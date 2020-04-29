Caterpillar Announces Virtual 2020 Shareholder Meeting

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting in place of an in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will take place Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 8 a.m. (Central Daylight Time).

Shareholders owning Caterpillar common stock at the close of business on April 13, 2020, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions and vote on several items at the virtual annual meeting. Attendance and registration details, as well as information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found on Page 61 in Caterpillar's 2020 proxy statement at https://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/financial-information/proxy-statement.html.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com . To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media .

