3 mins ago
Senate votes to restore Obama-era regulation of methane, a climate-warming gas
1 hour ago
Energy-focused hedge fund Luminus liquidates assets of largest fund: WSJ
2 hours ago
Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook offsets India concerns
3 hours ago
CenterPoint announces sale of Arkansas and Oklahoma natural gas LDC businesses to Summit Utilities for $2.150 billion in cash
4 hours ago
Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
4 hours ago
Royal Dutch Shell PLC First Quarter 2021 Interim Dividend

