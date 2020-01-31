|
Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results; Provides Outlook for 2020
- Fourth-quarter sales and revenues down 8%; full-year sales and revenues decreased 2%
- Strong operating cash flow; ended the year with $8.3 billion of enterprise cash
- Returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter through dividends and share repurchases; returned about $6.2 billion in 2019
- 2020 profit per share outlook range of $8.50 to $10.00
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
($ in billions except profit per share)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales and Revenues
$13.1
$14.3
$53.8
$54.7
Profit Per Share
$1.97
$1.78
$10.74
$10.26
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$2.63
$2.55
$11.06
$11.22
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2019.
Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $13.1 billion, an 8% decrease compared with $14.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth-quarter 2019 profit per share was $1.97, compared with $1.78 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.63, compared with fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted profit per share of $2.55.
"In the fourth quarter, strong cost control more than offset lower-than-expected end-user demand," said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar Chairman and CEO. "Our margin performance reflected our diligent focus on maintaining a flexible and competitive cost structure."
Full-year sales and revenues in 2019 were $53.8 billion, down 2% compared with $54.7 billion in 2018. Full-year profit was $10.74 per share in 2019, compared with profit of $10.26 per share in 2018. Adjusted profit per share in 2019 was $11.06, compared with adjusted profit per share of $11.22 in 2018.
"While sales declined modestly in 2019, we delivered an operating margin and free cash flow consistent with our long-term targets and continued to invest in services and expanded offerings," said Umpleby. "The team's focus on executing our strategy for profitable growth also allowed us to increase our dividend by 20% and return more than $6 billion in capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."
Operating profit margin was 14.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 13.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating profit margin was 15.4% for 2019, compared with 15.2% for 2018.
In 2019, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform. In 2018, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans, restructuring costs, the impact of U.S. tax reform and certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments.
For the full year of 2019, enterprise operating cash flow was $6.9 billion. Full-year 2019 ME&T operating cash flow was $4.9 billion after a discretionary pension contribution of $1.5 billion financed from proceeds of a debt issuance. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company repurchased about $760 million of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $568 million. During the year, the company repurchased $4.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.1 billion. After returning about $6.2 billion of capital to shareholders, the enterprise cash balance was $8.3 billion at the end of 2019, compared with $7.9 billion at the end of 2018.
2020 Outlook
The company expects 2020 profit to be in a range of $8.50 to $10.00 per share.
"We expect continued global economic uncertainty to pressure sales to users in 2020 and cause dealers to further reduce inventories," said Umpleby. "We have improved our lead times and remain prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand. We will continue to invest in services and expanded offerings to advance our strategy for long term profitable growth, while achieving our Investor Day targets."
The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2019 vs. Fourth Quarter 2018
To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings.
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2018 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues of $13.144 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $1.198 billion, or 8%, compared with $14.342 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand, primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $200 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales declined mainly in North America, along with decreases in Latin America and EAME.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Fourth
Quarter
2018
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Segment /
Other
Fourth
Quarter
2019
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$
5,705
$
(565)
$
(86)
$
(32)
$
(2)
$
5,020
$
(685)
(12%)
Resource Industries
2,797
(430)
17
(22)
33
2,395
(402)
(14%)
Energy & Transportation
6,287
(25)
(27)
(47)
(239)
5,949
(338)
(5%)
All Other Segment
129
(10)
—
—
24
143
14
11%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,288)
(16)
1
(2)
184
(1,121)
167
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
13,630
(1,046)
(95)
(103)
—
12,386
(1,244)
(9%)
Financial Products Segment
812
—
—
—
34
846
34
4%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(100)
—
—
—
12
(88)
12
Financial Products Revenues
712
—
—
—
46
758
46
6%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$
14,342
$
(1,046)
$
(95)
$
(103)
$
46
$
13,144
$
(1,198)
(8%)
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
and Revenues
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
and Revenues
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Fourth Quarter 2019
Construction Industries
$
2,249
(18%)
$
409
9%
$
850
(20%)
$
1,475
—%
$
4,983
(12%)
$
37
(5%)
$
5,020
