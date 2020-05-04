Callon Petroleum Company Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 11th, 2020
HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) plans to host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results.
Webcast and Conference Call:
Date: May 11, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast:
www.callon.com
Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.
Conference Call:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
Canada:
1-866-284-3684
International:
1-412-317-6061
Access code:
3226979
An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.
The Company plans to release first quarter 2020 results prior to market open on Monday, May 11th, 2020.
About Callon Petroleum Company
Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.
Contact Information
Mark Brewer
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-first-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-may-11th-2020-301051622.html
SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company
Source: PR Newswire
(May 4, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com