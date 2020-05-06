6 hours ago
Canadian Utilities Limited Reports on Voting Results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Share Owners

 May 6, 2020 - 5:05 PM EDT
CALGARY, May 6, 2020

CALGARY, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU, CU.X)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 6, 2020, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management as a Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

%
IN FAVOUR

Matthias F. Bichsel

68,280,281

99.9

Loraine M. Charlton

68,271,818

99.9

Robert J. Normand

68,279,058

99.9

Alexander J. Pourbaix

68,275,986

99.9

Hector A. Rangel

68,274,998

99.9

Laura A. Reed

68,275,726

99.9

Nancy C. Southern

68,268,561

99.9

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

68,276,826

99.9

Roger J. Urwin

68,275,466

99.9

Charles W. Wilson

68,275,133

99.9

Wayne G. Wouters

68,275,281

99.9

This matter is described in greater detail in the 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting of Share Owners and Management Proxy Circular dated March 10, 2020.

With approximately 4,600 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services service excellence and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution), Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
T: 403-292-7502

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
T: 587-228-4571

Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/06/c1104.html

Copyright CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (May 6, 2020 - 5:05 PM EDT)