(12%)
Resource Industries
834
(8%)
313
(33%)
526
(5%)
603
(23%)
2,276
(16%)
119
38%
2,395
(14%)
Energy & Transportation
2,287
(11%)
354
(18%)
1,578
5%
947
26%
5,166
(2%)
783
(23%)
5,949
(5%)
All Other Segment
2
(88%)
—
—%
5
(17%)
22
47%
29
(26%)
114
27%
143
11%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(50)
—
(5)
(13)
(68)
(1,053)
(1,121)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,322
(14%)
1,076
(16%)
2,954
(6%)
3,034
—%
12,386
(9%)
—
—%
12,386
(9%)
Financial Products Segment
554
2%
74
9%
102
21%
116
1%
846
4%
—
—%
846
4%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(50)
(14)
(9)
(15)
(88)
—
(88)
Financial Products Revenues
504
5%
60
3%
93
22%
101
2%
758
6%
—
—%
758
6%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$
5,826
(13%)
$
1,136
(15%)
$
3,047
(5%)
$
3,135
—%
$
13,144
(8%)
$
—
—%
$
13,144
(8%)
Fourth Quarter 2018
Construction Industries
$
2,749
$
374
$
1,063
$
1,480
$
5,666
$
39
$
5,705
Resource Industries
906
466
554
785
2,711
86
2,797
Energy & Transportation
2,569
434
1,509
753
5,265
1,022
6,287
All Other Segment
16
2
6
15
39
90
129
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(47)
1
(3)
(2)
(51)
(1,237)
(1,288)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
6,193
1,277
3,129
3,031
13,630
—
13,630
Financial Products Segment
545
68
84
115
812
—
812
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(66)
(10)
(8)
(16)
(100)
—
(100)
Financial Products Revenues
479
58
76
99
712
—
712
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$
6,672
$
1,335
$
3,205
$
3,130
$
14,342
$
—
$
14,342
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2019 vs. Fourth Quarter 2018
To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings.
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2018 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.850 billion, a decrease of $33 million, or 2%, compared with $1.883 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, mostly offset by lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses and higher profit from Financial Products.
Lower SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and timing of R&D expenses.
Financial Products' operating profit was higher, primarily due to lower provisions for credit losses related to the Cat Power Finance portfolio compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
In addition, favorable manufacturing costs were mostly offset by unfavorable price realization. Manufacturing costs decreased primarily due to lower period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by higher warranty expense. Period manufacturing costs declined mainly due to lower short-term incentive compensation and the favorable impact of restructuring and cost-reduction actions.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Fourth Quarter
2019
Fourth Quarter
2018
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$
659
$
845
$
(186)
(22)
%
Resource Industries
261
400
(139)
(35)
%
Energy & Transportation
1,165
1,079
86
8
%
All Other Segment
(11)
(47)
36
77
%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(325)
(375)
50
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,749
1,902
(153)
(8)
%
Financial Products Segment
210
29
181
624
%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(6)
54
(60)
Financial Products
204
83
121
146
%
Consolidating Adjustments
(103)
(102)
(1)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$
1,850
$
1,883
$
(33)
(2)
%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was expense of $373 million, compared with expense of $417 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in expense was due to the favorable impact of commodity hedges, higher realized gains and lower unrealized losses on marketable securities at Insurance Services, which were partially offset by unfavorable pension and OPEB costs.
- The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected an annual effective tax rate of approximately 25% and a discrete tax benefit of $13 million, compared with approximately 24% and a net discrete tax benefit of $17 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase from 2018 was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018. The change from the third-quarter 2019 estimated annual tax rate of 26% to the annual effective tax rate of approximately 25% resulted in a $54 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Quarter 2018
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Segment
Fourth
Quarter 2019
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$
5,705
$
(565)
$
(86)
$
(32)
$
(2)
$
5,020
$
(685)
(12)
%
Sales by Geographic Region
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$
2,249
$
2,749
$
(500)
(18)
%
Latin America
409
374
35
9
%
EAME
850
1,063
(213)
(20)
%
Asia/Pacific
1,475
1,480
(5)
—
%
External Sales
4,983
5,666
(683)
(12)
%
Inter-segment
37
39
(2)
(5)
%
Total Sales
$
5,020
$
5,705
$
(685)
(12)
%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
659
$
845
$
(186)
(22)
%
Segment Profit Margin
13.1
%
14.8
%
(1.7
pts)
Construction Industries' total sales were $5.020 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $685 million, or 12%, compared with $5.705 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven mostly by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with dealer inventories that were about flat during the fourth quarter of 2018. Unfavorable price realization also contributed to the decline in sales.
- In North America, sales decreased due to lower demand driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, while end-user demand was about flat. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Sales were higher in Latin America. While construction activities remained at low levels, the increase was driven by road and residential construction activities.
