Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results; Provides Outlook for 2020 DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth-quarter sales and revenues down 8%; full-year sales and revenues decreased 2%

Strong operating cash flow; ended the year with $8.3 billion of enterprise cash

of enterprise cash Returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter through dividends and share repurchases; returned about $6.2 billion in 2019

to shareholders in the fourth quarter through dividends and share repurchases; returned about in 2019 2020 profit per share outlook range of $8.50 to $10.00



Fourth Quarter

Full Year ($ in billions except profit per share)

2019 2018

2019 2018 Sales and Revenues

$13.1 $14.3

$53.8 $54.7 Profit Per Share

$1.97 $1.78

$10.74 $10.26 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.63 $2.55

$11.06 $11.22 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2019. Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $13.1 billion, an 8% decrease compared with $14.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth-quarter 2019 profit per share was $1.97, compared with $1.78 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.63, compared with fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted profit per share of $2.55. "In the fourth quarter, strong cost control more than offset lower-than-expected end-user demand," said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar Chairman and CEO. "Our margin performance reflected our diligent focus on maintaining a flexible and competitive cost structure." Full-year sales and revenues in 2019 were $53.8 billion, down 2% compared with $54.7 billion in 2018. Full-year profit was $10.74 per share in 2019, compared with profit of $10.26 per share in 2018. Adjusted profit per share in 2019 was $11.06, compared with adjusted profit per share of $11.22 in 2018. "While sales declined modestly in 2019, we delivered an operating margin and free cash flow consistent with our long-term targets and continued to invest in services and expanded offerings," said Umpleby. "The team's focus on executing our strategy for profitable growth also allowed us to increase our dividend by 20% and return more than $6 billion in capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases." Operating profit margin was 14.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 13.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating profit margin was 15.4% for 2019, compared with 15.2% for 2018. In 2019, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform. In 2018, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans, restructuring costs, the impact of U.S. tax reform and certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments. For the full year of 2019, enterprise operating cash flow was $6.9 billion. Full-year 2019 ME&T operating cash flow was $4.9 billion after a discretionary pension contribution of $1.5 billion financed from proceeds of a debt issuance. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company repurchased about $760 million of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $568 million. During the year, the company repurchased $4.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.1 billion. After returning about $6.2 billion of capital to shareholders, the enterprise cash balance was $8.3 billion at the end of 2019, compared with $7.9 billion at the end of 2018. 2020 Outlook The company expects 2020 profit to be in a range of $8.50 to $10.00 per share. "We expect continued global economic uncertainty to pressure sales to users in 2020 and cause dealers to further reduce inventories," said Umpleby. "We have improved our lead times and remain prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand. We will continue to invest in services and expanded offerings to advance our strategy for long term profitable growth, while achieving our Investor Day targets." The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2019 vs. Fourth Quarter 2018 To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings. The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2018 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues of $13.144 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $1.198 billion, or 8%, compared with $14.342 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand, primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $200 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales declined mainly in North America, along with decreases in Latin America and EAME. Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars) Fourth

Quarter 2018

Sales Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment / Other

Fourth

Quarter 2019

$

Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 5,705



$ (565)



$ (86)



$ (32)



$ (2)



$ 5,020



$ (685)



(12%) Resource Industries 2,797



(430)



17



(22)



33



2,395



(402)



(14%) Energy & Transportation 6,287



(25)



(27)



(47)



(239)



5,949



(338)



(5%) All Other Segment 129



(10)



—



—



24



143



14



11% Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,288)



(16)



1



(2)



184



(1,121)



167





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 13,630



(1,046)



(95)



(103)



—



12,386



(1,244)



(9%)































Financial Products Segment 812



—



—



—



34



846



34



4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (100)



—



—



—



12



(88)



12





Financial Products Revenues 712



—



—



—



46



758



46



6%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 14,342



$ (1,046)



$ (95)



$ (103)



$ 46



$ 13,144



$ (1,198)



(8%)































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region



North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Fourth Quarter 2019





















































Construction Industries $ 2,249



(18%)

$ 409



9%

$ 850



(20%)

$ 1,475



—%

$ 4,983



(12%)

$ 37



(5%)

$ 5,020



(12%) Resource Industries 834



(8%)

313



(33%)

526



(5%)

603



(23%)

