California’s Department of General Services Names Direct Energy Business New Natural Gas Provider for Facilities Across the State

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Direct Energy Business announced a contract with the State of California's Department of General Services (DGS) to provide 30 billion cubic feet of natural gas to more than 180 government institutions annually. Direct Energy Business was awarded the DGS 2020 Full Requirements North and South Contracts, which includes facilities throughout the state. Direct Energy Business will provide natural gas management and related services for the next three years starting in July 2020.

"We look forward to using our expertise to help Californian government facilities manage their natural gas usage," said John Schultz, President, Centrica North America and Direct Energy Business. "As one of the largest natural gas suppliers in the US, our team is well equipped to provide services to this wide group of facilities."

This contract was awarded to Direct Energy Business after an extensive RFP process by the Department of General Services.

Direct Energy Business offers a suite of natural gas, electricity and renewable solutions for both small and large businesses to help increase efficiencies and give customers more control over their energy usage.

"We are committed to serving our customers and delivering a cohesive energy management program that allows for more control over their energy usage," said Ross Balassone, Account Executive, Direct Energy Business. Balassone specializes in government customers and will be the Department of General Services' primary contact.

"We are so pleased to be working with the Department of General Services on this landmark contract, both for our California business and the state," said Hambir Chavan, California Sales Director for Direct Energy Business.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with nearly four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/californias-department-of-general-services-names-direct-energy-business-new-natural-gas-provider-for-facilities-across-the-state-301007042.html

SOURCE Direct Energy