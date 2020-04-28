Carbon Lighthouse Wins Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Award in AI and Data Category

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Lighthouse, an Energy Savings-as-a-Service company delivering portfolio-wide profitable climate solutions for commercial real estate, has won the Fast Company 2020 World Changing Ideas Award in the AI and Data category and is a finalist in the Energy category. The World Changing Ideas Awards honors the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to flattening the curve when it comes to the climate crisis, social injustice, or economic inequality. Built in-house and used by Carbon Lighthouse engineers, the patented AI platform CLUES® analyzes never-before-accessed energy use data from buildings to deliver highly accurate energy savings and carbon emissions reduction. With unprecedented abilities to correct previously hidden building inefficiencies, calculate resulting carbon reductions, and assign a real dollar value to complex energy investments – CLUES is the engine uniting commercial interests with positive climate impact.

"Since 2010, Carbon Lighthouse has harnessed the power of advanced AI and data analytics to help eliminate the 40% of U.S. CO 2 emissions that come from the buildings all around us," said Brenden Millstein, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon Lighthouse. "Our patented CLUES platform was built to stop climate change and we are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our accomplishments alongside others who share in our monumental mission to save the planet."

"There seems no better time to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, resources, and, in some cases, their scale to tackle society's biggest problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor in chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have uncovered some of the smartest and most inspiring projects of the year."

To achieve its mission of stopping climate change, Carbon Lighthouse is addressing energy demand in the built environment, which contributes 40% of total U.S. carbon emissions. CLUES pulls a deep set of verifiable data to inform highly accurate building models and ongoing equipment optimizations managed by our engineers. As a result, Carbon Lighthouse is able to guarantee energy savings to clients which are also backstopped by Hartford Steam Boiler, a global leader in equipment insurance and part of Munich Re. If savings fall short, Carbon Lighthouse pays the client for the difference. To date, CLUES has analyzed more than 100 million sq. ft. of commercial real estate and 5 billion points of data in over 800 buildings nationwide and will continue to expand as a powerful database to quickly and accurately predict the best energy use scenarios. CLUES has helped Carbon Lighthouse eliminate the carbon emissions equivalent of 11 power plants from the grid.

Now in its fourth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 26 winners, more than 200 finalists, and more than 500 honorable mentions with Health and Wellness, Corporate Social Responsibility, and AI and Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent judges selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more.

Carbon Lighthouse will be highlighted among all other winners and finalists in the May/June print issue of Fast Company available May 5. Learn more about how Carbon Lighthouse is tackling climate change with advanced AI and data analytics technology here .

About Carbon Lighthouse

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by delivering profitable climate solutions for commercial real estate portfolios. Its unique Energy Savings-as-a-Service model and patented AI platform CLUES® turn wasted energy into guaranteed financial, operational and climate impact value for clients. CLUES has analyzed more than 100MM square feet of commercial real estate and 5 billion points of building energy data, to deliver portfolio-wide value and more than $250 million in savings for clients including Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Hawaiian Airlines, L&B, The Carlyle Group, The Moinian Group, Madison International Realty, and AEW. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