2,276



(16%)

119



38%

2,395



(14%) Energy & Transportation 2,287



(11%)

354



(18%)

1,578



5%

947



26%

5,166



(2%)

783



(23%)

5,949



(5%) All Other Segment 2



(88%)

—



—%

5



(17%)

22



47%

29



(26%)

114



27%

143



11% Corporate Items and Eliminations (50)







—







(5)







(13)







(68)







(1,053)







(1,121)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,322



(14%)

1,076



(16%)

2,954



(6%)

3,034



—%

12,386



(9%)

—



—%

12,386



(9%)























































Financial Products Segment 554



2%

74



9%

102



21%

116



1%

846



4%

—



—%

846



4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (50)







(14)







(9)







(15)







(88)







—







(88)





Financial Products Revenues 504



5%

60



3%

93



22%

101



2%

758



6%

—



—%

758



6%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 5,826



(13%)

$ 1,136



(15%)

$ 3,047



(5%)

$ 3,135



—%

$ 13,144



(8%)

$ —



—%

$ 13,144



(8%)























































Fourth Quarter 2018





















































Construction Industries $ 2,749







$ 374







$ 1,063







$ 1,480







$ 5,666







$ 39







$ 5,705





Resource Industries 906







466







554







785







2,711







86







2,797





Energy & Transportation 2,569







434







1,509







753







5,265







1,022







6,287





All Other Segment 16







2







6







15







39







90







129





Corporate Items and Eliminations (47)







1







(3)







(2)







(51)







(1,237)







(1,288)





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,193







1,277







3,129







3,031







13,630







—







13,630





























































Financial Products Segment 545







68







84







115







812







—







812





Corporate Items and Eliminations (66)







(10)







(8)







(16)







(100)







—







(100)





Financial Products Revenues 479







58







76







99







712







—







712





























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,672







$ 1,335







$ 3,205







$ 3,130







$ 14,342







$ —







$ 14,342





























































Consolidated Operating Profit Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2019 vs. Fourth Quarter 2018 To access this chart, go to http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings. The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2018 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.850 billion, a decrease of $33 million, or 2%, compared with $1.883 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, mostly offset by lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses and higher profit from Financial Products. Lower SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and timing of R&D expenses. Financial Products' operating profit was higher, primarily due to lower provisions for credit losses related to the Cat Power Finance portfolio compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, favorable manufacturing costs were mostly offset by unfavorable price realization. Manufacturing costs decreased primarily due to lower period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by higher warranty expense. Period manufacturing costs declined mainly due to lower short-term incentive compensation and the favorable impact of restructuring and cost-reduction actions. Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter

2018

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 659



$ 845



$ (186)



(22) % Resource Industries 261



400



(139)



(35) % Energy & Transportation 1,165



1,079



86



8 % All Other Segment (11)



(47)



36



77 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (325)



(375)



50





Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,749



1,902



(153)



(8) %















Financial Products Segment 210



29



181



624 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (6)



54



(60)





Financial Products 204



83



121



146 %















Consolidating Adjustments (103)



(102)



(1)





















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,850



$ 1,883



$ (33)



(2) %















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was expense of $373 million , compared with expense of $417 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in expense was due to the favorable impact of commodity hedges, higher realized gains and lower unrealized losses on marketable securities at Insurance Services, which were partially offset by unfavorable pension and OPEB costs.

, compared with expense of in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in expense was due to the favorable impact of commodity hedges, higher realized gains and lower unrealized losses on marketable securities at Insurance Services, which were partially offset by unfavorable pension and OPEB costs. The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected an annual effective tax rate of approximately 25% and a discrete tax benefit of $13 million , compared with approximately 24% and a net discrete tax benefit of $17 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase from 2018 was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year-end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018. The change from the third-quarter 2019 estimated annual tax rate of 26% to the annual effective tax rate of approximately 25% resulted in a $54 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019. CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)























Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth Quarter 2019

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 5,705



$ (565)



$ (86)



$ (32)



$ (2)



$ 5,020



$ (685)



(12) %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2019

Fourth

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 2,249



$ 2,749



$ (500)



(18) %















Latin America

409



374



35



9 %















EAME

850



1,063



(213)



(20) %















Asia/Pacific

1,475



1,480



(5)



— %















External Sales

4,983



5,666



(683)



(12) %















Inter-segment

37



39



(2)



(5) %















Total Sales

$ 5,020



$ 5,705



$ (685)



(12) %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2019

Fourth

Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 659



$ 845



$ (186)



(22) %















Segment Profit Margin

13.1 %

14.8 %

(1.7 pts)





















































































































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.020 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $685 million, or 12%, compared with $5.705 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven mostly by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with dealer inventories that were about flat during the fourth quarter of 2018. Unfavorable price realization also contributed to the decline in sales. In North America , sales decreased due to lower demand driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, while end-user demand was about flat. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2018.