- In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand across most of the region. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2019 than during the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Sales in Asia/Pacific were about flat as unfavorable price realization was mostly offset by a few countries' higher sales volume.
Construction Industries' profit was $659 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $186 million, or 22%, compared with $845 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. In addition, favorable manufacturing costs were mostly offset by unfavorable price realization. Manufacturing costs decreased due to lower period manufacturing and material costs. Period manufacturing costs declined mainly due to the favorable impact of restructuring and cost-reduction actions as well as lower short-term incentive compensation.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Quarter 2018
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Segment
Fourth
Quarter 2019
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$
2,797
$
(430)
$
17
$
(22)
$
33
$
2,395
$
(402)
(14)
%
Sales by Geographic Region
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$
834
$
906
$
(72)
(8)
%
Latin America
313
466
(153)
(33)
%
EAME
526
554
(28)
(5)
%
Asia/Pacific
603
785
(182)
(23)
%
External Sales
2,276
2,711
(435)
(16)
%
Inter-segment
119
86
33
38
%
Total Sales
$
2,395
$
2,797
$
(402)
(14)
%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
261
$
400
$
(139)
(35)
%
Segment Profit Margin
10.9
%
14.3
%
(3.4
pts)
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.395 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $402 million, or 14%, compared with $2.797 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand. Dealers increased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2019. While commodity prices are generally supportive of reinvestment, the company continues to believe mining customers remained disciplined in their capital expenditures due to economic uncertainty, resulting in lower sales in the quarter. In addition, end-user demand decreased for equipment supporting non-residential construction.
Resource Industries' profit was $261 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $139 million, or 35%, compared with $400 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower SG&A/R&D expenses and favorable price realization. The decrease in SG&A/R&D expenses reflected a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and timing of R&D expenses.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Quarter 2018
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Segment
Fourth
Quarter 2019
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$
6,287
$
(25)
$
(27)
$
(47)
$
(239)
$
5,949
$
(338)
(5)
%
Sales by Application
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$
1,523
$
1,719
$
(196)
(11)
%
Power Generation
1,294
1,271
23
2
%
Industrial
908
902
6
1
%
Transportation
1,441
1,373
68
5
%
External Sales
5,166
5,265
(99)
(2)
%
Inter-segment
783
1,022
(239)
(23)
%
Total Sales
$
5,949
$
6,287
$
(338)
(5)
%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
1,165
$
1,079
$
86
8
%
Segment Profit Margin
19.6
%
17.2
%
2.4
pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.949 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $338 million, or 5%, compared with $6.287 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales declined primarily due to lower inter-segment engine sales and unfavorable currency impacts.
- Oil and Gas – Sales were lower mainly in North America. The sales decline was largely due to lower demand for reciprocating engines used in gas compression and lower turbine project deliveries.
- Power Generation – Sales increased slightly primarily due to higher deliveries for turbines in EAME.
- Industrial – Sales were about flat as slightly higher sales in North America were partially offset by lower sales in Latin America and EAME.
- Transportation – Sales were higher mainly due to stronger marine demand in EAME.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.165 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $86 million, or 8%, compared with $1.079 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mostly due to lower SG&A/R&D expenses, primarily due to a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and lower R&D project expenses. Lower manufacturing costs were mostly offset by lower sales volume.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$
554
$
545
$
9
2
%
Latin America
74
68
6
9
%
EAME
102
84
18
21
%
Asia/Pacific
116
115
1
1
%
Total Revenues
$
846
$
812
$
34
4
%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Quarter 2019
Fourth
Quarter 2018
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
210
$
29
$
181
624
%
Financial Products' segment revenues were $846 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $34 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment in Europe and higher average financing rates in North America.
Financial Products' segment profit was $210 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Most of the increase was due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, driven by a lower allowance rate compared with 2018. The lower allowance rate was due to write-offs of accounts in 2019 that were reserved for in 2018, primarily in the Cat Power Finance portfolio. In addition, there was a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services, as well as favorable impacts from an increase in net yield on average earning assets and returned or repossessed equipment. These favorable impacts were partially offset by higher SG&A expenses.
At the end of 2019, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.14%, compared with 3.55% at the end of 2018. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $237 million for 2019, an increase from $189 million for 2018, primarily due to Mining, Caterpillar Power Finance and EAME, partially offset by a decrease in Latin America. The increase in Mining was due to a small number of customer balances written off in 2019, while the increases in Caterpillar Power Finance and EAME were concentrated in the marine portfolio and the Middle East, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $424 million, or 1.50% of finance receivables, compared with $511 million, or 1.80% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2018.
