2 mins ago
Oceaneering Announces Executive and Senior Management Compensation Reductions
32 mins ago
Freeport LNG Achieves Start Of Commercial Operations For Third Liquefaction Train Marking Full, Three Train Commercial Operations
1 hour ago
Pure Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Transaction
11 hours ago
Oil demand is beginning a slow, and fragile, recovery worldwide
12 hours ago
Trump Declares National Emergency As Foreign Hackers Threaten U.S. Power Grid
1 day ago
Oil glut to halve in May and shrink to 6mbpd in June: Rystad

Callon Petroleum Company Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 11th, 2020

in 360 Company Releases   by
 May 4, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Callon Petroleum Company Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 11th, 2020

HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

Date:  May 11, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast:

www.callon.com


Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

Conference Call:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

Canada:

1-866-284-3684

International:

1-412-317-6061

Access code:

3226979

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release first quarter 2020 results prior to market open on Monday, May 11th, 2020.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-first-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-may-11th-2020-301051622.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company


Source: PR Newswire (May 4, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice