Caterpillar CFO to Participate at CONEXPO on March 11; Webcast Available

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield is expected to participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session with institutional investors at CONEXPO 2020 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. This event is being hosted by Jefferies LLC, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs, and Robert W. Baird & Co. as part of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Mr. Bonfield is scheduled to speak for 25 minutes, beginning at approximately 1:40 p.m. PST. There are no presentation materials for this event.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2193010/37ABDAC9A00E3C09D5200E070E463E8F.

Listeners should go to the website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Caterpillar's investor relations website, https://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/events-presentations.html.

About CONEXPO

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show representing asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more. It is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About AEM

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is a North American-based trade association representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit www.caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit www.caterpillar.com/social-media.

