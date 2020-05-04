HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

Date: May 11, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com

Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

Conference Call:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 Canada: 1-866-284-3684 International: 1-412-317-6061 Access code: 3226979

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release first quarter 2020 results prior to market open on Monday, May 11th, 2020.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

[email protected]

(281) 589-5200

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-first-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-may-11th-2020-301051622.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company