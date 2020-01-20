Canada Energy Regulator to hear Oral Indigenous Knowledge on NGTL application to build Edson Mainline Expansion Project

Four First Nations expected to provide evidence



CALGARY, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (Commission, CER) will hear oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) to build and operate approximately 85 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta.

The CER recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an oral tradition for sharing knowledge from generation to generation. This information cannot always be shared meaningfully in writing. Indigenous knowledge can provide relevant information to the CER, including information that may otherwise have been unavailable.

The hearing will begin at 9 am on Tuesday, January 21 and run until Wednesday, January 22 at the Holiday Inn & Suites Red Deer South. Media and the public are welcome to attend. There will also be a live audio broadcast.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 – Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Red Deer South

33 Petrolia Drive - Gasoline Alley

Red Deer County, AB



9 am – 12 pm (MST) 1:30 – 4:30 pm (MST) 6 pm – 9 pm (MST) Tuesday, January 21 Bearspaw First Nation Chiniki First Nation Wesley First Nation Wednesday, January 22 Piikani Nation



Related Links

Link to audio broadcast - https://cer.isilive.net/NOVA/

Link to project webpage – http://www.cer-rec.gc.ca/NGTLEdsonMainline

Link to Regulatory Documents - https://apps.cer-rec.gc.ca/REGDOCS/Item/View/3760382

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you visit us online or connect on social media

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/20/c2733.html