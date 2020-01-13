Caltex Jurong Spring awarded industry’s first BCA Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) Award

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Singapore, which operates the retail brand Caltex, has launched the industry's first petrol station to be awarded a BCA Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) certificate – one of the highest sustainable building accolades by Building and Construction Authority (BCA). Designed to meet the fueling needs of its neighborhood with less environmental impact, the petrol station harnesses renewable solar energy, features greater efficiency in water resources management, and is expected to deliver total energy savings equivalent to powering almost 30 Singaporean households, per annum[1].

"Raising industry standards is a demonstration of Chevron's, and our brand Caltex's, commitment to operate responsibly with trust and integrity. This award aligns with our actions across the crude to customer value chain to provide affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy," said Glenn Johnson, Chevron's Vice President for Asia Products. "Efficiency and conservation translate to good business – helping preserve resources while reducing costs, carbon, and greenhouse gas emissions in a meaningful way."

The BCA Green Mark scheme is a benchmarking tool which incorporates internationally recognized best practices in environmental design and performance. Applicable for new and existing non-residential buildings, the "Super Low Energy" (SLE) voluntary certification framework introduced in 2018 provides recognition for best-in-class energy-efficient buildings in addition to their Green Mark ratings. To achieve SLE status, buildings need to achieve at least 60 per cent energy savings by adopting energy-efficient measures and onsite renewable energy based on the 2005 building code level.

On the BCA Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) award, Mr. Ang Kian Seng, BCA's Group Director, Environmental Sustainability, said, "We commend Chevron for becoming the first company to have a super low energy petrol station in Singapore. This was achieved by using energy efficient air-conditioning and lighting systems combined with the deployment of high capacity roof top solar panels that provides for 45% of the building's energy needs. We hope more building owners will be inspired to embrace Super Low Energy standards by incorporating innovative and cost-effective technologies to reap more energy savings throughout the building's lifecycle."

For motorists, Caltex's latest network addition offers greater convenience for residents in the west. Customers can expect the brand's signature customer service promise of quality fuels, faster payments using the CaltexGO mobile app, and a varied StarMart convenience store.

As a new resident, Caltex worked closely with the Jurong Spring Constituency Office for a deeper insight into their immediate neighborhood needs. This helped realize more impactful community giving programs that have been running since October 2019, including food aid to more than 100 families in partnership with charity Food from the Heart and Jurong Spring Community Club. Caltex volunteers were at hand to assemble and deliver food packs from the petrol station to local collection centres.

"We believe in fueling community progress. As such, for every transaction made on CaltexGO at Caltex Jurong Spring until January 31, Caltex will be contributing towards a neighborhood Fuel My Community program. Funds will be used to purchase GrabAssist gift cards for 100 selected beneficiaries, for a more convenient commute to and from St Luke's Hospital or St Luke's ElderCare Centre," said Mr. Jay Gomez, Chevron's General Manager of Products for Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.

For more information on Caltex Jurong Spring and its Fuel My Community program, visit http://bit.ly/JS2020PR

Link to press kit: https://bit.ly/2QWerWc

[1] Based on Energy Market Authority Singapore (EMA) average monthly household electricity consumption by dwelling type, 2005 – 2017

About Chevron Singapore

Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd. markets the 83-year-young Caltex brand, which is Chevron's customer-facing brand in Asia Pacific and parts of the Middle East and Africa. The Caltex retail network in Singapore consists of 26 Caltex service stations and StarMart-branded convenience stores. All Caltex service stations accept the multi award-winning CaltexGO mobile payment for fuel purchases. Products such as the Caltex with Techron® with Clean & Glide Technology™ petrol, Caltex Diesel with Techron® D and Havoline® motor oil are also available at all Caltex service stations. In partnership with NTUC Link, the Plus! loyalty program also enables motorists to earn 3 LinkPoints for every litre of fuel purchased at Caltex. On March 14, 2019, Caltex together with multi-champion race car driver Natasha Chang, powered a 28-year-old car powered by Caltex with Techron up a 1,000m ascent in record time, setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title in Chiang Rai. For more information, visit www.caltex.com.sg.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200113/2690118-1

SOURCE Chevron Singapore