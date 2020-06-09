1 min ago
Carnot Compression Inc. Announces the Launch of a Reg CF Raise on StartEngine
30 mins ago
Chesapeake preps bankruptcy plan to hand control to lenders
30 mins ago
Outlook for Crude Oil from Aegis Energy Risk
53 mins ago
Beyond Just the Rig Count
6 hours ago
Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD) partners with Cathay Smart Energy Fund to accelerate the energy transition with technology start-ups in China
6 hours ago
Adani Green Energy wins the world’s largest solar award; Leapfrogs towards goal of 25 GW of installed capacity by 2025

Carnot Compression Inc. Announces the Launch of a Reg CF Raise on StartEngine

in 360 Company Releases / Press Releases / Research Central / Tech Corner / Technology   by

360 Feed Wire

Carnot Compression Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of a Reg CF offering on StartEngine.  Proceeds from the offering will be used to continue developing Carnot’s proprietary isothermal compression technology.  For more information on the offering, please visit:

Carnot Compression Inc. Announces the Launch of a Reg CF Raise on StartEngine - oilandgas360

https://www.startengine.com/carnot-compression

About Carnot’s Patented Technology

The revolutionary CarnotTM Compressor uses centrifugal waterfalls to entrain and compress gas. It is designed to operate as a true 100% duty cycle isothermal compressor. The compressor has no oil, and just one moving part, in the compression process. With a low internal operating temperature and only one moving part, maintenance is minimal.  The high heat, stress, and friction from the multiple moving parts of conventional compressors is eliminated.  The compressor air-end is designed for a very long operating life, eliminating the need for costly overhauls seen in incumbent oil-free compressors.

 

Legal Notice