, sales decreased due to lower demand driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, while end-user demand was about flat. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales were higher in Latin America . While construction activities remained at low levels, the increase was driven by road and residential construction activities.

. While construction activities remained at low levels, the increase was driven by road and residential construction activities. In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand across most of the region. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2019 than during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales in Asia/Pacific were about flat as unfavorable price realization was mostly offset by a few countries' higher sales volume. Construction Industries' profit was $659 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $186 million, or 22%, compared with $845 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. In addition, favorable manufacturing costs were mostly offset by unfavorable price realization. Manufacturing costs decreased due to lower period manufacturing and material costs. Period manufacturing costs declined mainly due to the favorable impact of restructuring and cost-reduction actions as well as lower short-term incentive compensation. RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)

























Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2018

Sales Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter- Segment

Fourth Quarter 2019

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,797



$ (430)



$ 17



$ (22)



$ 33



$ 2,395



$ (402)



(14) %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2019

Fourth

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 834



$ 906



$ (72)



(8) %















Latin America

313



466



(153)



(33) %















EAME

526



554



(28)



(5) %















Asia/Pacific

603



785



(182)



(23) %















External Sales

2,276



2,711



(435)



(16) %















Inter-segment

119



86



33



38 %















Total Sales

$ 2,395



$ 2,797



$ (402)



(14) %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2019

Fourth

Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 261



$ 400



$ (139)



(35) %















Segment Profit Margin

10.9 %

14.3 %

(3.4 pts)





















































































































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.395 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $402 million, or 14%, compared with $2.797 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand. Dealers increased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2019. While commodity prices are generally supportive of reinvestment, the company continues to believe mining customers remained disciplined in their capital expenditures due to economic uncertainty, resulting in lower sales in the quarter. In addition, end-user demand decreased for equipment supporting non-residential construction. Resource Industries' profit was $261 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $139 million, or 35%, compared with $400 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower SG&A/R&D expenses and favorable price realization. The decrease in SG&A/R&D expenses reflected a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and timing of R&D expenses.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)





















Segment Sales































Fourth Quarter 2018

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2019

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,287



$ (25)



$ (27)



$ (47)



$ (239)



$ 5,949



$ (338)



(5) %

































Sales by Application



















Fourth

Quarter 2019

Fourth

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,523



$ 1,719



$ (196)



(11) %















Power Generation

1,294



1,271



23



2 %















Industrial

908



902



6



1 %















Transportation

1,441



1,373



68



5 %















External Sales

5,166



5,265



(99)



(2) %















Inter-segment

783



1,022



(239)



(23) %















Total Sales

$ 5,949



$ 6,287



$ (338)



(5) %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,165



$ 1,079



$ 86



8 %















Segment Profit Margin

19.6 %

17.2 %

2.4 pts





















































































































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.949 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $338 million, or 5%, compared with $6.287 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales declined primarily due to lower inter-segment engine sales and unfavorable currency impacts. Oil and Gas – Sales were lower mainly in North America . The sales decline was largely due to lower demand for reciprocating engines used in gas compression and lower turbine project deliveries.

. The sales decline was largely due to lower demand for reciprocating engines used in gas compression and lower turbine project deliveries. Power Generation – Sales increased slightly primarily due to higher deliveries for turbines in EAME.

