretion 7,710 8,610 10,951 6,171 12,478 PCD loans: interest income (1) 3,039 3,839 3,406 2,781 3,561 PCD loans: accretion (1) 2,043 6,018 4,147 8,018 2,788 Total loan interest income $ 175,134 $ 190,554 $ 197,970 $ 202,012 $ 205,750 Yields Originated loans 5.10 % 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.43 % 5.61 % ANCI loans without discount accretion 4.85 4.95 5.23 5.49 5.62 ANCI loans discount accretion 1.14 1.13 1.33 0.69 1.38 PCD loans without discount accretion 5.65 6.20 5.23 3.84 4.79 PCD loans discount accretion 3.80 9.73 6.37 11.06 3.75 Total loan yield 5.35 % 5.63 % 5.72 % 5.82 % 6.05 % (1) Prior quarter PCD amounts have been revised to be comparable to the current quarter presentation. Interest income for PCD loans represents contractual interest. Table 4 – Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) (1) For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 119,643 $ 127,773 $ 115,345 $ 105,038 $ 94,378 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL (2) 75,850 — — — — Charge-offs (33,098 ) (35,432 ) (31,650 ) (18,981 ) (938 ) Recoveries 613 176 314 361 388 Net charge-offs (32,485 ) (35,256 ) (31,336 ) (18,620 ) (550 ) Provision for credit losses 82,238 27,126 43,764 28,927 11,210 Balance at end of period $ 245,246 $ 119,643 $ 127,773 $ 115,345 $ 105,038 (1) This table represents the activity in the ACL for funded loans. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”), on January 1, 2020 and recorded this cumulative effect adjustment as a result of accounting change. Table 5 – ACL Activity by Segment For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial

