CAM Integrated Solutions Appoints Senior Vice President

Israel Martinez to Serve as Sr. VP of Business Operations

CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM), a provider of EPCM services to the onshore oil and gas industry, announced today the promotion of Israel Martinez to Senior Vice President of Business Operations.

Martinez’s career spans over 18 years in the Oil and Gas Industry within the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream segments. His areas of expertise include project and program development, business strategy, business process improvements, planning and forecasting, and large capital program management.

In prior roles, Martinez served as Vice President of Engineering Operations and P&L Director for onshore accounts across the United States. Prior to joining CAM, he served in various operational and business line leadership roles in both private and public sectors. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from University of Houston as well as an MBA from Texas A&M University.

Craig Pierrotti, CEO, states, “Israel has been with CAM from the very beginning and is one of the founding partners. Over the years, his dedication to CAM has been second to none. Israel’s promotion was a natural progression and there is no doubt that he will be successful in his new role.”

About CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM)

CAM Integrated Solutions, founded in 2015, provides integrated EPCM solutions for onshore oil and gas upstream and midstream projects. CAM provides clients with a wide range of services, from concept to in-service, including survey, engineering and design, procurement, fabrication, construction management, survey, and inspection. CAM’s multi-talented, operator-experienced team delivers consistent results for simple or complex projects. For more information, visit www.camintegrated.com.

