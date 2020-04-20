CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Launch of Hemp Oil Infused Cream Under Yooforic Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE: CNFA.CN) (formerly KYC Technology Inc.) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that it has launched a new hemp oil infused cream under its YOOFORIC brand.

YOOFORIC Hemp Oil Infused Cream for Joint & Muscle support contains premium ingredients that target inflammation, chronic joint and muscle soreness. Its light aromatic botanical blend is designed to help soothe tired muscles and joints on contact. The creamy gel-like texture is light and airy, and the cream absorbs at the dermis level without leaving a greasy residue.

YOOFORIC Hemp Oil Infused Cream also contains a powerful cooling menthol together with naturally occurring hemp-based phytocannabinoids. When applied directly to the area of discomfort, the formula absorbs quickly and these cannabinoids engage with endocannabinoid receptors in the skin to directly target the discomfort. YOOFORIC Hemp Oil Infused Cream causes no high or drowsiness, and like all of our innovative products, YOOFORIC Hemp Oil Infused Cream is manufactured in an FDA Registered, Audited and GMO Certified Facility.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma commented: "We are very pleased to be launching a product that we believe will bring relief to many people suffering from joint and muscle soreness. This product is expected to be an excellent addition to our YOOFORIC line of products."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to potential performance and experience expected from our YOOFORIC Hemp Oil Infused Cream. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, world events and impacts of the COVID-19 virus; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Lonsdale

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (214) 704-7942

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canafarma-hemp-products-corp-announces-launch-of-hemp-oil-infused-cream-under-yooforic-brand-301043825.html

SOURCE CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/20/c0588.html