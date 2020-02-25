California Resources Corporation to Participate in March 2020 Investor Conferences

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that its executives will be participating in the following conferences in March:

Mark Smith, CRC’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 10:25 am EST on March 2nd, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Todd Stevens, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Scotia Howard Weil 48th Annual Energy Conference at 4:45 PM EDT on March 24th, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CRC Executives will be participating in the Fourth Annual Mizuho Energy Summit 2020 on March 30th – 31st in Napa, California.

Presentation materials for each conference and the link to the live audio webcast for the Raymond James presentation will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the “Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

