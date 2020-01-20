Canada Energy Regulator to hear Oral Indigenous Knowledge on NGTL application to build Edson Mainline Expansion Project
CALGARY, Jan. 20, 2020
Four First Nations expected to provide evidence
CALGARY, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (Commission, CER) will hear oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) to build and operate approximately 85 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta.
The CER recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an oral tradition for sharing knowledge from generation to generation. This information cannot always be shared meaningfully in writing. Indigenous knowledge can provide relevant information to the CER, including information that may otherwise have been unavailable.
The hearing will begin at 9 am on Tuesday, January 21 and run until Wednesday, January 22 at the Holiday Inn & Suites Red Deer South. Media and the public are welcome to attend. There will also be a live audio broadcast.
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 – Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Red Deer South
33 Petrolia Drive - Gasoline Alley
Red Deer County, AB
9 am – 12 pm (MST)
1:30 – 4:30 pm (MST)
6 pm – 9 pm (MST)
Tuesday, January 21
Bearspaw First Nation
Chiniki First Nation
Wesley First Nation
Wednesday, January 22
Piikani Nation
