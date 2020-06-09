Carnot Compression Inc. Announces the Launch of a Reg CF Raise on StartEngine

360 Feed Wire

Carnot Compression Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of a Reg CF offering on StartEngine. Proceeds from the offering will be used to continue developing Carnot’s proprietary isothermal compression technology. For more information on the offering, please visit:

https://www.startengine.com/carnot-compression

About Carnot’s Patented Technology

The revolutionary CarnotTM Compressor uses centrifugal waterfalls to entrain and compress gas. It is designed to operate as a true 100% duty cycle isothermal compressor. The compressor has no oil, and just one moving part, in the compression process. With a low internal operating temperature and only one moving part, maintenance is minimal. The high heat, stress, and friction from the multiple moving parts of conventional compressors is eliminated. The compressor air-end is designed for a very long operating life, eliminating the need for costly overhauls seen in incumbent oil-free compressors.