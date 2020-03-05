CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate Updates

DENVER, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC:CBDD), a full-line CBD / Hemp oil company that sells Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products and owns CBD Social Network, is pleased to announce that we have completed our due diligence regarding the merger with I'M Canabiz, AG located in Switzerland.and we are anticipating a closing in the next couple of weeks.

We are also very excited to announce that our lab technician is currently working on a new type of CBD oil that could boost our immune system and possibly help the body fight off infections and viruses. This could be very relevant in todays environment. CBD of Denver is looking forward to distributing our CBD products in Switzerland and selling Swiss products in USA.

CBD of Denver, Inc. has developed a unique brand of innovative CBD / Hemp products and a CBD social networking website, cbdsocialnetwork.com. The company's website blackpearlcbd.com offers all of the company's branded Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products that are made with 100% organic, full spectrum CBD and Hemp oil containing 0% THC.