Dealer Inventories and Order Backlog
Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $200 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. The changes in dealer inventories mostly impacted sales in Construction Industries and Resource Industries. For the full year of 2019, dealer inventories increased about $800 million, compared with an increase of about $2.3 billion during 2018.
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the order backlog was $13.7 billion, about $900 million lower than the third quarter of 2019, primarily in Energy & Transportation. The order backlog decreased across the three primary segments by about $2.9 billion since the end of 2018.
Notes
- Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/.
- Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.
- Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. In addition, the sum of the components reported across periods may not equal the total amount reported year-to-date due to rounding.
- Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 31, 2020, to discuss its 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at
http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations.
About Caterpillar
Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.
Caterpillar's latest financial results and outlook are also available online:
http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors.html
http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
Adjusted Profit
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of four significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) U.S. tax reform impact, (iii) restructuring costs in 2018, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits and (iv) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
Reconciliations of adjusted profit before taxes to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated profit before taxes, are as follows:
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
(Millions of dollars)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Profit before taxes
$
1,365
$
1,367
$
7,812
$
7,822
Mark-to-market losses
468
495
468
495
Restructuring costs
—
93
—
386
Adjusted profit before taxes
$
1,833
$
1,955
$
8,280
$
8,703
Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows:
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2019
2018
2019
2018
Profit per share
$
1.97
$
1.78
$
10.74
$
10.26
Per share mark-to-market losses1
$
0.65
$
0.66
$
0.64
$
0.64
Per share U.S. tax reform impact
$
—
$
0.09
$
(0.31)
$
(0.17)
Per share restructuring costs2
$
—
$
0.13
$
—
$
0.50
Per share deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment
$
—
$
(0.11)
$
—
$
(0.01)
Adjusted profit per share
$
2.63
$
2.55
$
11.06
$
11.22
1 At statutory tax rates
2 2018 restructuring costs at statutory tax rates. 2019 restructuring costs are not material
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 13-21 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
12,386
$
13,630
$
50,755
$
51,822
Revenues of Financial Products
758
712
3,045
2,900
Total sales and revenues
13,144
14,342
53,800
54,722
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,117
9,987
36,630
36,997
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,283
1,463
5,162
5,478
Research and development expenses
386
466
1,693
1,850
Interest expense of Financial Products
183
189
754
722
Other operating (income) expenses
325
354
1,271
1,382
Total operating costs
11,294
12,459
45,510
46,429
Operating profit
1,850
1,883
8,290
8,293
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
112
99
421
404
Other income (expense)
(373)
(417)
(57)
(67)
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,365
1,367
7,812
7,822
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
276
321
1,746
1,698
Profit of consolidated companies
1,089
1,046
6,066
6,124
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
8
3
28
24
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,097
1,049
6,094
6,148
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
1
1
1
Profit 1
$
1,098
$
1,048
$
6,093
$
6,147
Profit per common share
$
2.00
$
1.80
$
10.85
$
10.39
Profit per common share – diluted 2
$
1.97
$
1.78
$
10.74
$
10.26
Weighted-average common shares
outstanding (millions)
- Basic
550.3
581.4
561.6
591.4
- Diluted2
556.1
587.6
567.5
599.4
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
$
8,284
$
7,857
Receivables - trade and other
8,568
8,802
Receivables - finance
9,336
8,650
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,739
1,765
Inventories
11,266
11,529
Total current assets
39,193
38,603
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,904
13,574
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,193
1,161
Long-term receivables - finance
12,651
13,286
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,411
1,439
Intangible assets
1,565
1,897
Goodwill
6,196
6,217
Other assets
3,340
2,332
Total assets
$
78,453
$
78,509
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
5
$
—
-- Financial Products
5,161
5,723
Accounts payable
5,957
7,051
Accrued expenses
3,750
3,573
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,629
2,384
Customer advances
1,187
1,243
Dividends payable
567
495
Other current liabilities
2,155
1,919
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
16
10
-- Financial Products
6,194
5,820
Total current liabilities
26,621
28,218
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,141
8,005
-- Financial Products
17,140
16,995
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,599
7,455
Other liabilities
4,323
3,756
Total liabilities
63,824
64,429
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,935
5,827
Treasury stock
(24,217)
(20,531)
Profit employed in the business
34,437
30,427
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,567)
(1,684)
Noncontrolling interests
41
41
Total shareholders' equity
14,629
14,080
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
78,453
$
78,509
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$
6,094
$
6,148
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,577
2,766
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
468
495
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
28
220
Other
675
1,006
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
171
(1,619)
Inventories
274
(1,579)
Accounts payable
(1,025)
709
Accrued expenses
172
101
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(757)
(162)
Customer advances
(10)
(183)
Other assets – net
(93)
41
Other liabilities – net
(1,662)
(1,385)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
6,912
6,558
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(1,056)
(1,276)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,613)
(1,640)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