Industrial – Sales were about flat as slightly higher sales in North America were partially offset by lower sales in Latin America and EAME.

were partially offset by lower sales in and EAME. Transportation – Sales were higher mainly due to stronger marine demand in EAME. Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.165 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $86 million, or 8%, compared with $1.079 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mostly due to lower SG&A/R&D expenses, primarily due to a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and lower R&D project expenses. Lower manufacturing costs were mostly offset by lower sales volume. FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region



Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth

Quarter 2018

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 554



$ 545



$ 9



2 %















Latin America

74



68



6



9 %















EAME

102



84



18



21 %















Asia/Pacific

116



115



1



1 %















Total Revenues

$ 846



$ 812



$ 34



4 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2019

Fourth

Quarter 2018

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 210



$ 29



$ 181



624 %

















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $846 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $34 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment in Europe and higher average financing rates in North America. Financial Products' segment profit was $210 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Most of the increase was due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, driven by a lower allowance rate compared with 2018. The lower allowance rate was due to write-offs of accounts in 2019 that were reserved for in 2018, primarily in the Cat Power Finance portfolio. In addition, there was a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services, as well as favorable impacts from an increase in net yield on average earning assets and returned or repossessed equipment. These favorable impacts were partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. At the end of 2019, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.14%, compared with 3.55% at the end of 2018. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $237 million for 2019, an increase from $189 million for 2018, primarily due to Mining, Caterpillar Power Finance and EAME, partially offset by a decrease in Latin America. The increase in Mining was due to a small number of customer balances written off in 2019, while the increases in Caterpillar Power Finance and EAME were concentrated in the marine portfolio and the Middle East, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $424 million, or 1.50% of finance receivables, compared with $511 million, or 1.80% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2018. Dealer Inventories and Order Backlog Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $200 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. The changes in dealer inventories mostly impacted sales in Construction Industries and Resource Industries. For the full year of 2019, dealer inventories increased about $800 million, compared with an increase of about $2.3 billion during 2018. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the order backlog was $13.7 billion, about $900 million lower than the third quarter of 2019, primarily in Energy & Transportation. The order backlog decreased across the three primary segments by about $2.9 billion since the end of 2018. Notes Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. In addition, the sum of the components reported across periods may not equal the total amount reported year-to-date due to rounding. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday , January 31, 2020, to discuss its 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at

http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations. About Caterpillar Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. Caterpillar's latest financial results and outlook are also available online: http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors.html

http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. APPENDIX NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Adjusted Profit The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of four significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) U.S. tax reform impact, (iii) restructuring costs in 2018, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits and (iv) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. Reconciliations of adjusted profit before taxes to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated profit before taxes, are as follows:

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

(Millions of dollars) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Profit before taxes $ 1,365



$ 1,367



$ 7,812



$ 7,822



Mark-to-market losses 468



495



468



495



Restructuring costs —



93



—



386



Adjusted profit before taxes $ 1,833



$ 1,955



$ 8,280



$ 8,703





















Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows:

Fourth Quarter

Full Year



2019

2018

2019

2018

Profit per share $ 1.97



$ 1.78



$ 10.74



$ 10.26



Per share mark-to-market losses1 $ 0.65



$ 0.66



$ 0.64



$ 0.64



Per share U.S. tax reform impact $ —



$ 0.09



$ (0.31)



$ (0.17)



Per share restructuring costs2 $ —



$ 0.13



$ —



$ 0.50



Per share deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment $ —



$ (0.11)



$ —



$ (0.01)



Adjusted profit per share $ 2.63



$ 2.55



$ 11.06



$ 11.22







































1 At statutory tax rates 2 2018 restructuring costs at statutory tax rates. 2019 restructuring costs are not material

Machinery, Energy & Transportation Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 13-21 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and revenues:







































Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 12,386





$ 13,630





$ 50,755





$ 51,822





Revenues of Financial Products

758







712







3,045







2,900





Total sales and revenues

13,144







14,342







53,800







54,722













































Operating costs:







































Cost of goods sold

9,117







9,987







36,630







36,997





Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,283







1,463







5,162







5,478





Research and development expenses

386







466







1,693







1,850





Interest expense of Financial Products

183







189







754







722





Other operating (income) expenses

325







354







1,271







1,382





Total operating costs

11,294







12,459







45,510







46,429













































Operating profit

1,850







1,883







8,290







8,293















































Interest expense excluding Financial Products

112







99







421







404





Other income (expense)

(373)







(417)







(57)







(67)













































Consolidated profit before taxes

1,365







1,367







7,812







7,822















































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

276







321







1,746







1,698





Profit of consolidated companies

1,089







1,046







6,066







6,124















































Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8







3







28







24











































Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,097







1,049







6,094







6,148











































Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)







