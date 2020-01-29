Central Basin Platform Package

Deal Summary
EAG is assisting a Permian Group with the marketing it’s lease position in Winkler Co., TX. There are 11 horizontal targeting formations and 15 vertical ones. The package includes ~1,560 gross acres (651 net) and is offset by Blackbeard, Champion and Apache.
The sale package delivers 83.5% lease NRI on 2/3rd of position and 75% lease NRI on 1/3rd position under term assignment with Blackbeard (8.5% ORRI available).
2019 Permits Include:
—Blackbeard – 16 Active (Last 12 Months)
—Champion Lone Star – 1 Active (Last 90 Days)
—Ruckus – 2 Active (Last 60 Days)
Asset Highlights:
- WINKLER CO., TX PROSPECT
- ~1,560-Gross Acres. 651-Net Acres.
- MULTIPLE HORIZONTAL TARGETS
- —INCLUDING 15 VERTICAL ZONES
- SOLID VERTICAL WELL CONTROL.
- 38 Sq SEISMIC SHOOT AVAILABLE
- Recent Activity & Successful Results
- ~42% WI Available ; 83.5% Lease NRI
- Vertical IPs Range: 200-400 BOPD
- —Offset Blackbeard, OGX & Ruckus
- FLEXIBLE SELLER WITH ASK PRICE
Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.
For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director with EAG, at [email protected], Office 214-774-2150 or Cell 469-866-9796.