1,153
936
Additions to finance receivables
(12,777)
(12,183)
Collections of finance receivables
12,183
10,901
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
235
477
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(47)
(392)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
41
16
Proceeds from sale of securities
574
442
Investments in securities
(597)
(506)
Other – net
(24)
13
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,928)
(3,212)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,132)
(1,951)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
238
313
Common shares repurchased
(4,047)
(3,798)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
9,841
8,907
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(8,297)
(7,829)
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
(138)
762
Other – net
(3)
(54)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,538)
(3,650)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(44)
(126)
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
402
(430)
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,890
8,320
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$
8,292
$
7,890
All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery,
Consolidated
Energy &
Transportation 1
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
12,386
$
12,386
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
758
—
887
(129)
2
Total sales and revenues
13,144
12,386
887
(129)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,117
9,119
—
(2)
3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,283
1,120
173
(10)
3
Research and development expenses
386
386
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
183
—
187
(4)
4
Other operating (income) expenses
325
12
323
(10)
3
Total operating costs
11,294
10,637
683
(26)
Operating profit
1,850
1,749
204
(103)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
112
111
—
1
4
Other income (expense)
(373)
(489)
12
104
5
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,365
1,149
216
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
276
218
58
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,089
931
158
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
8
8
—
—
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
—
153
—
(153)
6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,097
1,092
158
(153)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(6)
5
—
Profit 7
$
1,098
$
1,098
$
153
$
(153)
1
Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3
Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5
Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of
interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery,
Consolidated
Energy &
Transportation 1
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
13,630
$
13,630
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
712
—
835
(123)
2
Total sales and revenues
14,342
13,630
835
(123)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,987
9,988
—
(1)
3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,463
1,230
244
(11)
3
Research and development expenses
466
466
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
189
—
198
(9)
4
Other operating (income) expenses
354
44
310
—
Total operating costs
12,459
11,728
752
(21)
Operating profit
1,883
1,902
83
(102)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
99
111
—
(12)
4
Other income (expense)
(417)
(467)
(40)
90
5
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,367
1,324
43
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
321
300
21
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,046
1,024
22
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
3
3
—
—
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
—
17
—
(17)
6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,049
1,044
22
(17)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
(4)
5
—
Profit 7
$
1,048
$
1,048
$
17
$
(17)
1
Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3
Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5
Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of
interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery,
Consolidated
Energy &
Transportation 1
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
50,755
$
50,755
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
3,045
—
3,571
(526)
2
Total sales and revenues
53,800
50,755
3,571
(526)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
36,630
36,634
—
(4)
3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,162
4,444
737
(19)
3
Research and development expenses
1,693
1,693
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
754
—
786
(32)
4
Other operating (income) expenses
1,271
14
1,297
(40)
3
Total operating costs
45,510
42,785
2,820
(95)
Operating profit
8,290
7,970
751
(431)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
421
429
—
(8)
4
Other income (expense)
(57)
(560)
80
423
5
Consolidated profit before taxes
7,812
6,981
831
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,746
1,512
234
—
Profit of consolidated companies
6,066
5,469
597
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
28
28
—
—
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
—
575
—
(575)
6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
6,094
6,072
597
(575)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
(21)
22
—
Profit 7
$
6,093
$
6,093
$
575
$
(575)
1
Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3
Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5
Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery,
Consolidated
Energy &
Transportation 1
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
51,822
$
51,822
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
2,900
—
3,362
(462)
2
Total sales and revenues
54,722
51,822
3,362
(462)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
36,997
36,998
—
(1)
3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,478
4,675
825
(22)
3
Research and development expenses
1,850
1,850
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
722
—
756
(34)
4
Other operating (income) expenses
1,382
144
1,259
(21)
3
Total operating costs
46,429
43,667
2,840
(78)
Operating profit
8,293
8,155
522
(384)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
404
448
—
(44)
4
Other income (expense)
(67)
(391)
(16)
340
5
Consolidated profit before taxes
7,822
7,316
506
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,698
1,574
124
—
Profit of consolidated companies
6,124
5,742
382
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
24
24
—
—
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
—
362
—
(362)
6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
6,148
6,128
382
(362)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
(19)
20
—
Profit 7
$
6,147