1







1







1











































Profit 1 $ 1,098





$ 1,048





$ 6,093





$ 6,147





















































































Profit per common share $ 2.00





$ 1.80





$ 10.85





$ 10.39













































Profit per common share – diluted 2 $ 1.97





$ 1.78





$ 10.74





$ 10.26













































Weighted-average common shares

outstanding (millions)







































- Basic

550.3







581.4







561.6







591.4





- Diluted2

556.1







587.6







567.5







599.4





























































































1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets



















Current assets:





















Cash and short-term investments $ 8,284





$ 7,857







Receivables - trade and other

8,568







8,802







Receivables - finance

9,336







8,650







Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,739







1,765







Inventories

11,266







11,529





Total current assets

39,193







38,603



























Property, plant and equipment – net

12,904







13,574





Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,193







1,161





Long-term receivables - finance

12,651







13,286





Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,411







1,439





Intangible assets

1,565







1,897





Goodwill

6,196







6,217





Other assets

3,340







2,332



Total assets $ 78,453





$ 78,509























Liabilities



















Current liabilities:





















Short-term borrowings:























-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 5





$ —









-- Financial Products

5,161







5,723







Accounts payable

5,957







7,051







Accrued expenses

3,750







3,573







Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,629







2,384







Customer advances

1,187







1,243







Dividends payable

567







495







Other current liabilities

2,155







1,919







Long-term debt due within one year:























-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

16







10









-- Financial Products

6,194







5,820





Total current liabilities

26,621







28,218































Long-term debt due after one year:























-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,141







8,005









-- Financial Products

17,140







16,995





Liability for postemployment benefits

6,599







7,455





Other liabilities

4,323







3,756



Total liabilities

63,824







64,429











































Shareholders' equity



















Common stock

5,935







5,827





Treasury stock

(24,217)







(20,531)





Profit employed in the business

34,437







30,427





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,567)







(1,684)





Noncontrolling interests

41







41



Total shareholders' equity

14,629







14,080



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 78,453





$ 78,509























































Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,094



$ 6,148



Adjustments for non-cash items:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,577





2,766





Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

468





495





Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

28





220





Other

675





1,006



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

















Receivables – trade and other

171





(1,619)





Inventories

274





(1,579)





Accounts payable

(1,025)





709





Accrued expenses

172





101





Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(757)





(162)





Customer advances

(10)





(183)





Other assets – net

(93)





41





Other liabilities – net

(1,662)





(1,385)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

6,912





6,558

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(1,056)





(1,276)



Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,613)





(1,640)



Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

1,153





936



Additions to finance receivables

(12,777)





(12,183)



Collections of finance receivables

12,183





10,901



Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

235





477



Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(47)





(392)



Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

41





16



Proceeds from sale of securities

574





442



Investments in securities

(597)





(506)



Other – net

(24)





13

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,928)





(3,212)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid

(2,132)





(1,951)



Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

238





313



Common shares repurchased

(4,047)





(3,798)



Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

9,841





8,907



Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(8,297)





(7,829)



Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

(138)





762



Other – net

(3)





(54)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,538)





(3,650)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(44)





(126)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

402





(430)

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,890





8,320

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,292



$ 7,890



All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents. Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data





Machinery,









Consolidated

Energy &

Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments Sales and revenues:







































Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 12,386





$ 12,386





$ —





$ —





Revenues of Financial Products

758







—







887







(129) 2



Total sales and revenues

13,144







12,386







887







(129)













































Operating costs:







































Cost of goods sold

9,117







9,119







—







(2) 3



Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,283







1,120







173







(10) 3



Research and development expenses

386







386







—







—





Interest expense of Financial Products

183







—







187







(4) 4



Other operating (income) expenses

325







12







323







(10) 3



Total operating costs

11,294







10,637







683







(26)













































Operating profit

1,850







1,749







204







(103)















































Interest expense excluding Financial Products

112







111







—







1 4



Other income (expense)

(373)







(489)







12







104 5











































Consolidated profit before taxes

1,365







1,149







216







—















































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

276







218







58







—





Profit of consolidated companies

1,089







931







158







—















































Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8







8







—







—





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

—







153







—







(153) 6









































Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,097







1,092







158







(153)











































Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)







(6)







5







—











































Profit 7 $ 1,098





$ 1,098





$ 153





$ (153)