and

Industrial Commercial

Real Estate Consumer Total

Allowance for

Credit Losses Reserve for

Unfunded

Commitments (1) Total As of December 31, 2019 $ 89,796 $ 15,319 $ 14,528 $ 119,643 $ 1,699 $ 121,342 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL 32,951 20,599 22,300 75,850 332 76,182 As of January 1, 2020 122,747 35,918 36,828 195,493 2,031 197,524 Provision for loan losses 63,684 17,798 756 82,238 1,191 83,429 Charge-offs (31,987 ) (478 ) (633 ) (33,098 ) — (33,098 ) Recoveries 141 180 292 613 — 613 As of March 31, 2020 $ 154,585 $ 53,418 $ 37,243 $ 245,246 $ 3,222 $ 248,468 (1) The reserve for unfunded commitments is recorded in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets Table 6 – Criticized Loans by Segment As of March 31, 2020 (Amortized cost in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and Industrial General C&I $ 64,326 $ 208,452 $ 7,130 $ 279,908 Energy 111,261 43,326 5,915 160,502 Restaurant 43,916 66,243 3,761 113,920 Healthcare 35,604 3,122 — 38,726 Total commercial and industrial 255,107 321,143 16,806 593,056 Commercial Real Estate Industrial, retail, and other 30,158 14,241 — 44,399 Multifamily 1,219 — — 1,219 Office 327 9,907 — 10,234 Total commercial real estate 31,704 24,148 — 55,852 Consumer Residential — 16,760 — 16,760 Other — 8 — 8 Total consumer — 16,768 — 16,768 Total $ 286,811 $ 362,059 $ 16,806 $ 665,676 As of December 31, 2019 (Recorded investment in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and Industrial General C&I $ 70,058 $ 204,087 $ 8,191 $ 282,336 Energy sector 66,235 26,439 2,754 95,428 Restaurant industry 45,456 58,559 4,697 108,712 Healthcare 22,414 3,984 — 26,398 Total commercial and industrial 204,163 293,069 15,642 512,874 Commercial Real Estate Income producing 36,205 7,125 — 43,330 Land and development 8,997 2,350 — 11,347 Total commercial real estate 45,202 9,475 — 54,677 Consumer Residential real estate 152 11,603 — 11,755 Other — 81 — 81 Total consumer 152 11,684 — 11,836 Small Business Lending 6,573 19,126 — 25,699 Total $ 256,090 $ 333,354 $ 15,642 $ 605,086 Table 7 – Nonperforming Assets As of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Nonperforming loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 137,302 $ 106,803 $ 92,643 $ 103,379 $ 74,656 Commercial real estate 7,544 1,127 6,855 — — Consumer 14,807 7,289 5,294 2,942 2,577 Small business — 4,337 3,334 2,434 450 Total nonperforming loans 159,653 119,556 108,126 108,755 77,683 Foreclosed OREO and other NPA 15,679 5,958 6,731 7,712 8,179 Total nonperforming assets $ 175,332 $ 125,514 $ 114,857 $ 116,467 $ 85,862 NPL as a percentage of total loans 1.19 % 0.92 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.57 % NPA as a percentage of loans plus OREO/other 1.31 % 0.97 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.63 % NPA as a percentage of total assets 0.99 % 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.49 % Total accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ 1,999 $ 23,364 $ 24,487 $ 31,374 $ 41,173 (1) Amounts are not comparable due to our adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to this date, pools of individual ACI loans were excluded because they continued to earn interest income from the accretable yield at the pool level. With the adoption of CECL, the pools were discontinued, and performance is based on contractual terms for individual loans. Additionally, prior to January 1, 2020, the we used recorded investment in this table. With the adoption of CECL we now use amortized cost. Table 8 – Noninterest Income For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Noninterest Income Investment advisory revenue $ 5,605 $ 6,920 $ 6,532 $ 5,797 $ 5,642 Trust services revenue 4,815 4,713 4,440 4,578 4,335 Service charges on deposit accounts 6,416 5,181 5,462 4,730 5,130 Credit-related fees 5,983 5,094 5,960 5,341 4,870 Bankcard fees 1,958 1,933 2,061 2,279 2,213 Payroll processing revenue 1,367 1,373 1,196 1,161 1,419 SBA income 1,908 2,153 2,216 1,415 1,449 Other service fees 1,912 1,701 1,700 1,907 2,104 Securities gains (losses), net 2,994 317 775 938 (12 ) Other 2,111 4,513 4,300 3,576 3,514 Total noninterest income $ 35,069 $ 33,898 $ 34,642 $ 31,722 $ 30,664 Table 9 – Noninterest Expenses For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 48,807 $ 54,840 $ 51,904 $ 53,660 $ 53,471 Premises and equipment 10,808 11,618 10,913 11,148 10,958 Merger related expenses 1,282 925 1,010 4,562 22,000 Intangible asset amortization 5,592 5,876 6,025 5,888 6,073 Data processing 3,352 3,343 3,641 3,435 2,594 Software