DEERFIELD, Ill., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents ($1.03) per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2020.

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 26 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com . To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-inc-maintains-dividend-301037536.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.