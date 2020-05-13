10 hours ago
 May 12, 2020 - 10:00 PM EDT
Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, May 12, 2020

CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral" / TSX: CET) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2020. A total of 11,776,970 common shares representing 23.81% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. All the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Nominee

Number

%

P. Scott MacFarlane

9,989,357

84.82%

Randy H. Pustanyk

9,989,357

84.82%

Rod Maxwell

9,989,357

84.82%

Scott Sarjeant

9,988,857

84.82%

Ian S. Brown

9,989,357

84.82%

Dale E. Tremblay

9,978,757

84.73%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral"), based in Calgary, Alberta is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and operates in the U.S. under Cathedral Energy Services Inc.  The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CET".  Cathedral, is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high performance directional drilling services. We work in partnership with our customers to tailor our equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs.  Our experience, technologies and responsive personnel enable our customers to achieve higher efficiencies and lower project costs.  For more information, visit www.cathedralenergyservices.com.

