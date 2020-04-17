CAPP issues statement recognizing the Government of Canada’s support for the oil and natural gas industry

CALGARY, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) recognizes the Government of Canada's support for the oil and natural gas industry, and appreciates the initiatives announced today which will protect about 10,000 jobs across the country.

The $1.7 billion announced today, for the closure and reclamation of orphan and inactive wells in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia, is welcome news. Reducing environmental liabilities is a priority for the oil and natural gas industry and this initiative will allow important work to accelerate, while supporting thousands of jobs.

The government also announced a $750 million emissions reduction fund which will help companies continue their progress to reduce methane emissions. Canada's oil and natural gas industry has committed to a 45 per cent reduction of methane emissions by 2025, and the government is helping ensure that innovation and progress in this key area can continue during the economic crisis.

We are also encouraged by news that the government is working with the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada to strengthen support for corporations who are most at risk. Liquidity is a real and immediate challenge for oil and natural gas producers and CAPP has been working with the federal government to identify urgent action needed to address the dire situation. We are awaiting additional details on the expansion of support -- a critically important matter as companies try to weather the current crisis.

CAPP will continue to talk with all levels of government to ensure adequate support is in place to help businesses and jobs survive this unprecedented economic crisis. Survival of the energy sector will be crucial to Canada's economic recovery.

