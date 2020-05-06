Canadian Utilities Limited Reports on Voting Results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Share Owners

CALGARY, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU, CU.X)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of Canadian Utilities Limited (the "Corporation") held on May 6, 2020, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management as a Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES VOTES FOR %

IN FAVOUR Matthias F. Bichsel 68,280,281 99.9 Loraine M. Charlton 68,271,818 99.9 Robert J. Normand 68,279,058 99.9 Alexander J. Pourbaix 68,275,986 99.9 Hector A. Rangel 68,274,998 99.9 Laura A. Reed 68,275,726 99.9 Nancy C. Southern 68,268,561 99.9 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 68,276,826 99.9 Roger J. Urwin 68,275,466 99.9 Charles W. Wilson 68,275,133 99.9 Wayne G. Wouters 68,275,281 99.9

This matter is described in greater detail in the 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting of Share Owners and Management Proxy Circular dated March 10, 2020.

With approximately 4,600 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services service excellence and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution), Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

T: 403-292-7502



Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

T: 587-228-4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.