1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data





Machinery,









Consolidated

Energy &

Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments Sales and revenues:







































Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,630





$ 13,630





$ —





$ —





Revenues of Financial Products

712







—







835







(123) 2



Total sales and revenues

14,342







13,630







835







(123)













































Operating costs:







































Cost of goods sold

9,987







9,988







—







(1) 3



Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,463







1,230







244







(11) 3



Research and development expenses

466







466







—







—





Interest expense of Financial Products

189







—







198







(9) 4



Other operating (income) expenses

354







44







310







—





Total operating costs

12,459







11,728







752







(21)













































Operating profit

1,883







1,902







83







(102)















































Interest expense excluding Financial Products

99







111







—







(12) 4



Other income (expense)

(417)







(467)







(40)







90 5











































Consolidated profit before taxes

1,367







1,324







43







—















































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

321







300







21







—





Profit of consolidated companies

1,046







1,024







22







—















































Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

3







3







—







—





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

—







17







—







(17) 6









































Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,049







1,044







22







(17)











































Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1







(4)







5







—











































Profit 7 $ 1,048





$ 1,048





$ 17





$ (17)





1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)









Supplemental Consolidating Data







Machinery,











Consolidated

Energy &

Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments Sales and revenues:







































Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 50,755





$ 50,755





$ —





$ —





Revenues of Financial Products

3,045







—







3,571







(526) 2



Total sales and revenues

53,800







50,755







3,571







(526)













































Operating costs:







































Cost of goods sold

36,630







36,634







—







(4) 3



Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,162







4,444







737







(19) 3



Research and development expenses

1,693







1,693







—







—





Interest expense of Financial Products

754







—







786







(32) 4



Other operating (income) expenses

1,271







14







1,297







(40) 3



Total operating costs

45,510







42,785







2,820







(95)













































Operating profit

8,290







7,970







751







(431)















































Interest expense excluding Financial Products

421







429







—







(8) 4



Other income (expense)

(57)







(560)







80







423 5











































Consolidated profit before taxes

7,812







6,981







831







—















































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,746







1,512







234







—





Profit of consolidated companies

6,066







5,469







597







—















































Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

28







28







—







—





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

—







575







—







(575) 6









































Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,094







6,072







597







(575)











































Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1







(21)







22







—











































Profit 7 $ 6,093





$ 6,093





$ 575





$ (575)





1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)









Supplemental Consolidating Data







Machinery,











Consolidated

Energy &

Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments Sales and revenues:







































Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 51,822





$ 51,822





$ —





$ —





Revenues of Financial Products

2,900







—







3,362







(462) 2



Total sales and revenues

54,722







51,822







3,362







(462)













































Operating costs:







































Cost of goods sold

36,997







36,998







—







(1) 3



Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,478







4,675







825







(22) 3



Research and development expenses

1,850







1,850







—







—





Interest expense of Financial Products

722







—







756







(34) 4



Other operating (income) expenses

1,382







144







1,259







(21) 3



Total operating costs

46,429







43,667







2,840







(78)













































Operating profit

8,293







8,155







522







(384)















































Interest expense excluding Financial Products

404







448







—







(44) 4



Other income (expense)

(67)







(391)







(16)







340 5











































Consolidated profit before taxes

7,822







7,316







506







—















































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,698







1,574







124







—





Profit of consolidated companies

6,124







5,742







382







—















































Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

24







24







—







—





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

—







362







—







(362) 6









































Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,148







6,128







382







(362)











































Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1







(19)







20







—











































Profit 7 $ 6,147





$ 6,147





$ 362





$ (362)





1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data





Machinery,









Consolidated

Energy &

Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments Cash flow from operating activities:







































Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,094





$ 6,072





$ 597





$ (575) 2



Adjustments for non-cash items:









































Depreciation and amortization

2,577







1,713







864







—







Undistributed profit of Financial Products

—







(550)







—







550 3





Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

468







468







—







—







Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

28







15







13







—







Other

675







456







(215)







434 4



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









































Receivables – trade and other

171







4







15







152 4,5





Inventories

274







250







—







24 4





Accounts payable

(1,025)







(983)







20







(62) 4





Accrued expenses

172







187







(13)







(2) 4





Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(757)







(772)







15







—







Customer advances

(10)







(8)







—







(2) 4





Other assets – net

(93)







(166)







38







35 4





Other liabilities – net

(1,662)







