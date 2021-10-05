16 hours ago
Climate change discussions on the rise as US oil and gas firms take action
17 hours ago
Column-Hedge funds flock to oil as energy shortages worsen: Kemp
18 hours ago
Exclusive-LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits
19 hours ago
Fossil fuel demand shakes off pandemic in blow to climate fight
20 hours ago
OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher
21 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Commodity traders face big margin calls as gas prices soar

Callon Petroleum Company Completes the Acquisition of Primexx Delaware Basin Assets