$
6,147
$
362
$
(362)
1
Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3
Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5
Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery,
Consolidated
Energy &
Transportation 1
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$
6,094
$
6,072
$
597
$
(575)
2
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,577
1,713
864
—
Undistributed profit of Financial Products
—
(550)
—
550
3
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
468
468
—
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
28
15
13
—
Other
675
456
(215)
434
4
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
171
4
15
152
4,5
Inventories
274
250
—
24
4
Accounts payable
(1,025)
(983)
20
(62)
4
Accrued expenses
172
187
(13)
(2)
4
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(757)
(772)
15
—
Customer advances
(10)
(8)
—
(2)
4
Other assets – net
(93)
(166)
38
35
4
Other liabilities – net
(1,662)
(1,815)
169
(16)
4
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
6,912
4,871
1,503
538
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(1,056)
(1,036)
(20)
—
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,613)
(38)
(1,616)
41
4
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
1,153
164
1,092
(103)
4
Additions to finance receivables
(12,777)
—
(14,270)
1,493
5
Collections of finance receivables
12,183
—
13,537
(1,354)
5
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
640
(640)
5
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
235
—
235
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
900
3
(903)
6
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(47)
(47)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
41
3
38
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
574
33
541
—
Investments in securities
(597)
(28)
(569)
—
Other – net
(24)
1
(25)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,928)
(48)
(414)
(1,466)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,132)
(2,132)
(25)
25
7
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
238
238
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(4,047)
(4,047)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(3)
(900)
903
6
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
9,841
1,479
8,362
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(8,297)
(12)
(8,285)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
(138)
5
(143)
—
Other – net
(3)
(3)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,538)
(4,475)
(991)
928
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(44)
(40)
(4)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
402
308
94
—
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,890
6,994
896
—
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$
8,292
$
7,302
$
990
$
—
1
Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis
2
Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting
3
Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products
4
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting
5
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory
6
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products
7
Elimination of dividend from Financial Products to Machinery, Energy & Transportation
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery,
Consolidated
Energy &
Transportation 1
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$
6,148
$
6,128
$
382
$
(362)
2
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,766
1,895
871
—
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
495
495
—
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
220
149
71
—
Other
1,006
434
178
394
3
Financial Products' dividend in excess of profit
—
57
—
(57)
4
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(1,619)
(396)
6
(1,229)
3,5
Inventories
(1,579)
(1,528)
—
(51)
3
Accounts payable
709
771
(55)
(7)
3
Accrued expenses
101
71
30
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(162)
(141)
(21)
—
Customer advances
(183)
(183)
—
—
Other assets – net
41
16
(14)
39
3
Other liabilities – net
(1,385)
(1,421)
75
(39)
3
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
6,558
6,347
1,523
(1,312)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,276)
(1,168)
(108)
—
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,640)
(53)
(1,667)
80
3
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
936
152
811
(27)
3
Additions to finance receivables
(12,183)
—
(13,595)
1,412
5,6
Collections of finance receivables
10,901
—
12,513
(1,612)
5
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
(1,046)
1,046
5
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
477
—
477
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
112
31
(143)
7
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(392)
(392)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
16
22
—
(6)
6
Proceeds from sale of securities
442
162
280
—
Investments in securities
(506)
(24)
(482)
—
Other – net
13
2
10
1
8
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(3,212)
(1,187)
(2,776)
751
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,951)
(1,951)
(419)
419
9
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
313
313
1
(1)
8
Common shares repurchased
(3,798)
(3,798)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(31)
(112)
143
7
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
8,907
57
8,850
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(7,829)
(7)
(7,822)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
762
—
762
—
Other – net
(54)
(54)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,650)
(5,471)
1,260
561
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(126)
(111)
(15)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
(430)
(422)
(8)
—
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,320
7,416
904
—
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$
7,890
$
6,994
$
896
$
—
1
Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis
2
Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting
3
Elimination of non-cash adjustment and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting
4
Elimination of Financial Products' dividend to Machinery, Energy & Transportation in excess of Financial Products' profit
5
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory
6
Elimination of proceeds received from Financial Products related to Machinery, Energy & Transportation's sale of businesses and investments
7
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products
8
Elimination of change in investment and common stock related to Financial Products
9
Elimination of dividend from Financial Products to Machinery, Energy & Transportation
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-results-provides-outlook-for-2020-300996779.html