(1,815)







169







(16) 4

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

6,912







4,871







1,503







538



Cash flow from investing activities:







































Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(1,056)







(1,036)







(20)







—





Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,613)







(38)







(1,616)







41 4



Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

1,153







164







1,092







(103) 4



Additions to finance receivables

(12,777)







—







(14,270)







1,493 5



Collections of finance receivables

12,183







—







13,537







(1,354) 5



Net intercompany purchased receivables

—







—







640







(640) 5



Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

235







—







235







—





Net intercompany borrowings

—







900







3







(903) 6



Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(47)







(47)







—







—





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

41







3







38







—





Proceeds from sale of securities

574







33







541







—





Investments in securities

(597)







(28)







(569)







—





Other – net

(24)







1







(25)







—



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,928)







(48)







(414)







(1,466)



Cash flow from financing activities:







































Dividends paid

(2,132)







(2,132)







(25)







25 7



Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

238







238







—







—





Common shares repurchased

(4,047)







(4,047)







—







—





Net intercompany borrowings

—







(3)







(900)







903 6



Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

9,841







1,479







8,362







—





Payments on debt > 90 days

(8,297)







(12)







(8,285)







—





Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(138)







5







(143)







—





Other – net

(3)







(3)







—







—



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,538)







(4,475)







(991)







928



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(44)







(40)







(4)







—



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

402







308







94







—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,890







6,994







896







—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,292





$ 7,302





$ 990





$ —





1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis 2 Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting 3 Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products 4 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting 5 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory 6 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products 7 Elimination of dividend from Financial Products to Machinery, Energy & Transportation



Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data





Machinery,









Consolidated

Energy & Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments Cash flow from operating activities:







































Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,148





$ 6,128





$ 382





$ (362) 2



Adjustments for non-cash items:









































Depreciation and amortization

2,766







1,895







871







—







Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

495







495







—







—







Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

220







149







71







—







Other

1,006







434







178







394 3





Financial Products' dividend in excess of profit

—







57







—







(57) 4



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









































Receivables – trade and other

(1,619)







(396)







6







(1,229) 3,5





Inventories

(1,579)







(1,528)







—







(51) 3





Accounts payable

709







771







(55)







(7) 3





Accrued expenses

101







71







30







—







Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(162)







(141)







(21)







—







Customer advances

(183)







(183)







—







—







Other assets – net

41







16







(14)







39 3





Other liabilities – net

(1,385)







(1,421)







75







(39) 3

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

6,558







6,347







1,523







(1,312)



Cash flow from investing activities:







































Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,276)







(1,168)







(108)







—





Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,640)







(53)







(1,667)







80 3



Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

936







152







811







(27) 3



Additions to finance receivables

(12,183)







—







(13,595)







1,412 5,6



Collections of finance receivables

10,901







—







12,513







(1,612) 5



Net intercompany purchased receivables

—







—







(1,046)







1,046 5



Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

477







—







477







—





Net intercompany borrowings

—







112







31







(143) 7



Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(392)







(392)







—







—





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

16







22







—







(6) 6



Proceeds from sale of securities

442







162







280







—





Investments in securities

(506)







(24)







(482)







—





Other – net

13







2







10







1 8

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(3,212)







(1,187)







(2,776)







751



Cash flow from financing activities:







































Dividends paid

(1,951)







(1,951)







(419)







419 9



Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

313







313







1







(1) 8



Common shares repurchased

(3,798)







(3,798)







—







—





Net intercompany borrowings

—







(31)







(112)







143 7



Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

8,907







57







8,850







—





Payments on debt > 90 days

(7,829)







(7)







(7,822)







—





Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

762







—







762







—





Other – net

(54)







(54)







—







—



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,650)







(5,471)







1,260







561



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(126)







(111)







(15)







—



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

(430)







(422)







(8)







—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,320







7,416







904







—



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,890





$ 6,994





$ 896





$ —











1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis

2 Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting

3 Elimination of non-cash adjustment and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting

4 Elimination of Financial Products' dividend to Machinery, Energy & Transportation in excess of Financial Products' profit

5 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory

6 Elimination of proceeds received from Financial Products related to Machinery, Energy & Transportation's sale of businesses and investments

7 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products

8 Elimination of change in investment and common stock related to Financial Products

9 Elimination of dividend from Financial Products to Machinery, Energy & Transportation