amortization 3,547 3,427 3,406 3,184 3,335 Consulting and professional fees 2,707 3,552 2,621 1,899 2,229 Loan related expenses 760 654 (921 ) 1,740 910 FDIC insurance 2,436 1,245 527 1,870 1,752 Communications 1,156 1,236 1,425 1,457 998 Advertising and public relations 1,464 1,764 1,368 1,104 781 Legal expenses 411 306 500 645 158 Other 11,636 11,732 11,864 9,938 8,181 Noninterest expenses excluding goodwill impairment charge 93,958 100,519 94,283 100,529 113,440 Goodwill impairment charge 443,695 — — — — Total noninterest expenses $ 537,653 $ 100,519 $ 94,283 $ 100,529 $ 113,440 Table 10 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Efficiency ratio Noninterest expenses (numerator) $ 537,653 $ 100,519 $ 94,283 $ 100,529 $ 113,440 Net interest income $ 153,468 $ 160,911 $ 160,187 $ 160,787 $ 169,289 Noninterest income 35,069 33,898 34,642 31,722 30,664 Operating revenue (denominator) $ 188,537 $ 194,809 $ 194,829 $ 192,509 $ 199,953 Efficiency ratio 285.17 % 51.60 % 48.39 % 52.22 % 56.73 % Adjusted efficiency ratio Noninterest expenses $ 537,653 $ 100,519 $ 94,283 $ 100,529 $ 113,440 Less: non-cash goodwill impairment charge 443,695 — — — — Less: merger related expenses 1,282 925 1,010 4,562 22,000 Less: pension plan termination expense — 1,225 — — — Less: expenses related to COVID-19 pandemic 122 — — — — Adjusted noninterest expenses (numerator) $ 92,554 $ 98,369 $ 93,273 $ 95,967 $ 91,440 Net interest income $ 153,468 $ 160,911 $ 160,187 $ 160,787 $ 169,289 Noninterest income 35,069 33,898 34,642 31,722 30,664 Plus: revaluation of receivable from sale of insurance assets — — — 2,000 — Less: gain on sale of acquired loans — 1,263 — 1,514 — Less: securities gains (losses), net 2,994 317 775 938 (12 ) Adjusted noninterest income 32,075 32,318 33,867 31,270 30,676 Adjusted operating revenue (denominator) $ 185,543 $ 193,229 $ 194,054 $ 192,057 $ 199,965 Adjusted efficiency ratio 49.88 % 50.91 % 48.07 % 49.97 % 45.73 % Tangible common equity ratio Shareholders’ equity $ 2,113,543 $ 2,460,846 $ 2,475,944 $ 2,426,072 $ 2,302,823 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (142,782 ) (590,949 ) (597,488 ) (595,605 ) (598,674 ) Tangible common shareholders’ equity 1,970,761 1,869,897 1,878,456 1,830,467 1,704,149 Total assets 17,237,918 17,800,229 17,855,946 17,504,005 17,452,911 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (142,782 ) (590,949 ) (597,488 ) (595,605 ) (598,674 ) Tangible assets $ 17,095,136 $ 17,209,280 $ 17,258,458 $ 16,908,400 $ 16,854,237 Tangible common equity ratio 11.53 % 10.87 % 10.88 % 10.83 % 10.11 % Tangible book value per share Shareholders’ equity $ 2,113,543 $ 2,460,846 $ 2,475,944 $ 2,426,072 $ 2,302,823 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (142,782 ) (590,949 ) (597,488 ) (595,605 ) (598,674 ) Tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 1,970,761 $ 1,869,897 $ 1,878,456 $ 1,830,467 $ 1,704,149 Common shares outstanding 125,897,827 127,597,569 128,173,765 128,798,549 128,762,201 Tangible book value per share $ 15.65 $ 14.65 $ 14.66 $ 14.21 $ 13.23 Table 10 (Continued) – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Return on average tangible common equity Average common equity $ 2,446,810 $ 2,471,398 $ 2,447,189 $ 2,331,855 $ 2,241,652 Less: average intangible assets (584,513 ) (595,439 ) (598,602 ) (597,772 ) (602,446 ) Average tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 1,862,297 $ 1,875,959 $ 1,848,587 $ 1,734,083 $ 1,639,206 Net (loss) income $ (399,311 ) $ 51,426 $ 43,986 $ 48,346 $ 58,201 Plus: non-cash goodwill impairment charge, net of tax 412,918 — — — — Plus: intangible asset amortization, net of tax 4,261 4,477 4,620 4,515 4,628 Tangible net income $ 17,868 $ 55,903 $ 48,606 $ 52,861 $ 62,829 Return on average tangible common equity 3.86 % 11.82 % 10.43 % 12.23 % 15.54 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity Average tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 1,862,297 $ 1,875,959 $ 1,848,587 $ 1,734,083 $ 1,639,206 Tangible net income $ 17,868 $ 55,903 $ 48,606 $ 52,861 $ 62,829 Non-routine items: Plus: merger related expenses 1,282 925 1,010 4,562 22,000 Plus: pension plan termination expense — 1,225 — — — Plus: expenses related to COVID-19 pandemic 122 — — — — Plus: revaluation of receivable from sale of insurance assets — — — 2,000 — Less: gain on sale of acquired loans — 1,263 — 1,514 — Less: securities gains (losses), net 2,994 317 775 938 (12 ) Tax expense: Less: income tax effect of tax deductible non-routine items (464 ) 48 55 958 4,694 Total non-routine items, after tax (1,126 ) 522 180 3,152